Best Bali beach clubs: Sunny vibes, great food, better music and exciting events

We love everything about Bali, from its friendly locals and world-class restaurants to the most amazing nature trails. But let’s not forget the number one reason why throngs of tourists make their way down to the gorgeous Indonesian island all year round: the beaches and their beach clubs.

And they keep getting better; with revamps and expansions, more food and beverage options, events, music and picturesque views. Here are our top picks for beach clubs in Bali.

TT Beach Club

PHOTO: TT Beach Club

Previously known as Cattamaran Beach Club, TT Beach Club is the tropical temptation it seeks to be with a new events line up. The rebranded establishment now hosts weekly Legendary Pool Parties and Sandikala Majestic events to give you the best beach club experience.

If you want to just chill, the comfortable daybeds and hammocks on the beachfront are the best places to do so. Spectacular beach views, signature cocktails, and live DJ music – what more can you ask for?

TT Beach Club is located at Melasti Beach, Jl. Melasti Ungasan, Badung, Bali 80361, p. ++62 361 6200688. Open Mon-Thu 12pm-9pm, Fri-Sun 12pm-10pm

Mari Beach Club

PHOTO: Mari Beach Club

Mari Beach Club fully embraces the enchanting local culture in their sustainable architecture and design. Central to that is the majestic bamboo dome that pays homage to the sacred Mount Agung and a wading pool that embodies the Ayung River.

With its daybeds, cabanas, and uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, it’s the perfect place to lounge through the day. Feeling peckish? Indulge in Mediterranean-meets-Japanese cuisine, using some of the finest, locally sourced ingredients guaranteed to delight your senses.

Mari Beach Club is located at Jl. Batu Belig No.66 Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, p. +62 361 9347766. Open weekdays 12pm-10pm, weekends 12pm-11pm.

Finns Beach Club

PHOTO: Finns Beach Club

Finns Beach Club has everything you need! Popular among beachgoers, partygoers and even families, chill to the cool tunes by the resident DJ or relax on the cosy day beds.

Grab a cocktail while grazing on the bar bites, or take a dip in the infinity pool. Berawa Beach is known for its mesmerising sunsets, so Finns Beach Club designed a whole bamboo structure to give guests the best view of it. From its pools to various cuisines and great parties, you can spend the entire day here.

Finns Beach Club is located at Jl. Pantai Berawa No.99, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, p.+62 361 8446327. Daily 10am-12am.

Potato Head Beach Club

PHOTO: Potato Head Beach Club

The legendary Potato Head Beach Club reopens after a major expansion. To give you more than the usual live music, cocktails and grub, Desa Potato Head has expanded to include Potato Head Studios, Sunset Park, Sanctuary, and Tanaman (plant-based restaurant).

This means more “good times, do good” experiences ahead. Besides soaking in the sun, guests can also look forward to Headonism weekends for multi-sensory and immersive experiences such as sustainability workshops, experimental music sessions, ice baths and even morning meditations.

Potato Head Beach Club is located at Ground Level, Desa Potato Head, Jalan Petitenget No.51B, Seminyak, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, p. +62 361 6207979. Open Mon-Thu, Sun 9am-12am, Fri-Sat 9am-2am.

Azul Beach Club

PHOTO: Azul Beach Club

Located at Padma Beach, this unique beach club is a three-storey bamboo treehouse that houses Bali’s first Tiki bar. The al fresco dining space at Azul Beach Club starts from the sandy bar on the first floor. It goes all the way to the second floor, where you can hang by the infinity pool or the sunset pods while taking in the breathtaking view of the Indian Ocean.

Azul Beach Club is located at Jl. Padma No.2, Legian, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, p.+62 361 765759. Open daily 7am-11pm.

Savaya Bali

PHOTO: Savaya Bali

At the edge of Uluwatu’s cliffs is Savaya Bali, a luxe beach club that sits 100m above the Indian Ocean. Set to impress with more than its million-dollar views, it starts from the moment you walk through its grand entryway to the lounge areas and main pool deck, right down to its food, menu and service.

Right at the centre of the club is the DJ booth, where guests can expect a lineup of international DJs and VIP parties to dance the evening away.

Savaya Bali is located at Jl. Belimbing Sari,Banjar Tambiyak, Desa Pecatu, Uluwatu Bali 80364, p. +62 361-848-2150. Open daily 1pm-10pm.

White Rock Beach Club

PHOTO: White Rock Beach Club

Going to extreme ends to find the best beach club? Head over to the southern end of Bali for the lavish White Rock Beach Club.

The beachfront club sits atop a majestic cliff overlooking the pristine Melasti beach. Take in the breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean from the glistening infinity pool or rooftop lounge while fueling up on top-notch food options.

White Rock Beach Club is located at Melasti Beach Ungasan, Kuta Selatan, Bali – Indonesia 31037, p. +62 3612015110. Open Mon-Thu 10am-9pm, Fri-Sun 10am-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.