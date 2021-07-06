Best car wash services in Singapore

No time to wash your own car? Here are 12 car wash services that will clean and shine your car without costing you a bomb

Owning a car is a luxury, but it does come with its own set of headaches too. One #FirstWorldproblem is that you’ll need to have it washed frequently to ensure that your precious set of wheels looks spick and span.

Unfortunately, being able to afford a car like that likely means you are hustling hard for it, which in turn might mean that you’re too busy to wash the car on your own.

One quick fix is to pay car wash professionals to do the job for you. Below, we break down a few viable car wash options you can choose from.

What type of services can you expect at a car wash in Singapore?

If you are planning to send your car to the car wash, make sure you know what you are getting into.

Manual vs auto car wash

Most car washing and cleaning services can be classified into two broad categories: manual and automatic.

Automatic car wash is the kind of service that you will typically find at petrol kiosks.

It features a drive-through where you guide your car into a “giant car washing machine”.

All the cleaning is then carried out by that machine.

Manual car wash is where you have a dedicated team of car washers who will clean your car by hand.

As manual car wash is more labour-intensive, it tends to cost more for car owners, both dollar- and time-wise. But some car owners do find it more worthwhile as the car will receive more TLC.

Manual car wash categories

Under manual car wash, there are also different tiers of washing you can choose from. These are split into three categories: basic, intermediate and advanced.

Car wash category (indicative cost) What’s included Basic (below $20) Cleaning and washing of exterior Intermediate (between $20 to $50) Cleaning and washing of exterior

Vacuuming

Cleaning of interior

Rim cleaning Advanced (Above $50) Cleaning and washing of exterior

Vacuuming

Cleaning of interior

Rim cleaning

Polishing

Waxing

For the basic, you get the old-school car wash which cleans your car exterior nicely.

But if you think that your car interior requires a bit of cleaning too, you might want to consider the intermediate car wash, where you’ll get additional services such as vacuuming of the interior and rim cleaning.

And if you really want to get your car nice and shiny inside out, you’ll want to go for the advanced (and most expensive) option. On top of what you are getting for the intermediate package, you get additional waxing and polishing that will make your car’s paintwork shine.

12 best car wash services to consider

If you ever need a car wash provider to help you keep your car clean, here are some of the best ones to consider.

Name Contact Location Price Finest Detailing Express 9754 1833 North: 61 Woodlands Park E9, #01-18 Premium 9, Singapore 757047 Wash: From $15 onwards

Polish: From $35 onwards Unicar 8656 1118 North: 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, Northpoint Bizhub #08-22, Singapore 768159 Polish: From $120 onwards Smart Energy 6485 7777 North: 1 Mandai Link, Singapore 728650 Wash: From $8 onwards Euro Wash 6659 1828 North east: 50 Serangoon North Avenue 4 #01-17 First Centre Singapore, Singapore 555856 Wash: From $15 onwards

Polish: From $20 onwards Shiokr Contact via their app East, north east: Hougang, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines Wash: From $15.90 onwards Qmaxx 8101 2161 East: 8 Kaki Bukit Ave 4, #03-10, Singapore 415875 Wash: From $28 onwards Boons’ Carwash 9759 9580 Central: 20 Sin Ming Lane #01-60, Midview City Singapore, Singapore 573968 Wash: From $25 onwards Big Elephant Carwash 6560 2060 Central: 22 Sin Ming Lane, #01-85 Midview City, Singapore 573972 Wash: From $8 onwards Revol Carz 6555 1181 Central, west: 10 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2A, #01-12 AMK Autopoint, Singapore 568047; Blk 42 #01-75, Toh Guan Rd E, Enterprise Hub, Singapore 608583 Wash: From $10 onwards

Polish: Quoted on enquiry United Automobile Services 6515 9282 West: 18 Boon Lay Way, #04-109 Tradehub 21, Singapore 609966 Wash: From $45 onwards

Polish: From $45 onwards Carpow 9752 6131 West: 1 Bukit Batok Crescent, #03-33 WCEGA Plaza, Singapore 658064; 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, #02-14 Northpoint Bizhub, Singapore 768159 Wash: From $9 onwards eWash 9398 5058 Islandwide: All HDB carparks Wash: From $8 onwards

1. Finest Detailing Express

PHOTO: Finest Detailing Express

Finest Detailing Express is a car grooming specialist that specialises in various types of car grooming services. From car wash, car spa and waxing to interior cleaning, Finest Detailing Express is a one-stop shop for every car grooming need that you will have for your car.

Contact number: 9754 1833

Location: (North) 61 Woodlands Park E9 , #01-18 Premium 9, Singapore 757047

Price: Wash from $15, polish from $35

2. Unicar

PHOTO: Unicar

Unicar was founded in 2017 by Robert Ang, a car detailing enthusiast. Although Unicar is just three years old, Robert and his team have years of experience in providing satisfactory car grooming services.

The highlight of Unicar’s services is its polishing service, which uses the Menzerna polishing system to make your car shine.

