Best clubs in Singapore: Nightlife venues and party collectives for EDM, house, techno and hip hop music

It's Friday night and the gang is over at your place. The home speaker is blaring, everyone's a couple drinks in and the pre-game session is complete - but now comes the familiar dilemma: Where's the party at? Whether you're into hip-hop, more of a house and techno fan, or anything in between, here are the best clubs in Singapore that you've got to check out this weekend.

Besides the clubs below, Singapore is also heating up with the rise of party & events collectives like Groovetop, Kampong Boogie, Ice Cream Sundays, Collective Minds, Bussy Temple, Culture, EATMEPOPTART and more taking place at different venues - so keep a lookout on their socials for the best of Singapore's nightlife.

If you're into house/techno:

Headquarters

A hole-in-the-wall outlet on the second floor of Boat Quay, Headquarters by The Council (or HQ), is a club favoured by cool party peeps in the know.

Lit mainly in red and featuring a caged up DJ booth, the spirit of the club lies in the music that ranges from house to techno. The quality music, strong drinks, and community of the club combine to create a truly transformative atmosphere that isn't easily replicated in other nightspots.

Since its opening in 2016, the spot has also seen international acts like Gerd Janson, Shubostar, Cera Khin, and local resident DJs. You won't be bored here, especially with the novel Pacman and Donkey Kong arcade games to keep you busy even while waiting in line at the bar or for the toilet.

Headquarters is located at 66A Boat Quay, Singapore 049854.

Tuff Club

Another nightclub by The Council, this venue has become a beloved spot for Singaporeans for igniting ecstatic rave that can't be replicated.

Burn those calories, and clock your 10k steps as you groove along to beats from the likes of CATS ON CRACK, Adrian Wee, as well as international spinners like Patrick Graser, Christian Smith, Khen and more.

Not to mention the food selection and drinks are equally on par with the experience. Definitely a must for house and techno music junkies.

Tuff Club is located at 138 Robinson Rd, Oxley Tower, #19-01, Singapore 068906

MDLR

MDLR is Thugshop's new pop-up space at Cecil Street.

Complete with a Martin Audio sound system and a line-up of heavyweights like VAIBS, Drunken Kong HAAN A, Yung Singh, you're almost guaranteed a good time.

Compared to other Thugshop Concepts mentioned above, here you'll find everything bigger and grander - bigger dancefloor, sound system and visuals! Music here is mainly underground electronic, house and techno to make the experience nothing short of transcendental.

MDLR is located at 62 Cecil St, #02-00 TPI Building, Singapore 049710. For more information, and gigs keep a look out on Thugshop's social pages.

If you're into hip hop/ RnB:

Zouk

A stalwart in the Singapore clubbing scene, Zouk dominates the Clark Quay enclave as the hottest club in the area.

Boasting a huge dance floor lit by state of the art lighting and warm floodlights, the popular club is a default choice for a local favourite.

You'll find EDM in the main zouk section of the club, while the smaller Phuture venue sees hip-hop, pop, as well as a and a younger crowd.

It's never hard to get a tipple in the mega-club either, with tables ringing the dance floors and a healthy number of fully serviced bars throughout the entire venue.

Zouk is located at 3C River Valley Road 01-05 to #02-06, Singapore 179022.

Avenue

A bespoke hidden gem, Avenue is for folks looking for a luxe and a distinctly different scene.

Adorned with plush decor, the nightclub also keeps things interesting with a Mini Bowling Alley, Karaoke Room, Arcade Games and a Pool Table. Keeping to its essence and its original locations in New York and Los Angeles, the crafted tipples here are also superior.

We usually prefer to head down for the hip-hop events, but the space also hosts deep house and open-format music experiences.

Avenue is located at 2 Bayfront Avenue, B3, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (entrance via level 1), Singapore 018972.

If you're into EDM, pop and open format:

Marquee Singapore

It is almost impossible to discuss the nightlife scene in Singapore without mentioning Marquee Singapore.

Part of the global Marquee brand, which includes other famous nightclubs in cities like New York, Las Vegas, and Sydney, this is the group's first venture into Asia's nightlife scene.

Housed within Marina Bay Sands, Marquee Singapore fuses hospitality, technology and cutting-edge sound across three different floors.

Besides hosting big acts like TYGA, Hardwell, Afrojack and more, the highlight here has to be the eight-armed indoor Ferris Wheel that offers unrivalled views of the nightclub.

Marquee Singapore is located at 2 Bayfront Avenue B1-67, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972.

CÉ LA VI - Club Lounge

With the city's skyline as your backdrop, your nights at CÉ LA VI are bound to be unforgettable.

Perched atop the iconic Marina Bay Sands, here you can reward yourself to the finest cocktails, quality cuisine and dance floor after a stressful week.

The open format concept has got something for everyone - from a mix of house, latin house, funk, and soul to dance hits, old school hip hop and R&B.

Ladies can also look forward to the ladies night promo of a complimentary glass of Prosecco at Club Lounge from 10pm to 12am.

CÉ LA VI is located at 1 Bayfront Avenue, Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, Singapore 018971.

Yang Club

Housed within the heritage mansion The Riverhouse, Yang Club has been in the nightlife scene for a long time now.

Besides the usual weekend affair, 1-Group's riverside party spot keeps the good vibes rolling, even on weekdays. This go-to music venue is now offering live music every Tuesdays and Thursdays with the all-new The Preshow with Gravity, a seven-piece band performing party band bangers and throwback hits.

Alternatively you can look to resident DJs and guest spinners who will get you pumping up to the sounds of Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggaeton, House, Pop, and more. The attractive Bottle Poppin' Packages (from $350++), and signature cocktails (all at $25++) seal the deal!

Yang Club is located at 3A River Valley Road, #01-02 Clarke Quay, Singapore 179020.

Neil Conversion Clinic

A viral new entrant to the clubbing scene in Singapore, the Neil Conversion Clinic is an LGBTQ+ bar disguised as a conversion clinic.

A satire on our society, the club lies behind a front that looks like the waiting area of a clinic. Walk through the door and you'll find yourself in a party house with cheeky neon signs, music blaring and a bar ready to brew up your "prescription" - whether it be martini or good old tequila shots!

You can look forward to themed nights featuring music like k-pop, pop, retro hits and music icons like Beyonce, Katy Perry and more.

Neil Conversion Clinic is located at 43 Neil Rd, Singapore 088825.

ALSO READ: Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023: Hong Kong's COA takes the crown, 11 Singapore bars make the coveted list

This article was first published in City Nomads.