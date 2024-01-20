Chinese New Year feasting 2024: Where to go for reunion lunch and dinner

Whether you are gathering for a reunion lunch or dinner, celebrate the Year of the Dragon with festive feasting and convivial gatherings.

Welcome a year full of opportunities and possibilities as you toss and indulge at the best places to ring in the Lunar New Year.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Usher in a year of happiness, fortune, prosperity, and abundance at the award-winning Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant.

Relish in their exclusive six- or eight-course menus of authentic Cantonese delicacies crafted with fresh seafood, quality ingredients, and premium meats.

Highlights include the refreshing Braised Lobster with Passion Fruit Custard Sauce and the super-tender Roast Irish Duck with Black Truffle and Wild Mushroom.

Delight in a bowl of comforting Claypot Rice with Chinese Sausage and Cured Duck in Superior Soya Sauce that’ll satisfy your palate.

Every set comes with a specially curated Prosperity Yu Sheng to toss your way to greater heights this Lunar New Year.

Lunar New Year Eve Set Menus are available on Feb 9, 2024, starting from $148.80++ per person (minimum four pax to dine).

Lunar New Year Set Menus are available from now till Feb 8 and Feb 10 to 24, 2024, starting from $138.80++ per person (minimum four pax to dine).

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is located at Level Three, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865. Open 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm. Reserve here.

Chatterbox, Hilton Singapore Orchard

Ring in the auspicious Year of Dragon with the warmth of family and friends as you feast on the Lunar New Year Set Menu at Chatterbox.

Your sumptuous reunion meal starts with tossing up good fortune with Yu Sheng before tucking into the delightful trio of starters – Kueh Pie Tee, Chicken Satay, and Lemon Butter Prawns.

Next up, savour their latest creation, the Grilled Pork Rib with a piquant fruit sauce that you’ll want to mop up with the accompanying Fried Mantou.

The highlight? Their all-time favourite Mandarin Chicken Rice, complete with succulent chicken, fluffy jasmine rice, and punchy chilli sauce. Turn up the celebration with a selection of wine or the Lobster Laksa ($15++ for a mini portion).

Lunar New Year Set Menu is priced at $318++ per set (feeds four), available Feb 10 to 24, 2024 for dine-in only. A la carte Yu Sheng is priced at $88++ per set (advance orders recommended)

Chatterbox is located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road, #05-03, Singapore 238867. Open Mon-Thu 11.30am-4.30pm, 5.30pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sun 11.30am-4.30pm, 5.30pm-11pm. Reserve here.

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro

Whether you’re looking for a grand gathering or a cosy reunion, look to the festive set menus at Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro.

For intimate celebrations of two to seven people, expect culinary highlights like their signature Crab Roe Foie Gras Chawanmushi with Bird’s Nest and Braised South African Four-Head Abalone and Mushrooms in Oyster Sauce.

Larger communal groups of eight or more look forward to the likes of Roasted Whole Suckling Pig with Kaluga Caviar and Stir-Fried Bird’s Nest with Alaskan Crabmeat.

All sets come with their special Yu Sheng with Dragon Fruit Sauce to bask in the prosperity of the Dragon Year.

Lunar New Year set menus start from $158++ per person. Groups of two to seven pax can choose from three set menus whilst groups of eight or more can choose from five set menus. Available from Jan 22 to Feb 24, 2024.

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro is located at 333 Orchard Rd, Level 35 Hilton Singapore Orchard, Singapore 238867. Reserve here from Jan 22, 2024 onwards.

The Chairman Lounge, Pan Pacific Orchard

Pulling all stops for the Year of the Dragon, Pan Pacific Orchard’s elegant and exclusive dining space The Chairman’s Lounge presents a series of lavish and nourishing epicurean festive set menus, helmed by veteran Chinese Master Chef Leung.

Whether you opt for the the Delightful ($2,688++ for 10 pax), the Prosperity ($2,988++ for 10 pax) and Eternity ($3,288++ for 10 pax) set menus, culinary excellence is assured with exquisite dishes like the warm and hearty Cantonese Double-Boiled Supreme Soup, slow-cooked to perfection in a coconut with premium ingredients such as fish maw, sea cucumber and fresh crab claw.

Next, get crackling with the Crispy Noodles, served with succulent Australian Lobster in a delicious silky egg lobster broth-infused gravy.

It goes without saying, the highlight of the festive menu is the Prosperity Exotic Garden Yusheng, created with an ensemble of over 20 fresh vegetables and fruits, together with fresh Lobster, whisky-infused sea cucumber, crispy brown rice, and Chef’s special Osmanthus and Truffle sauce— the perfect toss to the New Year.

The Chairman’s Lounge is located on Level Three of Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Rd, Singapore 229540. The festive set menus are priced from $2,688++ per table of 10 pax, and are available from Jan 22 to Feb 24, 2024. Reserve here.