Contact number: 8656 1118

Location: (North) 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, Northpoint Bizhub #08-22, Singapore 768159

Price: Polish from $120

3. Smart Energy

PHOTO: Smart Energy

Smart Energy is a clean energy provider that supplies high quality diesel (Euro-5) and compressed natural gas (CNG) to car owners. Besides clean energy, Smart Energy also provides complementary car washing service at its station.

From a starting price of $8, CNG car owners can send their cars through the automated car wash and drop by Smart Energy’s station to pump up on CNG/diesel.

Contact number: 6485 7777

Location: (North) 1 Mandai Link, Singapore 728650

Price: Wash from $8

4. Euro Wash

PHOTO: Euro Wash

Euro Wash is an auto detailing service provider that offers quick and affordable car wash service. Car washing will take only 15 minutes and comes with vacuuming service as well. For just $15, you can get the exterior and interior of your car cleaned for a comfortable ride.

Contact number: 6659 1828

Location: (North East) 50 Serangoon North Avenue 4 #01-17 First Centre Singapore, Singapore 555856

Price: Wash from $15, polishing from $20

5. Shiokr

PHOTO: Shiokr

Shiokr isn’t your average run of the mill car wash service. Instead of you driving to the car wash, Shiokr brings the car wash to you. All you need to do is just make a Shiokr car wash booking through its app, and the car wash professionals will drop by to wash your car for you.

What makes Shiokr different is not just the way it delivers its service, but also the technology it uses. Shiokr combines its convenient car wash service with waterless car wash technology to bring the best to your car anytime, anywhere.

Contact: Contact via their app

Location: (North East, East) Hougang, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines

Price: From $15.90

6. Qmaxx

PHOTO: Qmaxx

Qmaxx is a family-owned and operated car washing service in Singapore that started back in the 1990s. It promises to provide high-quality service that you can trust at a fair price.

That’s why its Qwash car wash package provides both exterior and interior wash at an affordable price of $28. And in case you have pests lurking in your car, you can also opt for its QFumigation service to exterminate them completely.

Contact number: 8101 2161

Location: (East) 8 Kaki Bukit Ave 4, #03-10, Singapore 415875

Price: From $8

7. Boons’ Carwash

PHOTO: Boons’ Carwash

If Boon’s Carwash sounds familiar, it might be because you have seen it before on TV, where the founder was interviewed. At Boons’ Carwash, the belief is that all cars should be taken well care of.

They also believe that a nice car wash doesn’t need to be expensive, just good honest service. For just $25, you get a nice clean on the interior, exterior and even the rims of your car.

Contact number: 9759 9580

Location: (Central) 20 Sin Ming Lane #01-60 , Midview City Singapore, Singapore 573968

Price: Wash from $25

8. Big Elephant Carwash

PHOTO: Big Elephant Carwash

Big Elephant Carwash is a no-frills car wash service that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need a quick wash any time of the day, Big Elephant Carwash is always open and ready to give your car a good cleanup.

Contact number: 6560 2060

Location: (Central) 22 Sin Ming Lane, #01-85 Midview City, Singapore 573972

Price: From $8

9. Revol Carz

PHOTO: Revol Carz

Revol Carz is a car grooming and washing specialist that has presence in the northern and western parts of Singapore. With over 17 years of experience, Revol Carz has hundreds of satisfied customers who appreciate their car grooming service.

For those who have groomed their car at Revol Carz, the company even provides a discounted car wash service at just $10.

Contact number: 6555 1181

Location: (Central, West) 10 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2A, #01-12 AMK Autopoint, Singapore 568047; Blk 42 #01-75, Toh Guan Rd E, Enterprise Hub, Singapore 608583

Price: Wash from $10, polish quoted on enquiry

10. United Automobile Services

PHOTO: United Automobile Services

Located in the west, United Automobile Services is a 3M-authorised distributor that provides 3M grooming services for car owners. It uses 3M products to wash, vacuum, clean and shine your car’s interior and exterior.

Besides washing and polishing, they also provide coating treatment for windshield, anti-bacterial treatment to remove stink, and installation of Racechip for your car.

Contact number: 6515 9282

Location: (West) 18 Boon Lay Way, #04-109 Tradehub 21, Singapore 609966

Price: Wash, polish from $45

11. Carpow

PHOTO: Carpow

Carpow is a car wash provider that washes your car for a reasonable price of just $9. Despite being just a year old, Carpow has already won over many fans with its value-for-money car wash service.

Contact number: 9752 6131

Location: (West) 1 Bukit Batok Crescent, #03-33 WCEGA Plaza, Singapore 658064; 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, #02-14 Northpoint Bizhub, Singapore 768159

Price: From $9

12. eWash

PHOTO: eWash

eWash is another car wash and grooming service provider that has its own smartphone app. They tap on their app to provide unbeatable convenience and premium car care so that you don’t have to spend time setting up an appointment or waiting for a wash at a petrol kiosk.

Just like Shiokr, they also bring their waterless cleaning solution to your doorstep to clean your car. Note that you will have to buy packages with eWash in order to enjoy their low cost washing and grooming services, which start from $278 per package.

Contact number: 9398 5058

Location: (Islandwide) All HDB carparks

Price: From $8

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.