Best bak kwa in Singapore (CNY 2024): Lim Chee Guan, Kim Hock Guan and more

The Chinese New Year (CNY) madness is upon us once again. 'Tis the time of the year when Singaporeans — aunties and millennials alike — jostle with crowds and queue long hours for "branded" traditional bak kwa (barbecued sliced pork) from Fragrance, Lim Chee Guan and more. Not forgetting the more peculiar varieties like pineapple bak kwa!

Unfortunately, buying bak kwa might cost you a little extra this year. Due to the GST hike and rising inflation, various establishments have increased their prices — bak kwa shops included.

Want to know which bak kwa brands in Singapore are still wallet-friendly? Here are the updated bak kwa prices for CNY 2024.

Note: Although accurate at the time of writing, some bak kwa shops may raise prices nearer to CNY. We recommend you check their websites or call the numbers we've included below to get the latest rates.

CNY 2024 bak kwa prices at a glance

* Bee Chang Hiang’s delivery fee for online orders was $10 as of Jan 12, 2024. It goes up closer to Chinese New Year, so place your orders sooner rather than later.

# Bee Kim Heng’s website may be down during the CNY period.

1. Bee Cheng Hiang - homegrown favourite

Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa Price per kg Minced Pork $70 Sliced Pork $72 Golden Coin $72 Sliced Chicken $72 Chicken Coin $72 Chilli Pork $76 Prime Bakkwa $82 Gourmet Fusion $84 Applewood sliced pork $88 Sliced Beef $90 Gourmet Bakkwa $106 Chilli Gourmet $108

Bee Cheng Hiang is a household brand thanks to the many celebrity endorsements that it has secured over the years. You may remember it appearing in the 2002 film I Not Stupid, and must have seen it on various bus and TV ads featuring Christopher Lee, Fann Wong and Zoe Tay. Today, Bee Cheng Hiang is Singapore's largest bak kwa brand with many outlets all over the island.

The most affordable bak kwa at Bee Cheng Hiang is the Minced Pork type, which goes for $70/kg. The regular non-spicy pork and chicken varieties (Sliced/Coin) all go for $72/kg. Compared to CNY 2023, these prices are all up by about $8/kg in 2024. Chilli flavours or more premium cuts will cost you extra, with their most expensive being the Chilli Gourmet variety. This year, they're also selling a limited edition Applewood Sliced Pork bak kwa:

You might see on Bee Chang Hiang's regular FAQ page that their delivery fee is a flat $6, free with a minimum spend of $50. Unfortunately, this doesn't hold during the busy Chinese New Year period when demand is high! I called in to their hotline and confirmed that the delivery fee for online orders was $10 as of Jan 12, 2024, and this fee can (and probably will) increase as we get closer to Chinese New Year.

Bee Cheng Hiang also doesn't have a pickup option for online orders, so either hit the $280 minimum spend for free delivery or place your order ASAP to avoid higher charges.

Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa outlets: Visit their website to see all Bee Cheng Hiang outlets

Bee Cheng Hiang online store: Order online

Tel: 6500 0888

2. Fragrance - most value for money

Fragrance bak kwa prices Price per kg Signature Sliced Tender Bak Kwa $62.70 Chicken Bak Kwa $62.70 Gold Coin Bak Kwa $62.70 Chilli Bak Kwa $64.60 Bacon Bak Kwa $72.00 Premium Kurobuta Bak Kwa $86.70 (sold in 150g/450g packs) Premium Truffle Bak Kwa $86.70 (sold in 150g/450g packs) Artisanal Spanish Iberico Bak Kwa $115.80 (sold in 108g/380g packs) Crocodile Bak Kwa $95.00 (sold in 100g packs)

Fragrance bak kwa, or more affectionately known as "Xiang Wei Rou Gan", is another major bak kwa seller in Singapore with more than 40 outlets islandwide. You definitely won't have a problem finding one near your place or office.

It also seems to be one of the more affordable ones. Their most affordable bak kwas are the Signature Sliced Tender Bak Kwa, Chicken Bak Kwa, and Gold Coin Bak Kwa, which all sell for $62.70 per kg. Close behind is the Chilli Bak Kwa at $64.60 per kg.

That isn't to say Fragrance doesn't have its fair share of premium cuts and meats. Kurobuta pork, Spanish Iberico pork and even crocodile bak kwa feature in their 2024 menu!

