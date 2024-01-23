CNY reunion dinner 2024: 12 Chinese restaurant set meals under $60++/pax

We feel it too — that impending anxiety of what's to come at a Chinese New Year (CNY) reunion dinner. Relatives will be relatives, and it isn't Chinese New Year if you don't get bombarded with the traditional invasive interrogations on your career, love life, and more.

Even if you haven't gotten a partner yet or your kids' end-of-year results were less than stellar, we'd like to think that there are still things to look forward to with this CNY.

For instance, what if we told you that you could enjoy your CNY reunion dinner at a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant for under $45++ per pax? In this inflationary climate where we're still reeling from a newly implemented GST hike, we call this a win.

If you're not skipping the yearly festivities to catch Reunion Dinner the movie instead, here are our picks for the most affordable Chinese restaurant set meals this CNY. From zi char restaurants to vegetarian eateries, we've got you covered.

Paradise Classic ($41.60++/pax)

Locations: Jewel Changi Airport, Marina Bay Link Mall, Resorts World Sentosa, Suntec City Mall

Paradise Group has a host of different restaurant concepts, each offering their own unique CNY reunion dinner set menu. Most don’t come cheap, with many of their CNY set meals easily costing over $100++/pax.

The most affordable set menu we found were at Paradise Classic. Among their set menus, the more affordable ones generally aren't available on the eve of Chinese New Year — so they're not an option if your family staunchly wants to have reunion dinner then.

Among the Paradise Classic menus available on the eve of Chinese New Year, the most affordable is the Harmony set menu (page 5). It’ll cost you $648++ and feeds 8 to 10 diners. Assuming you’re all light eaters and come in a group of ten, that’s $64.80++/pax. Here’s the menu:

Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng

Double-boiled Fish Maw and Matsutake Mushroon in Kampong Chicken Soup

Black Truffle Kampong Chicken

Steamed Dragon Grouper with Superior Soya Sauce

Stir-fried Scallop and Asparagus with Homemade Sauce

Crisp-fried Salted Egg Yolk Crystal Prawn

Supreme Seafood Fried Rice topped with Ebiko

Chilled Mango Sago

If your family is willing to have reunion dinner a day or two off the mark, you can get the even more affordable Fortune set menu (page 4), priced at $52.80++/pax ($528++ for 8-10 pax).

Still want a taste of paradise without incurring the biggest restaurant bill of the year? Pick up Paradise Classic’s five-course Prosperity set menu (scroll to the last page). A takeaway — only option, this set menu is suitable for a party of 5 and costs $208 — that's $41.60++ per pax.

Kok Sen Restaurant ($43.80++/pax)

Location: 4 Keong Saik Road

A CNY set menu for under $45 per pax at a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant? Yes, you heard right. We're starting off this list with the most affordable restaurant for CNY we never thought we'd find — Kok Sen Restaurant.

A family-run operation, Kok Sen Restaurant is currently helmed by the third generation of the Wong family. This Cantonese-style zi char restaurant is a hot favourite among Singaporeans, with queues expected all day every day.

It's also a regular feature in the annual Singapore Michelin Guide with a Bib Gourmand award-proof that good food doesn't need to come with a hefty price tag.

For CNY 2024, Kok Sen Restaurant has two CNY set menus available from Feb 9 to 24, 2024. Set A is the more affordable option, priced at $438++ for a party of 8-10 pax:

Prosperity Lo Hei

Deep Fried Red Grouper Fish

Crispy Roasted Chicken

Luo Han Vegetables

Stir-friend Spring Onion Prawn

Sweet & Sour Pork Chop

Braised Tofu with Mushroom

Stir-Fried Noodle

Dessert: Yam paste

Set B is priced at $699++ for 8-10 pax and comes with extra dishes like shark’s fin and sea cucumber.

Ban Heng ($46.80+/pax)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxSE-aVr7Au/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Locations: Boon Keng, Orchid Country Club

A crowd favourite for their economical Teochew-style buffets, Ban Heng also has a reasonably priced CNY reunion dinner set menu at their Boon Keng outlet.

Boasting Shark's Fin Soup with Dried Scallop and Crabmeat and Steamed Live Seabass, Menu A is their most affordable set menu at $468+ for 10 pax ($46.80+/pax). Prices are subject to GST, but there's no service charge!

