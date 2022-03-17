Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Blackpink Jennie shares the easiest way to elevate your hairstyle

Jennie

Thanks to Blackpink Jennie, you can give this humble hairstyle a shot this week: The twisted rope braid.

For the Jacquemus show in Honolulu, Hawaii, the K-pop star who travelled from Paris paired her pink monochrome ensemble with her bangs in a pretty twisted plait.

Lucido-L Non-Sticky Juicy Moist Wax, $4.80

To recreate Jennie’s rope braid, start by parting your hair in the middle. Apply wax to add texture and grit to your hair. Take a two-inch section in the front fringe area and split into two sections.

Cross the first section over the back section and repeat the motion to create a twist. When you get to the ends, secure your plait with two bobby pins.

Get it here.

Tay Ying

For her recent appearance at Longchamp’s Spring/Summer presentation, local actress Tay Ying and Her World cover girl channelled a classic French girl beauty look.

One of the highlights of the Parisian daily makeup look is the gorgeous sun-kissed flush, sans contour. Kardashian-level contouring can look a little too over-done and harsh for this makeup style. Instead, warm up the face and add a hint of pink on the apples of the cheeks.

Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Blush, $84

For that insouciant, just-bitten flush, reach for sheer, creamy or watery formulas like Chanel’s Les Beiges Water Fresh Blush that will melt seamlessly into skin.

Tap the product on the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards towards your cheekbones for a slight contouring effect.

Get it here.

Fiona Xie

Spring is all about bold colours. To mimic actress Fiona Xie’s vibrant ‘80s inspired eye makeup, dip a fluffy brush into a matte turquoise eyeshadow.

Then cover your entire eyelids. Finally, clean up any imperfections with a Q-tip and micellar water.

Mac Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Triennial Wave, $34

If you’re sporting a statement-making eye like the Crazy Rich Asians star, keep the rest of your makeup simple. Complete your look with a matte, lightweight foundation and nude lip.

Get it here.

Zoe Tay

Ah Jie plays up her porcelain complexion with her fiery orange-red lip. Her citrus pout is the focal point of her makeup look, but her inky lashes fall not too far behind.

Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick in Tang Thang, $36

Since a bright orange lippy can accentuate any redness or blemishes you might have, conceal them with a light-to-medium coverage concealer before applying your lipstick.

Get it here.

Jean Danker

The radio jock and R U OKAY? podcast host kept her eye makeup natural and pout nude, only pairing her bronzed skin with a swipe of dark eyeliner.

Gucci Poudre De Beaute Eclat Soleil Bronzing Powder, $95

Your bronzer should go on places where sunlight would hit your face: Temples, cheekbones, nose and chin.

Pro tip: Apply some product on your eyelids to add warmth and depth to your peepers.

Get it here.

