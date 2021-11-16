Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Blackpink Lisa just debuted a pink bob and we can’t stop thinking about it

Lisa

Lalisa recently took to Instagram to show off her new hair colour, a cotton candy hue. If you want to cop her eye-catching all-over pink hair, start with a light shade of blonde as a base.

Aveda Blonde Revival Purple Toning Shampoo, $47

PHOTO: Aveda

Keep your colour looking fresh with a purple shampoo like Aveda's Blonde Revival Purple Toning Shampoo which will refresh and hydrate your mane while maintaining the colour.

Fann Wong

This week, the veteran actress took voluminous ringlets for a spin — and we're obsessed. For tighter curls, opt for a smaller barrel. If you want bigger, looser waves, choose a larger curling iron instead.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (phD) Night Cap Overnight Perfector, $42

PHOTO: Living proof

This lightweight overnight treatment works on all hair types, including curly hair, and really amps up the moisture.

Rui En

Actress Rui En's soft glam look features a golden glow and a hint of blush.

Pixi Sheer Cheek Gel in natural, $27

PHOTO: Pixi

To give yourself a similar flush like the "Mister Flower" star, apply the product with your fingertips. Start high on the cheekbones and lightly pat to blend.

Irene Kim

Our fav part of the Korean model's no makeup, makeup look? Her luminous, dewy complexion! If you want to achieve Irene's clear and radiant mien, incorporate a vitamin C serum in your skincare routine.

This powerful active ingredient reduces inflammation and aids in collagen production.

Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, $69

PHOTO: Glow Recipe

This serum combines five forms of vitamin C, guava, tranexamic and ferulic acids to fight signs of ageing, dullness, discolouration and more.

Fang Rong

The 24-year-old actress paired her naturally porcelain complexion with a few swipes of mascara and deep crimson lip.

Burt's Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub, $18.70

PHOTO: Burt's Bees

When working with a dark lipstick, always scrub your pout with a gentle lip exfoliant beforehand to create an even, smooth base for your lipstick.

