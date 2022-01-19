Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Kimberly Wang, Chantalle Ng, and other celebs welcome 2022 with new hairstyles

Kimberly Wang

New year, new bangs. The radio jockey is starting the year right with a subtle hair transformation, showing off her new wispy, eyebrow-grazing bangs AND matte ash hair on IG. Kimberly’s hair colour is a great option for those who want to dip their toes into the ash trend.

It’s a slightly warmer hue, which requires less commitment if you want to tweak your current hair colour without going full-on grey.

Liese Blaune Fashion Cream Colour in Matt Ash, $12.65

PHOTO: Liese Blaune

When working with the hair dye, you want to start at the roots as it needs the most colour and processing time.

Spread the hair colour evenly through the rest of your hair, working in four to six sections.

Get it here.

Chantalle Ng

The My Star Bride actress decided to give her signature, long brunette tresses the chop just in time for the new year.

If your hair is on the finer side, Chantalle’s sleek, sliced bob is a great hairstyle to create the illusion of volume and help you look instantly pulled-together.

Kerastase Discipline Anti Frizz Heat Protectant, $57

PHOTO: Kerastase

Styling a sliced, blunt bob is surprisingly easy. Just run a flat iron through your hair. Before you do that, spritz some heat protectant spray to prevent your tresses from getting damaged.

Get it here.

ALSO READ: 22 Korean hair trends that will be huge in 2022

Joanne Peh

The focal point of Joanne’s natural, everyday makeup look? Her luminous, glowing mien.

We love how the actress kept the rest of her look simple, only complementing her radiant skin with a coat of mascara, rosy lip and a light wash of blusher.

Elemis Superfood Kefir Tea Mist, $52

PHOTO: Elemis

To give your skin an instant radiance and moisture boost, go over your skin with a hydrating mist like the Elemis Superfood Kefir Tea Mist. It’s formulated with antioxidant-rich superfoods to nourish skin and impart that enviable glow.

Get it here.

Jeanette Aw

Did Jeanette just bring back the ubiquitous hairstyle of the early 2000s? We’re talking, of course, about the pouf (or the bouffant).

For the uninitiated, the pouf was a popular hairstyle where the bangs are teased and clipped back over the forehead to create a little bump or bouffant.

Living Proof Style Lab Flex Hairspray Styling & Finishing Spray, $28.80

PHOTO: Living Proof Style Lab

To create a pouf, grab a small, triangular section of hair at the top front of your head. With a comb. tease that section of hair to add volume.

Finally, push from the back end of the bump ever so slightly and secure it with bobby pins.

Get it here.

Rui En

While there are many colours to choose from at the nail salon, you can’t go wrong with a classic white – and it seems that Rui En agrees.

Posting a photo on Instagram, the actress posed with her white nails that have been filed into a square shape with rounded edges.

Nails Inc Bright Ambition Nail Polish in White Out, $17

PHOTO: Nails Inc

As a rule of thumb, apply two coats of colour, and wait at least five minutes between each coat to prevent streaks and bubbles.

Get it here.

ALSO READ: Asian celeb-inspired hairstyles from Lisa, Taeyeon and Jeanette Aw to beat the heat

This article was first published in Her World Online.