Despite being the lowest cost, Menu A still looks sumptuous:

Good Luck & Prosperity Yu Sheng

Shark's Fin Soup with Shredded Dried Scallops and Crabmeat

Steamed Live Seabass in Hong Kong Style

Braised Chicken with Chinese Herbs

Stewed "Tien-Tsin" Cabbage with Mushrooms and topped with "Fat-Choy"

Poached Live Prawns in Superior Stock with Chinese Wine

Braised Ee-Fu Noodles with Chives & Bean Sprouts

Chilled Longans and Pineapples

This year at Ban Heng, reunion dinner isn't just about the food. Book a table at the Boon Keng outlet’s Alfresco Reunion Dinner Hall for Feb 9, 2024 to enjoy a Dragon & Lion Dance show (6.30pm, 9.00pm) while you eat. On top of that, you'll get 10 per cent off your total bill. Feast your eyes on that!

Don't care for any lion dance entertainment? If good food at reasonable prices is all you ask for, consider ordering home delivery from Ban Heng instead. Starting at $51.80++/pax (10 pax), their home delivery menus are just as affordable as their dine-in menus. And unlike their 10-pax dine-in menus, Ban Heng’s home delivery sets also have options for five-pax groups.

Xi Yan ($52.80++/pax)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2RPOrgS55I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Locations: 1 Scotts Road, Shaw Centre, #03-12/13; 2 Paya Lebar Road, #01-06/07/08, PLQ Parkside (below Park Place Residences)

Xi Yan originally started out as a private dining restaurant on Craig Road. It's since expanded, and now helms two casual dining restaurants: Xi Yan @ Shaw Centre, and the newly opened Zing by Xi Yan @ PLQ Parkside.

If you're feeling fancy, they also have a modern dining and bar concept at Maxwell (but its prices are way out of the scope of this article!).

One good thing about Xi Yan is that their CNY set menus start at a minimum of four pax, and can be easily adjusted to accommodate additional diners at the same rate. So if you’re having reunion dinner as a small family or have an odd number in your party, this is a good option.

The cheapest set menu is the Happiness 6 Course Set, which is available at both the Shaw Centre and PLQ outlets. At $52.80++/pax (minimum four pax), here’s what you’ll get:

Xi Yan Signature Salmon Prosperity Yu Sheng

Stir Fried King Prawns in Spicy Basil Wine with Korean Glass Noodles

Roast Salted Chicken

Sake Dongpo Pork Belly with Mei Cai

XO Fried Rice

Handmade Nian Gao

All of the CNY 2024 sets come with their mouthwatering Xi Yan Signature Prosperity Yu Sheng, which features a generous mountain of raw salmon, tuna, swordfish, salmon roe, and over 10 types fresh greens.

Dian Xiao Er ($52.80++/pax)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1f_eRMr83v/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Locations: Jurong Point, JEM, Lot One, Hillion Mall, VivoCity, Marina Square, Northpoint City, Junction 8, Nex, Waterway Point, Bedok Mall, Tampines 1, Causeway Point, Jewel Changi Airport, City Square Mall, Downtown East

Walk into any two malls in Singapore and we bet at least one of them will have a Dian Xiao Er outlet. You're bound to have heard of this affordable Chinese restaurant, but what you may not know is that Dian Xiao Er has some really value for money CNY set menus as well.

All their CNY set menus include their Signature Herbal Roast Duck and Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng. They're also all served with steamed white rice.

The affordable CNY 2024 set at Dian Xiao Er is the eight-course Celebration Set:

Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng

Signature Herbal Roast Duck

Stewed Chinese Cabbage with Mushroom and Soy Knots

Prosperity Pineapple Pork Ribs

Fish Maw Thick Soup with Seafood, Conpoy, and Mini Abalone

Golden Zesty Deshelled Prawns

Steamed Fish Slices in Soy Sauce

Braised Fish Maw with Fish Roe Fortune Bag

Starting at $528++/10 pax ($52.80++/pax), this eight-course set menu will cost you up to just under $60++/pax for a party of six.

White Restaurant - the original sembawang white beehoon

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2L7lwOrpoU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Locations: Sembawang (22 Jalan Tampang), Jewel Changi Airport, IMM, Suntec City, Sun Plaza, Waterway Point, Vivo City, Tampines Mall

White Restaurant takes its name from its signature dish-white beehoon. Don't scoff at this humble dish — I've dined at White Restaurant multiple times and their white beehoon continues to astonish me.

Theirs are the best white beehoon I've ever had in my life. Silky smooth, they're coated in a savoury, eggy gravy that's flavourful without being overbearing. Each sumptuous bite is punctuated with fresh prawn, sotong, and veggies. Top all that with a squeeze of juicy, zesty lime, and you will ascend to a white beehoon gastronomic heaven.