The delivery fee is $11. Otherwise, get your bak kwa delivered for free if you spend at least $128 at Fragrance.

Fragrance bak kwa outlets: Visit their website for full addresses of all Fragrance Bak Kwa outlets

Fragrance bak kwa online store: Order online

Tel: 6257 8608

3. Lim Chee Guan - widest variety of meats

Lim Chee Guan offers a wide range of products, as you can see from the price list above. They’ve got you covered from land to sea, with bak kwa options ranging from the regular pork to chicken, beef, prawn and fish. They have four outlets. Two in Chinatown, one at ION Orchard and one at Jewel Changi Airport.

Prices have increased by abut $2/kg since CNY 2023, but Lim Chee Guan's bak kwa remains wildly popular. People queue hours for it, and they usually sell out by 10am. So if you want to get your hands on some, you better plan to go really early in the morning or pre-order it online.

Also, do note that there are daily limits to how much Signature Sliced Pork you can buy — other products have no caps. These limits depend on which outlet you go to.

Lim Chee Guan has an online store. However, items sell out pretty fast there too. Check their Instagram page, Facebook page or "Updates" page on their website for the latest on stock levels and opening hours. Some have complained that their website doesn’t work or took a long time to, so you might have to try your luck and/or your patience to get your hands on their coveted barbecued meat.

Lim Chee Guan charges delivery fees by minimum weight rather than minimum spend (I called to check!). Buy 15kg or more of any of their bak kwa to enjoy free delivery, otherwise pay a $20 fee for orders less than 15kg. Alternatively, opt for self-collection from one of their outlets to avoid delivery fees altogether.

Lim Chee Guan bak kwa outlets: 203 New Bridge Road Singapore (059429), People’s Park Complex #01-25 Singapore (059108), ION Orchard #B4-37, Jewel Changi Airport #B2-222

Note: The People’s Park Complex outlet is closed until Feb 11, 2024.

Lim Chee Guan online store: Order online.

Tel: 6933 7230

4. Kim Joo Guan - for affordable gourmet cuts

Kim Joo Guan bak kwa prices Price per kg Gold Coin Bak Kwa $68 Gourmet Traditional Bak Kwa (sliced) $70 Gourmet Chilli Bak Kwa $72 Traditional Bak Kwa (individual slices, vacuum packed) $80 Chilli Bak Kwa (individual slices, vacuum packed) $82 Mala Bak Kwa (individual slices, vacuum packed) $84 Premium Pork Belly Bak Kwa $93 Premium Iberico Bak Kwa $216

If you’re a sucker for traditional bak kwa but also love gourmet cuts of meat, try Kim Joo Guan. Their barbecued pork slices are apparently made from a secret family recipe, passed down through 4 generations. Over the years, they’ve also brought their traditional flavours to premium Iberico pork, which is made fresh and sent out to their hungry customers right after cooling down.

Kim Joo Guan has increased their prices by $2/kg for almost all their bak kwa varieties since CNY 2023. Their most expensive selection, the Premium Iberico Bak Kwa, rose by $10/kg this year to a whopping $216 per kg. But if you’re happy with more traditional bak kwa, their Gourmet Traditional Bak Kwa made from pork slices will set you back by a relatively affordable $70 per kg.

The price increases for CNY 2024 have done nothing to deter Kim Joo Guan’s loyal customers. With 2.5 weeks to go before Chinese New Year, online orders are already closed! You’ll have to walk in to get your bak kwa from Kim Joo Guan now.

Kim Joo Guan bak kwa outlets: 257 South Bridge Road (Flagship store); 103 Irrawaddy Road #01-25

Online store: Browse products online. But walk into their physical store to buy; online orders are closed.

Tel: 6225 5257 or 9151 6018

5. Kim Peng Hiang - the OG pineapple bak kwa

Type of bak kwa Price per kg Sliced Royal Pork $58 Pineapple BBQ Pork $62 BBQ Pork (regular) $54 Royal Chilli Slice $58 Fa Choy Chicken $58

Kim Peng Hiang is a small family-run shop with a big reputation. Known for its Pineapple BBQ Pork bak kwa that combines sweet pineapple with tender pork, Kim Peng Hiang claims to be the first in Singapore to make pineapple bak kwa. It sounds kinda funky to me-kinda like pineapples on pizza, which I'm not a fan of. But Kim Peng Hiang continues to draw throngs of Singaporeans every year during the CNY period.

