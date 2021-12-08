Best beauty Instagrams of the week: We're taking notes on Rui En and Jennie's merry and bright makeup looks.

Rui En

The Dare to Try star went the fresh-faced route, punctuated with fuschia lips and caramel eyeshadow.

Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue in #59 Shocking Pink, $54

PHOTO: Chanel

Your new go-to blush might just be hiding in your favourite lippy.

When you use your lip stain as a blush, you are not only creating a monochromatic makeup look that is super flattering, you are also saving and maximising space in your makeup pouch.

Just dab a few dots of lip tint on your cheeks and blend it out with your fingers.

Get it here.

Jennie

Follow Blackpink Jennie's lead and pair a bold red lip with soft, dewy skin.

Keep the rest of your makeup look simple for your lips to take centre stage, adding just the right amount of highlighter on the high planes of your face and lids.

Clarins Water Lip Stain in #03 Red Water, $36

PHOTO: Clarins

This long-wearing lippy promises to keep your pout moisturised without fading away (under the mistletoe).

Get it here.

Eleanor Lee

Want something more unexpected for the holidays?

A nude pout is an effortless way to glam up any makeup look - especially if you borrow a leaf out of Eleanor's book and keep your eyes bare.

Milani Colour Fetish Matte Lipstick in Tease, $16.20

PHOTO: Watsons

Since nude lipsticks can draw attention to fine lines and wrinkles, exfoliate your pout before applying your lippy for a smooth application.

Get it here.

Felicia Chin

Baby, it's cold outside.

We love how Feli swept her blush over the bridge of her nose in addition to the apples of her cheeks to create a pretty rosy flush (almost reminiscent of a windburn!).

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow in #004 Coral, $61

PHOTO: Sephora

Complete your makeup look by coating your lashes with mascara and swiping on a coral lipstick.

Get it here.

Hong Ling

With a lippy as statement-making as Hong Ling's, you don't really need to add anything else for your makeup look - except a lit-from-within glow.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, $52

PHOTO: Sephora

Delivers a healthy, post-facial glow while fortifying and moisturising your complexion with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Get it here.

ALSO READ: Best beauty Instagrams of the week: How to recreate Shu Qi and Angelababy’s red lipstick looks

This article was first published in Her World Online.