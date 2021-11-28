Best beauty Instagrams of the week: How to recreate Shu Qi and Angelababy’s red lipstick looks

​Shu Qi

Actress Shu Qi is always up for embracing different makeup looks. On the Frow of the Louis Vuitton SS22 show, Shu Qi channelled old-Hollywood glam and sported a bold, scarlet red pout that we're absolutely obsessed with.

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Mysterious Red, $38

PHOTO: Tangs

Want to recreate Shu Qi's thicc pout sans lip fillers? Apply concealer on your lips before overlining with a lip liner. Finally, fill in your pout with a matching lipstick.

Get it here.

Angelababy

The I Remember star is frequently seen wearing bold lips colours such as this fiery red one as these colours pop against her flawless, porcelain mien.

Le Correcteur De Chanel, $59

PHOTO: Chanel

If you're shopping for a scarlet lippy like Angelababy's, apply concealer to hide any redness in the skin. Doing so will help you look more polished and less ruddy.

Get it here.

Dee Hsu

It's been six years since fans went without the hit variety show Kangsi Coming. Earlier today, the quick-witted Taiwanese host surprised her followers when she announced on social media that she had just wrapped up filming for her brand new talk show Dee Wants to Chat.

In the post, Dee was seen rocking a natural glam look featuring luminous skin, a soft taupe nude eye and glossy lips.

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in Candy, $36

PHOTO: Clarins

Whether you're using a gloss or lip oil like this one from Clarins, it's always a good idea to start with exfoliated lips. One easy way to exfoliate is to gently rub your lips with a textured cotton round that has been soaked in toner.

Get it here.

Zoe Tay

Full, cascading side-swept bangs add volume and movement to Zoe's silky strands.

GHD Ceramic Vented Radial Brush, $35

PHOTO: Sephora

Blow dry your long side parted bangs with a round brush and texture spray to give it some extra height and body.

Get it here.

Han So-hee

The My Name star turns 27! On IG, So-hee posted a photo carousel to share how she celebrated her birthday.

The star of her birthday makeup look is definitely her rosy pink blush, with her peachy pink pout and long, curling lashes falling not too far behind.

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush in 001 Pink, $61

PHOTO: Sephora

To cop So-hee's healthy, natural-looking flush, swirl a small dab of blusher on the apples of your cheeks and blend in circular motions.

Get it here.

READ ALSO: Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Blackpink Lisa just debuted a pink bob and we can’t stop thinking about it

This article was first published in Her World Online.