Tien Court, Copthorne King’s Hotel

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Tien Court, where Masterchef Lui presents the Imperial Dragon’s Feast, featuring meticulously crafted set menus starting from $98++ per pax, promising good health, wealth, and prosperity in 2024.

Embrace an auspicious culinary journey from Jan 8, featuring distinct menus tailored for various group sizes.

The prosperity-themed sets include the Longevity Vegetarian Set ($98++ per pax), Prosperity Set ($148++ per pax, min. two pax) and the grand Auspicious Set ($1,728++ for 10 pax), boast delightful dishes like Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng, Braised Seafood Broth, Signature South African Abalone, and Golden Fortune Suckling Pig, each symbolising prosperity and good fortune.

Additionally, indulge in a specially curated A La Carte menu and must-have dim sum selections for a truly flavourful and auspicious celebration as you usher in the Year of the Dragon.

The Imperial Dragon’s Feast is available from Jan 8 to Feb 24, 2024, 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-10pm, including Feb 9, 2024 at 5pm-7pm, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

The set menus start from $98++. Enjoy a 15 per cent discount on CNY Set Menus & CNY A La Carte Menu items when you make an advance reservation from now until Jan 8, 2024.

Tien Court is located at 403 Havelock Rd, #2F Copthorne King’s Hotel, Singapore 169632. Reserve here.

Plate, Carlton City Hotel

Carlton City Hotel Singapore’s vibrant contemporary restaurant, Plate invites you to indulge in their bountiful Lunar New Year reunion lunch buffet featuring an extensive selection of Asian and International delights.

Available for lunch and dinner, dive into indulgences like fresh seafood on ice, live noodle stations serving up Singapore Traditional Laksa with Slipper Lobster, Egg Noodle doused in chilli crabmeat sauce, a variety of Chinese roasts and traditional Lunar New Year favourites like Eight Treasures Lotus Leaf Rice, BBQ Pork Ribs with Pineapple Glaze, Wok-Fried Beef with Ginger, and more.

Not to mention you get to DIY your own Prosperity Yu Sheng with selections like salmon sashimi, pok chui crackers, and more. Additionally, opt for unlimited wine, beer, and soft drinks for an additional $35++.

Diners heading down for the exclusive Lunar New Year Eve Dinner Buffet can also look forward to receiving a complimentary serving of abalone.

The Reunion Weekday Lunch Buffet is available from Jan 29 to Feb 23, 2024, 12pm-2.30pm at $88++ (adult) and $38++ (child). The Lunar New Year Eve Dinner Buffet runs on Feb 9, 2024, 6pm-10pm at $128++ (adult) and $58++ (child).

DBS/POSB cardholders can enjoy an one-for-one Reunion Weekday Lunch Buffet deal from Jan 29 to Feb 23, 2024. Whilst, DBS/POSB and OCBC cardholders can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on the Lunar New Year Eve Dinner Buffet on Feb 9, 2024.

Plate is located at 1 Gopeng St, Carlton City Hotel Singapore, Singapore 078862. Reserve here.

15 Stamford Restaurant

Indulge in the Lunar New Year festivities at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore with an array of dine-in delights perfect for celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style.

Enjoy quality time with those closest to you, alongside exquisite meals at 15 Stamford, where curated set menus for both lunch and dinner promise modern takes on classic Asian flavours.

The four-course lunch menu ($68++) boasts dishes like Cured Sword Fish or Bak Kwa Salad, symbolising abundance, whilst Chicken Essence Broth with Abalone and Fried Black Cod add rich umami flavours to the mix.

The five-course dinner ($168++) showcases premium ingredients like Korean Abalone with Oscietra Caviar, Smoked Magret Duck Breast, and 2GR Wagyu Beef Short Rib, ending with a traditional Persimmon Mousse dessert, ensuring a delightful culinary journey filled with prosperity-inspired dishes and mouth-watering flavours.

To take the celebrations up a notch, elevate the experience with impeccable wine pairings!

The Curated Lunar New Year Set Menus are available from Jan 15 to Feb 24, 2024. The Four-Course Set Lunch is priced at $68++ per pax.

The Five-Course Set Dinner is priced at $168++ per pax. Wine pairing is available at $58++ per pax for lunch and $98++ per pax for dinner.

15 Stamford Restaurant is located at 15 Stamford Rd, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Singapore 178906. Reserve here.

Yan Restaurant

Let the resplendent feast at Yan Restaurant mark the start of a prosperous new year.

Warm up with the nourishing Golden Pumpkin Broth with Dried Fish Maw, Conpoy and Bamboo Pith paired with Shaoxing Wine, and delight in the tender Roasted Duck Marinated with Chinese Herbs.