Though famous for their white beehooon, White Restaurant actually cooks up a storm of other zichar dishes just as well. I've enjoyed their salted egg sotong and homemade tofu on many an occasion, and have full faith that their festive menus this CNY are not going to disappoint. Especially since this year, all set menus come with their signature white beehoon or a premium razor clam and scallop version of it!

This CNY 2024, their festive menus are priced affordably from just $49.50++/per pax. That's for their four-pax Auspicious Set ($198++) — which unfortunately isn't available on CNY Eve.

The most affordable menu that's available on CNY Eve is the Blessings Set ($228++ for four pax, $57++/pax). Here's what it includes:

Dragon Fortune Abalone Prosperity Toss

Double-Boiled Chicken Sou with Cordyceps Flower

Steamed Halibut Fillet with Ginger Sauce

Fatt Choy Shajing Oyster with Mushrooms and Broccoli

Razor Clams and Scallop White Beehoon (Yes! You don't want to miss this!)

Peach Gum Cheng Tng

White Restaurant also has CNY menus for six pax and eight pax.

Here’s a pro tip to save more money at White Restaurant: Have a reunion lunch or an early reunion dinner to get 20 per cent off on CNY Eve! This applies to parties that dine from 12pm to 1.30pm or 4.15pm to 5.45pm.

Chin Lee Restaurant ($58.80++/pax) Location: Blk 115 Bedok North Road, #01-285; 33 Canberra Plaza #02-01~03 If your family is all Teochew nang and won't accept any other aberrations variations of Chinese cuisine, reunion dinner is going to be a challenge. Teochew restaurants don't really come cheap. Not only is Chin Lee restaurant one of the most well-known Teochew restaurants in Singapore, it's also one of the most affordable. Tucked away on the ground floor of an HDB block, this Bedok eatery's delicious, no-fuss Teochew fare has won the hearts of Singaporeans from East to West. Buoyed by the support of its loyal customers, Chin Lee has also opened a second outlet at Canberra Plaza. Their CNY set meals at their Canberra outlet start from $58.80++/pax for 10 pax or $61++/pax for 6 pax. These are for dining in only. Liang Kee Teochew Restaurant ($58.80++/pax) Location: 556 Macpherson Road, Singapore 368231 Another popular spot for Teochew fare is casual dining concept Liang Kee Teochew Restaurant. This restaurant was started by Teochew immigrant Ng Bak Liang, a vegetable seller who pivoted to become a chef and restaurant owner in 1974. Originally located along Tew Chew (Teochew) Street near the historic Ellenborough Market, Liang Kee has now found its home at Tai Seng. Liang Kee has three CNY set menus for you to choose from: All three sets can feed anywhere between four to 10 people, and all serve a maximum of nine courses. However, you only get the full nine-course experience if you order the 8-10 pax set. Parties of four or five only get menu items 1-7, and parties of six or seven only get items 1-8. The most affordable CNY set menu from Liang Kee is the Hundred of Fortune one. With a group of 8-10 pax, here’s what you'll get for $588++:

Pu Tien ($59.80++/pax)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2PBU3rvXHx/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=956b3f36-c107-415f-85db-cabf5f76f4b5[/embed]

Locations: Kitchener Road, VivoCity, Marina Square, Tampines Mall, Jurong Point, Parkway Parade, Holland Village, NEX, Resorts World Sentosa, Raffles City, ION Orchard, Northpoint, SingPost Centre, Jewel Changi Airport, Great World, Marina Bay Sands, Westgate, Causeway Point, Waterway Point

Michelin-starred casual dining Chinese restaurant Pu Tien doesn’t need any introduction. And with more and more outlets popping up in shopping malls across the island, dining at Pu Tien has become as convenient as it is delicious.

For CNY, you have two set menus to choose from: The more affordable Prosperity Set Meal, and the fancier Fortune Set Meal.

The Prosperity Set Meal will cost you $59.80++/pax ($598++/10 pax) if you dine in a group of ten, and up to $64++/pax ($128++/2 pax) if you're dining as a couple. So the more the merrier!

Here’s the sample Prosperity set menu for 10 pax:

Prosperity Yusheng (Abalone)

Claypot Braised Sea Cucumber with Chestnut

Scallop and Broccoli in XO Sauce

Yellow Croaker in Sweet and Sour Sauce

Prawn with Angelica Herb

Deep-fried Chicken with Garlic

Stir-fried yam

Cordycep Flower with Fish Maw and Crab Meat Soup

Longevity Noodles

Sow Fungus and Longan Soup with Festive Red Rice Cake

Do note that smaller groups get fewer items and/or substituted dishes, so it’s best to go in a group of 10 if you can. It’s cheaper per pax and you get the best dishes!

