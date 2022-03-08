Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Blackpink Jisoo just served a masterclass on the dip dye hair trend

Jisoo

Blackpink Jisoo is a hair chameleon. Over the years, she has embraced a host of hairstyles and hair colours.

For her recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week, the K-pop idol opted for an edgy blonde dip-dye. She kept the length of her poker straight tresses but added a pop of colour with bleached ends.

Olaplex 4P Blonde Enhancer Toner Shampoo, $46

With a great hair colour comes great responsibility. If you’re planning to sport a playful hair colour, stock your bathroom shelf with products made especially for colour-treated locks.

Kim Lim

We’ll never forget how beautiful the beauty entrepreneur looked at her pre-wedding dinner. She stunned in her crop top with mesh sleeves and tiered skirt with a flowing train.

But, the thing that really caught our eye was her glowing mien.

Clarins SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask, $65

In the days leading up to a big occasion, keep your skin calm with an anti-inflammatory or hydrating face mask. These masks can reduce the appearance of redness and flushing.

Rebecca Lim

Actress Rebecca Lim who was also a guest at Kim’s pre-wedding reception gave us major wedding guest makeup inspo with her monochromatic peachy pink makeup.

Mini Nudies All Over Face Color 3pc Kit, $40

To mimic her look, opt for a coordinating matte peach lip and creamy apricot flush.

Complete your makeup with velvet skin that is still natural but with slightly more coverage.

Fann Wong

We’re such huge fans of this sun-kissed look on Fann. For this look, consider swapping your go-to blush with a bronzer – which can be applied to areas that you’d typically apply blush such as the apples of your cheeks.

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer in Sunset, $13.30

For that sun-kissed flush, go with a bronzer with a softer, dewier finish and apply with a fluffy brush for that lit-from-within glow.

Phyllis Quek

Even if you’re planning to stay home, putting some effort into your look and taking time out to take care of yourself can help to boost your confidence and even motivate you.

Don’t just take it from us. Former actress Phyllis Quek dolled up at home with a matching ribbed two-piece set and a rosy pink lip.

Too Faced Lady Bold Lipstick in Hype Woman, $37

For a more natural finish, apply your favourite lipstick but focus only on the centre of your lips.

Dab the colour on with your fingers. Pro tip: opt for a slight creamier formula like the Too Faced Lady Bold Lipstick.

