Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Fann's makeup for glasses, Jesseca Liu's wearable rose lipstick and more

Fann Wong

The veteran actress recently wore a pair of oversized square frames. Since glasses tend to obscure the peepers, it’s crucial to bring some definition back.

If you’re a glasses-wearer like the “Creme De La Creme” host, define your lashes by lightly lining the lash line with eyeliner. Complete your eye makeup with a lengthening mascara.

Chanel Inimitable Definition Mascara, $55

PHOTO: Chanel

If you have short, stubby lashes that stick straight out, Chanel’s rice wax-infused formula will provide both length and a touch of curl for sky-high, clump-free lashes.

Get it here.

Jesseca Liu

Bordering between a rich crimson and a punchy pink, the Langkawi-born star’s wearable rose lipstick is a quintessential pick for the cooler months ahead.

Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipstick in N12 Nude Rose, $55

PHOTO: Givenchy

Infused with nourishing mango butter, this creamy formula glides on easily and sets to a velvet finish — without ever emphasizing dry patches on lips.

Get it here.

Zoe Tay

Of course Ah Jie’s mane looked incredible at last night’s President’s Star Charity (Oct 10). Zoe, who performed a wheelchair dance at the function alongside Malaysian actor Zhang Ze Tong and 15-year-old Jeremiah Liauw, took our breaths away with her gravity-defying top-knot (and incredible coordination skills!).

ALSO READ: This IG makeup artist uses biscuits, mushrooms and prawns as part of her beauty looks

Percy & Reed Reassuring Firm Session Hold Hairspray, $12 (50ml)

PHOTO: Percy & Reed

To get rid of strays and flyaways, spritz some hairspray on a boar bristle hair brush or clean toothbrush and go over any rogue strands.

Get it here.

He Ying Ying

If your cuppa joe in the morning isn’t enough to perk you up, there’s another way to add an extra jolt to your AM routine – recreate “Soul Old Yet So Young” star He Ying Ying’s coffee-toned makeup look.

Cop her look by picking up a latte brown eyeshadow and a small shadow brush to create a diffused eye. Pair it with a matte lip in the same colour family and you’re good to go.

RMS Beauty Eye Polish Eyeshadow in Myth, $28

PHOTO: RMS

If you’re working with a cream eye shadow, ditch the eye shadow brush and dip your ring finger into the eye shadow and blend from the lash line to the crease for a light wash of colour on the lids.

Get it here.

Rebecca Lim

Becks is amazing at styling her straight mane. To get Rebecca’s glossy locks, rinse your tresses with cold water after shampooing and conditioning. Doing so would lock in the conditioner and make hair more easy to manage and add lots of shine.

Hask Biotin 5 in 1 Leave-in Conditioner, $17.90

PHOTO: Hask

This hardworking leave-in conditioner that comes in a convenient spray form volumises, heat protects, tames frizz, prevents damage and detangles. Best part? It can be used on both damp and dry hair.

Get it here.

ALSO READ: Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Joanne Peh, Fann Wong and Zoe Tay

This article was first published in Her World Online.