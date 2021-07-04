Best barber shops in Singapore: Places to get pompadours, quiffs, shaves and other gentleman haircuts

Good grooming maketh the man. From the late 1800s right up until the 1970s, the barbershop was always the go-to place for men , serving as a quiet sanctuary where tired workers could lie back, get a hair cut, and be pampered.

The modern revival of the barbershop sees good ol’ fashioned techniques with a 21st-century twist. Whether you’re out for the dapper gentleman look, or a fade cut to the gods, here are the best barber shops in Singapore for the stylish man .

1. Liem Barber Shop

Oozing Chicano charm and aptly situated on the eclectic Haji Lane, Liem Barber Shop is the first overseas outpost of the Ho Chi Minh brand established in 2015. They specialise in giving some of the best fades to ever grace your eyes, as well as a great post-cut styling service.

Another great thing is the staff’s attention to detail, with meticulous haircuts finished off with a razor shave. Check out their hair tattoos and beard sculpting masterpieces on Instagram too.

Liem Barber Shop is located at 48 Haji Ln, #02-01, Singapore 189241, p. +65 6909 6460. Open Mon-Sat from 11am-8pm, and Sun from 11am-5pm. Adult cuts and hot towel straight razor shaves start from $35.

2. Sultans of Shave

Sultans of Shave has cemented its position when it comes to grooming. From their standard Deluxe Shave ($45) to the premium Sultan’s Experience ($130) comprising their complete haircut and shave experiences, their barbers really know how to pamper a gentleman.

Apart from the indulgent shaving experience, and massages on the side, Sultans of Shave also offers unique experiences like the Father & Son ($180) and Groom & Groomsmen ($116 per pax). Coupled with a romantically luxurious interior, few can hold a candle to the experience Sultans of Shave offers.

Sultans of Shave has multiple locations islandwide.

3. The Golden Rule Barber Co.

Hip and bursting with testosterone, The Golden Rule Barber Co. promises a super sachok haircut. The razor-wielders here have taken their skills to the international stage, touring multiple barber conventions and snagging prizes along the way as well.

The staff here are extremely approachable and friendly, giving this place a homely vibe. For a casual frills-free trim that doesn’t compromise on quality, this place is a definite go-to.

The Golden Rule Barber Co. has two outlets at Race Course Road and Jurong East. Make your reservations online . A full cut and wash starts from $45.

4. Kingsmen

For a trim and shave experience fit for a king, look no further than Kingsmen . Mix and match their bespoke services in packages like the Kingsmen Experience , which throws in a wetshave and head spa after your trim.

Their Cover Grey ($60) colouring service also promises a masterful job that won’t leave you worrying about the wrong shade of colour in your hair.

Kingsmen is located at 30 Raffles Place, Change Alley Mall #02-12, Singapore 048622, p.+65 6513 4111. Open Mon-Fri from 10.30am-8pm, and Sat from 10.30am-3.30pm. Closed on Sun.

5. Truefitt & Hill

When the names that have graced your store include British royalty and Frank Sinatra, you know you’re a cut above the rest. Officially the world’s oldest barber shop since its establishment in 1805 in Mayfair, Truefitt & Hill is the upscale grooming experience, and probably the best a man can get.

Their exhaustive list of services include the Traditional Hot Towel Wet Shave ($60), The Royal Cut ($75), as well as pedicure and manicure. They also specialise in perfumery , so make sure to get spritzed up to complement your dapper look.

Truefitt & Hill is located at 9 Ann Siang Road, Singapore 069690, p. +65 6223 5263. Open daily from 10am-7.30pm.

6. Grease Monkey Barber Garage

Grunge is the name of the game at Grease Monkey Barber Garage . Sporting the aesthetics of a motorcycle garage, the services here range from sharp hair tattoos and Hair Colouring, to Cornrows and Box Braids (from $60).

Not so much of a gentleman’s place, but definitely one for the brazen character. Keep a lookout on their Facebook for Happy Hours, where prices drop to $30 per cut.

Grease Monkey Barber Garage is located at 15 Mayo Street, Singapore 208312, p. +65 8717 1515. Open Mon-Sat from 10am-8pm, and Sun from 11am-5pm.

7. DeepCuts Barber’s

Tucked in the Kampong Bahru neighbourhood is DeepCuts Barber’s . Founder Faz Ismail has sharpened his blade under the tutelage of The Old-School Barber Academy and DeDeCo, and brought the same decorum to this gentleman’s alcove.

Ranked by David Beckham’s House99 as one of the best ten barber shops in the world, these guys guarantee a swoon-worthy trim.

Pick from a Hot Towel Shave ($25), or a Hair Cut by Faz himself ($45) to leave the premises looking as prim and proper as the staff themselves.

DeepCuts Barber’s is located at 47 Kampong Bahru Road, Level 2, Singapore 169361, p. +65 9023 3735. Open Sat-Thu from 11am-9pm by appointment only.

This article was first published in City Nomads.