The best cafes around East Coast Road to eat, enjoy and escape Singapore

It's the weekend! Leave the urban hustle behind and escape into the chill surroundings of East Coast. The best East Coast cafes not only satisfies your cravings with delicious food and quality brew, they also provide a serene ambiance for you to spend your day.

Neptune

From the people behind Atlas Coffeehouse, Lunar Coffee Brewers, Columbus Coffee Co., and Apollo Coffee Bar, Neptune is their Japanese-inspired brunch cafe in the East Coast's heart.

Enjoy all-day dining in the sleek and zen-like surroundings with Neptuna Melt with Tater Tots for brunch and a Bacon Kedgeree (bacon curried rice) for lunch.

The dinner menu includes plates of pasta and mains like Seafood Somen with Aburi Salmon and seared scallops. Pair with their selection of Natural Wines for a complete meal.

Neptune is located at 237 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428930, p.+65 6970 7305. Open Tue-Sat 8am-10pm, Sun 8am-7pm. Closed Mon.

Good Chai People

Proudly proclaimed as Singapore's first Chai cafe, the Good Chai People prides itself on their handcrafted sticky chai steeped in antioxidant properties.

Elevating spiced black tea and milk, they brew over ten varieties of chai, ranging from their signature Sticky Chai Latte ($7) flavoured with coconut sugar to Barbielicious Pink Chai ($8) using organic Joongjak green tea and Himalayan pink salt.

Their menu also includes hearty brunches, moreish plates, and a selection of desserts like the Ondeh Ondeh cake ($9).

Good Chai People is located at 225 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428922, p.+65 9783 5757. Open daily 8am-6pm.

East Coast Commune

Sitting around the corner from Mcdonald's, the cafe oasis is the brainchild of a husband-wife team whose experiences in French dining and fashion come to play at East Coast Commune.

The cafe's vibrant teal hues and luscious greenery set an inviting (and IG-worthy) tone to sit back and relax. Indulge in The Brekkie ($26++) with pork fennel sausage, bacon and creamy scrambled eggs.

Vegans will enjoy the plant-based chicken in the Tom Yam TinDLE Burger ($20++). For dinner, choose between the three ($42++) or four ($50++) course sets, including yummy mains like the Spice-Crusted Pork Belly.

East Coast Commune is located at 1000 East Coast Park, #01-03, Singapore 449876, p+65 8950 4142. Open Mon, Wed-Fri 8am-5.30pm, Sat- Sun 8am-9pm. Close Tue.

Five Oars Coffee Roasters

Talk about homegrown cafes and roasters, and Five Oars Coffee Roasters come to mind. Unlike their other outlets in the CBD, their East Coast cafe offers an urban getaway with its industrial-chic meets cosy comfort setting.

For brunch, delight in the Crab Scramble ($25) with house-made sourdough, crab meat, and ebiko, or get a taste of their house-made artisan pastas in the satisfying Arrabbiata Rigatoni ($22). Besides their robust coffee, there's also a curated craft beer and wine menu.

Five Oars Coffee Roasters is located at 6 Upper East Coast Road, Singapore 455200, p.+65 8784 2686. Open daily 8am-10pm.

Seng Coffee Bar

Seng Coffee Bar is a hidden gem in the East of Singapore, where Eastsiders go for coffee, brunch and more.

The father-daughter duo makes you feel right at home with their modern chic look and their mouthwatering Ngoh Hiang Pork Burger ($15) with the familiar tastes of ngoh hiang as a patty.

For breakfast, the Crab Meat Eggs Benedict ($18) with crab meat and poached egg on an English muffin is set to delight, while the hearty Pork Belly Risotto ($22) will satisfy all your hunger woes.

Seng Coffee Bar is located at 389 Changi Road, Singapore 419838, p.+65 8921 1862. Open Mon-Fri 11am-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 9am-10.30pm.

Bread and Hearth

The charming little spot in the heart of Katong is known for its traditional sourdough bread and pastries created by a skilled and dedicated team.

Although you can't have "fresh from the hearth" bread here, you can enjoy pastries that are freshly made on-site.

The cafe also offers delectable brunch selections like the Umami Unagi ($19.90) and their Legendary Croissant ($16.90). After 11am, their menu extends to include pasta and mains like Steak and Frites ($29).

Bread and Hearth is located at 30 East Coast Road, Katong V, #02-27, Singapore 728751, p.+65 6534 7800. Open daily 7.30am-6.30pm.

Sevens Cafe

From light grub to brunch staples, quality brew to sweets and bakes, Sevens Cafe is one of the most Instagrammable cafes in the East.

Their delectable modern Australian cuisine includes the likes of the Buttermilk Chicken Pancakes ($20) - a sweet and savoury match made in heaven, and their Tassie Grilled Salmon ($28) featuring fresh Tasmanian Salmon on a bed of barley risotto.

Besides your daily brew, the cafe has a selection of teas, juices, and booze to accompany the meals.

Sevens Cafe is located at 29 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427753, p.+65 8585 7777. Open Sun-Thu 8.30am-5.30pm, Fri-Sat 8.30am-10pm.

