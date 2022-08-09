The best barely-there dresses from $35 to flaunt what you've got

Think of the phrase "timeless fashion". Did naked dresses pop into your head? We'd wager to say no, and yet barely-there dresses have been in the fashion lexicon for ages.

From Marilyn Monroe's glittering nude dress (recently re-worn by Kim Kardashian at this year's Met Gala) to Carrie Bradshaw's naked dress from when she went on a date with Sex and the City to the slew of naked dresses now gracing red carpets on the likes of Megan Fox and Rihanna, there's no denying the staying power that barely-there frocks have on pop fashion.

Left to right: Bella Hadid, Beyoncé and Park Soo-Joo in their naked dress fineries.

PHOTO: Instagram/bellahadid, Instagram/beyonce, Instagram/nensidojaka

More recently, various naked dresses were also spotted on Bella Hadid, Beyonce, and Park Soo-Joo. Hey, as Queen B put it best: If you've got it, flaunt it.

So in the spirit of helping you flaunt it, here are some of our fave naked dresses that range from boardwalk-chic to ballroom-ready, and what you'll need to wear them.

Metallic Thread Knit Dress, $59.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Here's a little swingy party number that you should consider for your next party. With a hemline that flaunts your gams and a backless cowl design, it's a great option for those summer party nights.

What you'll need to wear it: A set of nipple stickers since bras are out of the question, and fingers crossed that it's not a gusty evening.

Twist-front Cut-out Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress, US$547 (S$753), Retrofête at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Dramatic black naked dress, you say? This gorge gown from Retrofête is the perfect find for you. Stretch jersey is twisted to fit your figure beautifully, with strategically-placed cut-outs highlighting the curves of your waist.

What you'll need to wear it: Lots of glitter body lotion for that midriff, and maybe even a belly chain for that '90s pop diva vibe.

Pointelle Knit Dress, $59.95, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

A little bit sporty, a little bit beachy, and a whole lot of comfort comes with this knit dress. Take it beyond the beach vacay by wearing a sports bra and boy shorts underneath for a chic brunch 'fit.

What you'll need to wear it: Head-to-toe sunscreen, because polka-dotted tan lines aren't cute, sis.

Cut-out Crochet Maxi Dress, US$916, Christopher Esber at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Of all the bodycon dresses in this list, this one is perhaps the most forgiving, given that it cuts a little looser than some of the others here. Style it up with strappy heels and chunky gold jewellery.

What you'll need to wear it: Okay, this is more of a "want" than a "need", but you can hide a little chocolate bar in your purse for when you get snackish. In this dress, you can snack all you want and it'll never show.

Asymmetric Cut-out Maxi Dress in Turquoise, $68.99, Asos

PHOTO: Asos

Hey, you wanted a dress that could help you stay ventilated and cool in the heat right? Maybe this will do. Plus, the bright turquoise colour is an instant mood-lifter, so you get double the win!

What you'll need to wear it: Lots of fashion tape for the many cut-outs, and a little prayer to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Corset Midi Dress with Rhinestones, $99.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

This look is definitely giving '90s Versace vibes, and we are here for it. Plus, the little rhinestone trim along the tip of the bustier neckline adds that little bit of sparkle, which never hurts.

What you'll need to wear it: Seamless undies are you best friend, because the last thing you need is for the silky skirt area to get caught and cause a VPL sitch to happen.

Ruched Mesh Beach Dress in Pink Marble, $35.57, Asos

PHOTO: Asos

Every day can be a beachwear day if you're brave enough, and this ruched number in a bright shade of pink will require a fair amount of said bravery.

Aside from the beach club, throw on a pair of blue jeans over this sheer number for that Y2K-inspired look trending with celebs like Dua Lipa and Doja Cat.

What you'll need to wear it: As mentioned, lots and lots of bravery. Where bravery is missing, a shot of tequila for that liquid courage then.

Cut-out Bodycon Dress, $55.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Think of this design as the gateway piece to your future naked dress obsession.

This LBD from Mango still carries the features that the naked dress crowd will love - high slit, low back, thin straps - but it's less risque thanks to the addition of a supporting band in the back.

Additionally, the slit is a lot lower than most barely-there dresses, making it a little less daunting for most.

What you'll need to wear it: A really good poker face, just in case the slit flies too high and you reveal more than you wanted to.

Strap Detail Asymmetric Minidress, $1,800, Nensi Dojaka at Farfetch

PHOTO: Nensi Dojaka

Nensi Dojaka is having a moment now as the queen of naked clothing, with her sensual and strappy pieces being worn by Emma Watson and Lily Aldridge.

Here, her signature layered approach to designing barely-there dresses get a sweet update with shades of cotton candy and raspberry. It's contemporary and colourful, just the way we love it!

What you'll need to wear it: A security team to protect jealous onlookers from snatching that dress off of you.

