Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Jennie's gorgeous glass lips

Jennie

We're not sure what we're more impressed by, her high-shine pink pout or the fact her orange-strawberry blonde locks aren't getting stuck on them.

The key to achieving Jennie's juicy pout is to swipe on a hydrating lipstick in the centre of the lips. Next, with a clear lip gloss, throw it over the top for extra shine.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil (Limited Edition) in Universal Clear, $54

PHOTO: LVMH Fragrances & Cosmetics Pte Ltd

Not only will your lip gloss hydrate your pout, it can also help to create the illusion of luscious, full lips and make uneven texture less noticeable.

Rebecca Lim

The actress regularly sports this version of no makeup, makeup that features a lightweight base, well-groomed brows and rosy pink pout.

Armani Beauty POWER FABRIC+ Foundation, $90

PHOTO: Armani Beauty

Becks shared, "I've never really liked foundation till I tried the Power Fabric a year ago." The liquid to powder technology is 100 and it feels so comfortable, my skin can actually breathe!

It's upgraded for longer wear, so I have the confidence to go about my day with minimal touch-ups," she explained.

Available at Armani beauty, ION Orchard, TANGS at Tangs Plaza, TANGS.com and Isetan Scotts.

Phyllis Quek

Phyllis Quek kept her eyeliner thin and subtle, perfectly framing her almond-shaped eyes. To colour her lips, she reached for a bubblegum-pink lippy.

Shu Uemura Calligraph: Ink Liquid Eyeliner Pen, $29

PHOTO: Sephora Digital SEA Pte Ltd

Pro tip: Instead of lining your entire eyes, focus your eyeliner on the outer corners to open up the peepers.

Hazelle Teo

Here's proof that you don't need to have long hair to pull off the half-up, half-down hairstyle. Radio jock Hazelle may have a shoulder-grazing lob, but tying up half of her hair instantly adds body, while giving her look a nice feminine touch.

Schwarzkopf OSiS+ Session Extreme Hold Hairspray, $14.90

PHOTO: Fairprice

Spritz some hairspray onto a brush before pulling your hair back will help your style last all day.

Zoe Tay

Our favourite part of Zoe's soft glam makeup? Her coral lip! She kept the rest of her makeup minimal so her lips can stand out.

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick in #25 Goldie Red, $59

PHOTO: Sephora Digital SEA Pte Ltd

Mimic her pout by dabbing your lip colour along your lip line to get rid of any harsh lines and to create a more natural finish.

This article was first published in Her World Online.