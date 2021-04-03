Asian celeb-inspired hairstyles from Lisa, Taeyeon and Jeanette Aw to beat the heat

Mid -to-long hair girls can all relate to hair getting blown into your faces, or strands sticking to the sweat on your neck – not a cute sight! Singapore’s hot weather inevitably brings about inconveniences when it comes to hair, so we’re always looking for new hairstyles to spice things up!

While you can always put your hair up in a messy ponytail, there’s a host of easy and interesting hairstyles that will work with your sundress and sandals.

The best part? Wearing your hair up can also prevent any humidity-induced frizz. Ahead, here are 10 looks inspired by your favourite Asian celebs like Blackpink Jennie, Jeanette Aw and Taeyeon to show that no matter your hair length and type, there’s a hairdo for you.

1. Lisa: Space buns

Blackpink’s Lisa ticked two ’90s trends for the price of one with space buns paired with blunt bangs.

Instead of the usual space buns where the hair is entirely parted in the middle, the How You Like That rapper decided to do a modern spin on the hairstyle by leaving hair of her locks out to cascade down the sides of her face. It’s safe to say this hairdo is out of this world!

2. Jennie: The half-up, half-down bun aka “hun”

The bun seen on Blackpink Jennie is the perfect heatwave-friendly hairstyle. It is super easy to recreate and exudes that effortlessly-put-together-without-trying-too-hard charm. To add volume and body, start by creating some curls in your tresses with a curling iron or wand.

Next, go over your hair with some texturising spray and tease the top half of your hair. Finally, twist your textured strands into a bun and secure with a pretty scrunchie.

3. IU: Low side bun

The beauty of Celebrity singer IU’s low slung bun is that you can recreate it in under one minutes, regardless of your hair type and whether your hair is wet or dry. Her wispy flyaways add a touch of glamour to her heatwave ‘do.

Cop her look by spritzing your locks with sea salt spray and leaving some strands to frame your face and add a hint of nonchalance to the look.

4. Taeyeon: Claw clip updo

5. Sandara Park: Ballerina bun

When balmy weather hits, there’s nothing like a neat ballerina bun. The higher the bun, the cooler you stay. For a smooth finish, give your roots a generous spritz of hairspray. Also, consider using a boar bristle brush to keep things shiny and smooth.

6. Jessica Jung: Low side pony

Working with second-day hair? Create a deep side part with a fine-tooth comb and gather the rest of your hair into a low ponytail.

You can secure your ‘do a hair tie and call it a day but if you’re looking to finesse your look, use a tiny chunk of hair from your ponytail and wrap it around your ponytail for a more sophisticated look.

7. Kimberly Wang: Braids and ponytail

Local radio jock Kimberly Wang brings the glamour with this simple upgrade to a casual ponytail. Two plaits as the front of the hair are gathered into a high ponytail at the back. This is great if you’re growing out your bangs or layers as it’ll mask any flyaways and loose ends.

8. Jeanette Aw: Braids and a cap

Every day might feel like a bad hair day when temperatures are high. On those bad hair days, borrow a leaf out of Jeanette Aw’s beauty book and whip out this youthful hairstyle. Simply create two braids on each side of your head and top it off with your favourite baseball cap. Done and done.

9. Yoon Bomi: Balloon ponytail

Looking to go the extra mile with your heatwave hairstyle? Opt for this Apink Bomi inspired balloon ponytail hairstyle.

All you have to do is create more sections on your low ponytail and secure them with hair elastics or ribbons — just make sure to gently tug at the sections to fluff out the hair for that voluminous balloon look.

10. Baek Yerin: Hair accessories

Never underestimate the power of well-placed hair accessories. From hair barrettes to hairbands — all of these are great for keeping hair out of the face.

