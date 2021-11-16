Sandara Park is 37! Here are her beauty secrets to looking youthful

One-quarter of now-disbanded girl group 2NE1, many of us spent years listening, dancing and singing (especially at karaokes) along with Sandara Park (or her stage name, Dara) to tunes like Fire, I Don't Care and I Am The Best.

Beyond South Korea where we would most associate her with, Sandara is also hugely popular in the Philippines.

In fact, Sandara spent part of her youth growing up there as the family relocated there for work, which explains why she is fluent in Tagalog. Beyond her career in showbiz, Sandara is known for her youthful, baby face, which many mistake for being at least a decade younger.

In honour of Sandara turning 37, we uncovered her beauty secrets to looking young and radiant. Keep scrolling to find out what they are and how you can emulate them.

Satin skin

While dewy, glass skin has become synonymous with K-beauty, using too much products with a glowy, shiny finish can actually cause your makeup to slip and slide.

To get the best of both worlds, opt for a satin finish with your makeup à la Sandara. A natural finish would also last better in Singapore's heat and humidity without sacrificing glow.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation, $76, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

While this is a foundation, it actually doubles up as a liquid highlighter. Apply it on high points of your face — forehead, cheekbones, nose bridge and chin — to achieve a lit-from-within glow.

Its finely-milled formula impart a soft focus, poreless effect. You can also mix it with your foundation to amp up the radiance.

Dreamy complexion

But if you have oily skin that provides enough dew and shine and still want to achieve that soft, glowy Korean makeup look like Sandara here, add a finishing powder to your makeup routine.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette — Volume 2, $106, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Finishing powders do not set makeup like a setting powder. Instead, you use it after your makeup has been set to restore a creamy, dimensional sheen to the skin.

Hourglass powders have been created to blur imperfections and pores to create a flawless complexion. To use this, use a fluffy powder brush and buff the finishing powder across the face at the end of your makeup routine.

Big, doe eyes

Pictured here with fellow 2NE1 groupmate Minzy, you'll notice that both their irises look extra large and doe-like.

In fact, they are both using contact lenses that mimic large irises to create an illusion of large, more youthful-looking eyes.

Acuvue Beauty Contact Lens, $67, from Lazada

PHOTO: Acuvue

These Acuvue iris-enhancing contact lenses are made with Lacreon water-holding technology that improves moisture retention and comfort.

Each box contains 30 daily disposable contact lenses and is available in four nature-inspired colours — Fresh Honey, Fresh Rose, Fresh Blue and Fresh Grayzel.

Plump, hydrated skin

Well-hydrated skin will look more youthful and bouncy compared to dehydrated skin so don't skip daily applications of moisturisers. Don't forget to moisturise from the neck down!

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion Sheer Hydration, $21.50, from Guardian

PHOTO: Aveeno

As the name implies, this Aveeno lotion is lightweight while being hydrating and moisturising. It is formulated with oat kernel flour and it dries down to a soft powdery finish, perfect for those who dislike the sticky sensation of body moisturisers.

Slick ponytail

Not only does a high ponytail make you look especially snatched, but it also has the added benefit of making your face look lifted — a quality we will gladly accept at any age. Tying your hair up is also a quick way to deal with messy hair and when it is especially hot outside.

L'Oreal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hair Spray, $5.90, from Guardian

PHOTO: Guardian

Hair spray is necessary after tying your hair into a high ponytail to tame any baby hairs, flyaways and frizz.

Dispense onto a firm toothbrush (like those you get in the hotel room vanity) and use it to comb down any stray strands. Finish with a light coat of hair spray to keep your hairstyle in place.

This article was first published in Her World Online.