Best cocktail brunches: Sip and savour your way to happy weekends

Waking up on your own terms on the weekends is quite a splendid feeling. No morning traffic rush, no work calls and meetings to attend, and no lunchtime crowd to battle with, it’s the best time to enjoy a leisurely brunch.

And when they come with cocktail programs like the ones we have rounded up for you, happy hour starts as early as you brunch. Here’s to happy weekends with the best cocktail brunches in Singapore.

Oche

PHOTO: Oche

Liven up your weekend brunch experience at Oche with bottomless cocktails and exciting high-octane dart games! At just S$95++ per person, grab your friends and dig into the six-course menu, featuring five sharing plates like Crispy Pork Crisps and Italian Truffle, Tuna Ceviche, Chicken Lollipops, plus half a pizza for each person.

Accompanying the grub and the gaming is their specially curated bottomless beverage list – cheer on every bullseye with an Espresso Martini, Pornstar Martini, and rosé prosecco.

Oche is located at 30 Merchant Rd, Riverside Point, #01-05/06, Singapore 058282. Bottomless Brunch Experience is 85-minutes per seating, runs every Saturday, 12pm-5pm. Please reserve online.

Manhattan Texas Sunday Cocktail Brunch

PHOTO: Manhattan

Bringing us the best of the Lone Star State, the Texas-style Sunday Cocktail brunch includes a curated buffet with a selection of American and barbeque items like Crispy buttermilk buffalo chicken, Texas cornmeal crusted sea bass taco, and Texas BBQ Smoked Beef Ribs.

Seafood lovers can indulge in oceanic treats at the seafood station. Adventurous tipplers can try their hand at concocting their very own Bloody Mary or Spritzer or relish those handcrafted by the mixers at Manhattan. Want something different? Give the boozy milkshakes a try.

Manhattan is located at 1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2 of Conrad Singapore Orchard, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3377. Texas Sunday Cocktail Brunch S$198++ per person runs every Sun 12pm -3pm.

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung

PHOTO: 15 Stamford

For those who adore having a lavish spread to brunch, the Tropical Sunday Champagne Brunch at 15 Stamford By Alvin Leung will more than delight you. The sumptuous buffet features a cold seafood section, a charcuterie, and cured Fish Station with selections like Beef Bresaola and Smoked Haddock.

The wide range of hot dishes includes their signature laksa and popular grill section slicing up succulent Wagyu Beef Hanging Tender, Gammon Ham, and more. All these are accompanied by bottomless wine, champagne, beer, and tiki-themed cocktails like the refreshing Jungle Bird or the classic tiki cocktail Fog Cutter.

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung is located at 15 Stamford Rd, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Singapore 178906, p.+65 6715 6871. Tropical Sunday Champagne Brunch runs every Sun 12pm -3pm; starts from S$188++ with free-flowing cocktails, wines, beer, and Telmont Reservé Brut Champagne Brut; $218++ for Telmont Rosé Champagne; $248++ for a Billecart Rosé; or $268++ for Billecart Blanc de Blancs.

Astor Bar

PHOTO: Facebook/The St. Regis Singapore

Enjoy a gourmet cocktail brunch at Astor Bar, with classic American food and bottomless cocktails. Your five-course brunch starts with a luxurious fresh seafood platter that includes fresh oysters and Alaskan king crab leg before moving on to the selection of starters and mains.

Highlights include the Maryland crab cake, Boston lobster roll, and Nashville fried chicken. Accompanying your brunch is free-flowing cocktails, showcasing six from their New York, New York menu. Try signatures like Chilli Padi Mary, infused with chilli padi and lemongrass, or classics like the Manhattan Club, or order them all!

Astor Bar is located at 29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore, Lobby Level, Singapore 247912, p. +65 6506 6859. Cocktail Brunch S$155++ per person runs every Saturday from 12pm -2pm. For adults only.

Madame Fan

PHOTO: Madame Fan

Leave it to Madame Fan to usher in a new era of Chinese dining. With their Dim Sum Drink Sum brunch, you can pamper yourself silly with unlimited servings of over 40 Dim Sum selections and classic Cantonese dishes while quenching your thirst with cocktails.

Complete your modern Chinese dining experience with the bottomless drinks add-ons so you can sip or guzzle your way through craft cocktails like the tequila-based Watermelon Fizz or the fruity Golden Elixir with whisky, apple cordial, and amaretto.

Madame Fan is located at 32 Beach Rd, The NCO Club, Singapore 189764, p. +65 6818 1921. Dim Sum Drink Sum Brunch from S$98++ per person runs every Sat, Sun and Public Holidays from 11am -1pm, 1.30pm – 3.30pm. Free flow cocktails and wine add-on starts from S$68++ per person.

Amò

PHOTO: Amò

The smart-casual Italian eatery and bar present the best culinary influences from all of Italy with its selection of antipasti, large plates, and pizzas – the best stuff that weekend brunches are made of. Pair it with their Weekend Free Flow Aperitif promotion, and you get a truly Italian brunch experience with all the aperitifs you can drink at just $20++ per person.

Order mains like the Butter Roasted Spring Chicken with Truffle and Smoked Cheese Mash ($35++) or the Grilled Angus Beef Tagliata with Rucola and Parmigiano Salad ($48++) from the ala carte main course menu (except Pizzas) to be enjoy the free-flow.

Amò is located at 33 Hongkong Street, Singapore 059672, p. +65 6723 7733. Weekend free-flow Aperitif promotion S$20++ with an order of main course (except pizza) from the ala carte menu runs every Sat – Sun, 12pm -2.30pm.

Tess Bar & Kitchen

PHOTO: Tess Bar & Kitchen

Weekend starts early at Tess Bar & Kitchen, as their delectable Boozey Buffet Brunch starts on Fridays. Soak in the relaxing atmosphere as you savour Asian inspired- European fare, accompanied by bottomless cocktails, beers, wines, and spirits.

The buffet menu includes over 20 dishes and sees brunch options like buttermilk waffles in the Seared Duck confit and crowd favourites like Asari Clams Linguini and Grilled Lamb Short Ribs. Order a classic Old Fashioned or a bright, citrusy Earl Grey Hibiscus Fizz to pair with your fare.

Tess Bar & Kitchen is located at 38 Seah St, Singapore 188394, p. +65 9633 4776. Weekend Boozey Buffet Brunch with free-flow cocktails at S$98++ per person, runs Fri – Sun, and Public Holidays from 12pm – 2.30pm, 3pm – 5.30pm (2.5-hour per seating)

This article was first published in City Nomads.