Mouth Restaurant ($59.80+/pax) [embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2FFgHYy0kb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed] Location: 38 Maxwell Rd, #01-01/02 Airview Building Mouth Restaurant is a popular spot in Maxwell that boasts handmade Hong Kong-style dim sum, Peking duck, and classic Cantonese dishes.You’ll see some of these signature dishes in its 2024 CNY reunion dinner menu. What's unique about Mouth Restaurant is that they cater to halal and vegetarian diets as well. So if you have a multi-racial, multi-religious family, Mouth Restaurant is definitely worth checking out. They're always fully booked on the eve of CNY way ahead of time, and 2024 is no exception. At the time of writing, all Feb 9, 2024 slots have been snapped up! However, if your family is alright with having reunion dinner on another day or just want to eat there some time this festive season, their CNY menus are available every day of CNY too. At $59.80+/pax for 10 pax, Set C is their most affordable CNY menu. There's also no 10 per cent service charge, so you only have to add the nine per cent GST surcharge to your total bill. Here's what you can expect from Set C: Prosperity Duo Fish Yu-Sheng

Mouth’s Dim Sum Combination

Braised Shark’s Fin Soup with Mixed Sea Treasures

Deep Fried Soon Hock with Blended Light Soya

Braised Abalone with Mushroom and Vegetable

Cantonese Soya Sauce Organic Chicken

Sauteed Glutinous Rice with Preserved Meat

Glutinous Rice Ball with Red Bean Soup

Eight Treasures Vegetarian Restaurant ($53.80++/pax)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1HIInuS4Az/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Location: 282A South Bridge Road, Singapore 058831

“Meatless does not mean tasteless,” affirms Eight Treasures Vegetarian Restaurant. With a 4.5 star rating on Google based on over 400 reviews, they seem to be holding up to their promise.

For Chinese New Year 2024, Eight Treasures Vegetarian Restaurant has three CNY set menus. These range from a sumptuous six-course set for three-four pax ($228++, or $57++/pax) to a nine-course feast for 8-10 pax ($538++, or $53.80++/pax).

All set menus are below $60/pax, but you’ll get to enjoy a larger variety of dishes if you go in a bigger group. If you ask me, that makes their most value for money set menu the 8-10 pax one. At $538++, it’ll set you back by just over $50 per pax if you dine as a party of 10. Here’s what’s on the menu:

Double Happiness Yu Sheng

Prosperity Vegetarian Sharks’ Fin with Bamboo Pith and Fatt Choy

Fortune Yam Ring

Golden Thai Style Sour and Spicy Vegetarian Fish

Ginseng Herbal Vegetarian Chicken

Vegetarian Abalone with Mushroom and Seasonal Greens

Signature Pumpkin Vegetarian Prawn

Shiitake Mushroom and Edamame Rice with Vegetarian Ham and White Truffle Oil

Red Bean with Sweet Lotus Seeds

If you intend to dine in, do note that there's a $100 deposit for all reservations made during the CNY period. Your table will only be held for a 10-minute grace period.

Ling Zhi Vegetarian ($56.30++/pax)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2H6E4eP9r_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Location: Liat Towers #05-01, 541 Orchard Road

Don't worry about missing out if you go vegetarian for your reunion dinner — Ling Zhi Vegetarian puts its own spin on classic Chinese dishes and doesn't skimp on premium ingredients. Truffle mushroom bisque, anyone?

Per pax, their most affordable CNY set menu is Set Menu C. Priced at $338++ for six pax, it works out to around $56.30++/pax. Here’s what you can expect:

Prosperity Vegetarian 'Yu Sheng'

Braised Vegetarian Shark’s Fin in Winter Melon Soup

Stir-fried Asparagus and Maitake Mushroom

Sweet and Sour Monkey Head Mushroom

Bag of Treasures

Assorted Vegetables served in Yam Ring

'Zha Jiang' Spinach Noodles

Chilled Peach Gum and Gum Tragacanth served with Pan-fried 'Nian Gao'

Not a party of six? You can consider Ling Zhi Vegetarian’s CNY Set Menu A. Featuring Braised Wild Bamboo Pith in Collagen Soup and Fresh Seasonal Vegetables and Mushroom Ball with Truffle Sauce, this set dinner is priced at $58++/pax with no minimum pax restrictions.

ALSO READ: Chinese New Year feasting 2024: Where to go for reunion lunch and dinner

This article was first published in MoneySmart.