Your reunion lunch and dinner is not complete without the must-have Kaleidoscope of Prosperity Yusheng in "Shun De" Style with Australian Lobster.

The mountain of crispy fried Vermicelli shredded purple and yellow sweet potatoes and vegetables are drizzled in a refreshing blend of soy sauce, lime juice, and peanut oil and topped with gold flakes for an extra touch of auspiciousness.

Lunar New Year set menus are priced from $138++ per person. The Vegetarian Set Menu is priced at $128++ per person. One day’s advance notice is required for all set menus.

Available until Feb 24, 2024. Only set menus are available for dinner on the eve of Chinese New Year, Feb 9, 2024, with a minimum of four persons.

Yan Restaurant is located at National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road #05-02, Singapore 178957, p.+65 9272 7522. Reserve here.

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant, Top of UOB

Take your reunion lunch and dinner to the top of UOB for joyous celebrations at Si Chuan Dou Hua.

Known for its exclusive Prosperity Fugu and Salmon Roe Yusheng with Fresh Greens, which spotlights the Japanese delicacy sourced from Shimonoseki in the Kanmon Straits.

Make sure to get shots of the fugu, artfully crafted in the shape of the auspicious Dragon, because you won’t find this anywhere else!

Slurp up the collagen-rich Double-boiled Hasma with Ginseng and Sea Coconut served in Whole Coconut for additional flavours, and tuck into Waxed Meat Rice with Foie Gras and Salted Egg wrapped in Lotus Leaf for more prosperity and good luck.

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant, Top of UOB is located at 80 Raffles Place #60-01, #1 UOB Plaza, 048624, p.+65 6535 6006. Lunar New Year set menus are priced from $108++ per person and are available until Feb 24, 2024. Reserve here.

藝 yi by Jereme Leung

Embrace the Lunar New Year with a feast of regional Chinese delicacies at 藝 yi by Jereme Leung.

Featuring three exquisite set menus for your reunion lunch and dinner, indulge in seasonal treasures such as the Double-boiled Fish Maw and Sea Conch Soup and the Braised 10-head South African Abalone with Black Moss.

Don’t miss the delicious Asian staple – served piping hot from the rice cooker trolley – in the Steamed Jasmine Rice and Millet with Tribute Vegetables and Preserved Meats.

Just so you know, all variations of Yu Sheng in the set menus feature lashings of Chef Jereme’s Signature Yunnan Rose Dressing for a sweet floral finish.

Lunar New Year set menus are priced from $198++ per person (minimum two persons). Only the Opulence Set, priced at $258++ per person, will be served on Lunar New Year’s Eve.

Two days advance notice is required for all set menus. Available from Jan 22 to Feb 24, 2024.

藝 yi by Jereme Leung is located at Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road #03-02, Singapore 188719. Reserve here.

Wah Lok Cantonese R estaurant, Carlton Hotel Singapore

Round your nearest and dearest for a jubilant reunion lunch and dinner at Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant.

The award-winning restaurant offers six set menus, thoughtfully crafted for four to ten, alongside two Lunar New Year Vegetarian set menus.

Savour the fresh Steamed Soon Hock with Mandarin Orange Skin for an aromatic and prosperous twist, and slurp up all the goodness of the delectable Pan-Fried Scallop with Golden Sauce.

And if you want to elevate home celebrations, the Prosperity Pot ($198 for four persons), filled with generous amounts of mouthwatering braised pork belly and abalones, is not to be missed.

Lunar New Year set menus are priced from $468++ for four persons. Vegetarian set menus start from $78++ per person (minimum of four persons). Available until Feb 24, 2024.

Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant is located at Carlton Hotel Singapore, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558, p.+65 6311 8188. Reserve here.

Canchita Peruvian Cuisine

Experience the Lunar New Year reunion lunch and dinner with a Peruvian twist with the Chifa Dragon menu at Canchita Peruvian Cuisine.

Dive into a blend of Cantonese and traditional Peruvian flavours with ten seasonal dishes. Start with yu sheng with a twist in the Lo Hei & Crunchy Tacos ($68).

The colourful dish, adorned with prawns, octopus, Peruvian uni, and red snapper, is dressed in Peruvian Cantonese sauces and topped with golden corn tortillas.

Harness the Dragon with the Tiradito del Dragon ($32), which sees tuna and salmon cured in tamarind Tiger’s Milk.

Can’t decide between rice and noodles? Enjoy both in the Cochinillo & Aeropuerto ($68), a roasted suckling pig served in leg or loin. Together with the red quinoa, calamari, and prawns, it’s a palate-pleasing plate!

Canchita Peruvian Cuisine is located at Dempsey Rd, #9A 9B, Singapore 247698, p.+65 8028 1994. Chifa Dragon is available until Feb 8, 2024. Reserve here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.