The only trouble? Kim Peng Hiang doesn't take orders online or via the phone, so queueing is inevitable. People have queued up to eight hours for this bak kwa, and they close once the queue numbers for the day have been given out. So it's best you go as early as possible (around 11am). Bring cash — they're really old-school!

Kim Peng Hiang bak kwa outlet: 465 Changi Road Singapore

Tel: 6742 6853

6. Bee Kim Heng - most traditional

Type of bak kwa Price per kg Original Sliced Pork $68 ($74 from 26 Jan 2024) Gold Coin $68 ($74 from 26 Jan 2024) Chilli Sliced Pork $70 ($78 from 26 Jan 2024)

Bee Kim Heng's bak kwa is tender and smoky, thanks to the traditional method they've kept of barbecuing bak kwa over charcoal. The owner has been operating the little stall in People Park’s Food Centre for over 50 years and continues to personally grill the bak kwa till today. Reportedly, the taste is on the sweeter side.

Bee Kim Heng’s CNY 2024 pre-orders started in early January 2024. They do have an online shop, but it may be down during the CNY period due to high sales volume. If it is, you can call or WhatsApp them at 8852 9921 to place your order. Pro tip: Include a +65 if you’re going to use WhatsApp!

Bee Kim Heng isn't popular in the way Kim Peng Hiang is, with the latter's infamous snaking queues. However, it does leave its customers very satisfied, judging from the positive Google Reviews it's attained. Though there aren't many reviews, Bee Kim Heng has a 100per cent rate of five-star reviews.

You can visit their physical shop or get your bak kwa delivered to you. Delivery costs a flat $15 per location — all slots for free delivery for CNY 2024 have already been taken up.

Bee Kim Heng bak kwa outlets: 32 New Market Road, #01-1010 People’s Park Food Centre

Tel: 8852 9921 (WhatsApp them for enquiries or to place an order)

7. Kim Hock Guan - most old-school (and also the oldest!)

Kim Hock Guan bak kwa prices Price per kg Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork $73 Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork (small bite-sized pieces) $70 Gold Coin Pork $73 Chilli BBQ Sliced Pork $78 BBQ Bacon $106

Prices above are per kilogram. You can order bak kwa from Kim Hock Guan in denominations of 500g, 600g, or 1kg.

The oldest bak kwa shop in Singapore, Kim Hock Guan has been serving up barbecued pork since 1905.

Its bestsellers are the Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork ($73/kg) and Spicy Sliced Pork ($78/kg). The quality of the meat is its source of pride, using only sliced lean pork hind meat, and never minced meat. Their bak kwa also doesn’t contain artificial preservatives, colouring and flavouring.

You can read more about their traditional bak kwa and brand heritage on their website, but you’ll have to head down personally to order your bak kwa or place your order via WhatsApp at +65 9135 9952. After you place your order, do note that the latest date to collect your bak kwa is Feb 6, 2024.

We WhatsApped them to find out their CNY 2024 prices-it's a good idea to do that especially as we get closer to CNY and prices are more likely to surge. The prices above are correct as of Jan 23, 2024.

Kim Hock Guan bak kwa outlets: 150 South Bridge Road #01-02 Fook Hai Building, 180 Bencoolen Street #01-25 The Bencoolen

Tel: 9135 9952

8. Kim Wah Heong - the underrated hawker

Kim Wah Heong bak kwa prices Price per kg Minced Pork $62 Sliced Pork $64 Chilli Bak Kwa $66 Truffle Bak Kwa $72

Prices above are correct as of Jan 23, 2024. They will increase as we near CNY, but Kim Wah Heong told us over WhatsApp that the price increase will not be more than 15 per cent.

The origins of Kim Wah Heong start in a butcher's shop. Founder Teo Kim Wah was a butcher for many years in Farrer Road Hawker Centre, accumulating tons of experience with meat. In 1981, he decided he wanted to be on the other side of meat preparation and opened his bak kwa shop-Kim Wah Heong as we know it today.

The bak kwa at Kim Wah Heong is charcoal-grilled for that robust smokey flavour. Teo's experience as a butcher shines through when you bite into the carefully selected cuts of tender, juicy, barbecued pork — which some reviewers on Google claim is Michelin-level food. Google reviews are fantastic for this place overall, with an average of 4.9 stars across 50 reviews, of which the lowest rating is still four stars.

Kim Wah Heong bak kwa outlet: 7 Empress Rd, #01-92, Singapore 260007

Tel: 9777 0947

