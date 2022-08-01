Best coffee cocktails in Singapore to perk up at your favourite bars

They say the best things in life come in pairs, and coffee cocktails certainly seem to be proof. After cocktail legend Dick Bradsell shook up the first Espresso Martini, the world’s been enjoying this double kick of adrenaline. So if you love your caffeine and your booze, here are the best ways to get both.

Jigger & Pony: Espresso Martini

PHOTO: Jigger and Pony

Not one to do things half-heartedly, the folks at Jigger and Pony worked with leading local roastery PPP Coffee to create their own espresso blend – with beans from Brazil’s Rio Brilhante Estate and Thippanahalli Estate in India – for their Espresso Martini (28++). Shaken with Grey Goose vodka and coffee flower honey, the soft frothiness provides a textural prelude to the full-bodied cocktail. Enjoy with the fun cacao tuile garnish for the perfect balance of sweet, savoury and bitterness.

Jigger and Pony is located at 165 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Amara Hotel, Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074. Open Tue-Thu 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat, 6pm-2am, Sun 6pm-12am. Closed Mon.

Republic Bar: Satisfaction

PHOTO: Republic Bar

Love your Irish Coffees? Mick Jagger’s favourite Satisfaction ($25++) is the one you’ve been waiting for. Republic Bar’s pairs Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition whiskey with an Irish stout reduction, and a fresh brew to create a velvety drink that highlights the best part of each ingredient. The coffee and cocoa notes in this cocktail are fit for a rockstar.

Republic Bar is located at 7 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799, p. +65 6434 5288. Open Mon-Sat 2.30pm-12am, Sun 12pm-10pm.

Night Hawk: Nighthawks

PHOTO: Nighthawks

For something a little bit different, head to Tanjong Pagar’s new cocktail bar inspired by that Edward Hopper painting. Well-balanced in coffee and chocolate, Nighthawks ($25++) kicks it with a split base trio of rum, vodka, and amaro. Though the hot-cold concept is not new, the contrast is done nicely here with the light and hot coconut maple foam and the coolness of the shaken boozy mix.

Night Hawk is located at 43 Tanjong Pagar Rd, #01-02, Singapore 088464, p. +65 9666 0928. Open Tue-Sat 5.30pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

No Sleep Club: Espresso Martini

PHOTO: No Sleep Club

Tequila – the agave spirit that some consider a stimulant – is the key ingredient that makes No Sleep Club’s Espresso Martini ($26++) another standout in our little red dot. Marrying their specialities in coffee and cocktails, this cocktail, served in a coffee cup no less, was designed as the sobering jolt the original was meant to be, making for the perfect nightcap after a night of bar-hopping.

No Sleep Club is located at 20 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089127, p. +65 8838 0188. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-12am, Sun 12pm-6pm. Closed Mon.

Native Restaurant: Keluak Martini

PHOTO: Native Restaurant

Committed to using local and regional produce and supporting local and regional craftsmen, Native has made a name for itself with its philosophy and a hefty amount of innovation. At their restaurant on the ground floor (see full review here), their unique style shines through the Keluak Martini ($25++), which incorporates Sumatran Gayo coffee with the nutty flavours of buah keluak and the richness of chickpea miso into a delightful tipple.

Native Restaurant is located at 52 Amoy Street, Singapore 069878, p. +65 8869 6520. Open Mon-Sat 6pm-12am. Closed Sun.

The Store: Coffee Kombucha Espresso Martini

PHOTO: The Store

While combining intensely flavourful coffee with kombucha may sound like a barrage in a bottle, The Store manages to deliver quite the opposite with their Coffee Kombucha Espresso Martini ($24++). A light cocktail that goes down smoothly, roasty flavours from the coffee are tempered with kombucha and rum while pistachio dust atop lends a nutty aroma and aftertaste.

The Store is located at 11 Neil Rd, Singapore 088809, p. +65 8731 1883. Open Tue-Sat 4pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

Manhattan: Cigarette Break

PHOTO: Manhattan

Inspired by a tobacco leaf-infused dessert Thomas Keller whipped up for a cigarette-craving Bourdain, Manhattan’s Cigarette Break ($26++) pairs the smokiness of Bowmore 12 Year Whisky with the classic coffee notes in Luxardo Hazelnut & Espresso Liqueur. Adding egg white for texture and served with an edible toasted coconut cigarette, this homage is a fun one.

Manhattan is located at Level 2 Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3377. Open Wed-Sat 5pm-12am, Sun 12pm-3pm. Closed Mon-Tue.

Live Twice: Golden Butterfly

PHOTO: Live Twice

Not everything coffee has to be bitter, and Live Twice proves it with Golden Butterfly ($25++), where the caffeine kick sees mainly floral and fruity notes. The natural earthy taste of cold brew coffee is lightened with Waqar Pisco, grape, and verjus to create a rounded bitter-sweet balance that is nothing short of addictive.

Live Twice is located at 20 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089834, p. +65 9011 8304. Open Mon, Wed-Thu 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat 6pm-2am, Sun 6pm-12am. Closed Tue.

This article was first published in City Nomads.