The best brow makeup for feathery arches

If brow supremacy is your aim, then these brow makeup will help you ace the game.
Never mind if you have sparse brows to begin with-use pencils, pomades and brow gels to fill in gaps and define the ends. If volume is what you desire, a good brow mascara can help thicken brow hairs while taming strays. For unruly hair, opt for a brow gel to keep things in place.
Here are our faves:
To tame and protect: Daily Brow Mask, about $86, Amy Jean Privee at Net-a-Porter
Infused with castor, sunflower, argan and sweet almond oils, this nourishing brow balm not only ensures that stray hairs stay put, but also acts as a mask that encourages hair growth for a fuller look.
Shop.
To volumise: Eyebrow Gel, $52, Cle de Peau Beaute at Takashimaya
A combination of soft and hard styling gels keeps unruly hairs in place while lending volume to sparse brows. Meanwhile, the key ingredients, refined camellia oil and argan oil, give strands a hydrating boost, imparting a soft, natural-looking finish.
Shop.
To keep stray hair in check: Major Brow Lamination Gel, $40, Patrick Ta at Sephora
Shop.
This baby gets you the laminated brow look with nary any effort. The unique wand design, which ensures that every strand of hair is evenly coated with a clear gel that firmly holds it in place, features a more densely packed tapered tip that can comb through even the most stubborn strands to achieve a fluffier, more defined effect.
To define sparse ends: Dipbrow Pomade, $35, Anastasia Beverly Hills at Sephora
The OG brow pomade. Use a fine angled brush to mimic hairline strokes near sparse ends to define brows or fill in bald spots through the brow.
Bonus tip: You can also run a spoolie with some of the brow pomade (just a small amount because this pomade is pigmented) to darken brows.
Shop.
To save over-plucked brows: RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, $164, RevitaLash at Sephora
If you haven't recovered from the over-plucked brows of the '90s, help is here. This brow serum is formulated with a cocktail of peptides, lipids, biotin, and green tea extract, and Panthenol to protect brows against breakage and fallout, so brows can stay fuller and healthier over time.
Shop.
ALSO READ: 7 eyebrow styles that flatter different face shapes and features
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.