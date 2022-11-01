Best condoms in Singapore to spice up your sex life

When access to reproductive health treatments may be restricted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, condoms are a relatively cost-effective, convenient method of birth control that effectively protects against numerous sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Condom sales are beginning to rebound after a two-year decline brought on by the pandemic.

In light of the fact that it can prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and trichomoniasis, this is encouraging news.

Importance of using protection during sex

It's crucial to use birth control to prevent pregnancy if you are sexually active but aren't ready to have a family. It's crucial to lower your risk of contracting human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and other STDs.

The only method of birth control that lowers your chance of both pregnancy and STDs, including HIV, is the use of condoms. However, it must be used correctly each time you have sex in order for them to be effective.

But it's crucial to be aware that some STDs, such as syphilis, herpes, or the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is the virus that causes genital warts and cervical cancer, cannot be totally prevented by these methods for you and your partner.

Condoms can also leak, slip, or shatter, especially if they are not applied and removed correctly.

Best condoms available online

It's not difficult to find condoms. They are available in many shops and are often given out for free by advocacy groups.

However, if everyone knows what you're doing or intend to do, buying it in person might occasionally be humiliating.

What should you do then? There is an ideal way to prevent that humiliation. Consider ordering them online.

Product Category Durex Mutual Climax Condoms (Last Longer for Her) Best Overall Durex Tropical Condoms Best Flavoured Durex Invisible Extra Sensitive (Thinnest) Condoms Best Thin Okamoto 003 Cool Condoms Best Cool Sensation Trojan ENZ Condoms Best Textured Durex Mutual Climax Condoms (Last Longer for Her) Best overall PHOTO: Durex With its dual ability to speed up her climax and delay yours, the Durex Mutual Climax is without a doubt the ideal condom for you and your partner. The Durex Mutual Climax works by stimulating women with rib dots on the outside while prolonging your excitement with benzocaine on the inside. Features we love: Assists you and your spouse in developing closer intimacy.

Outside features ribs and dots to hasten female climax.

Inside contain benzocaine to postpone the peak. Durex Mutual Climax Condoms (Last Longer for Her) - $31.75 Durex Tropical Condoms Best flavoured PHOTO: Durex The Durex Tropical Fruit-Flavoured condoms, which come in a range of tropical flavours, are another excellent alternative for flavoured ones. The colourful and intriguing flavours of Durex Tropical Condoms will increase the chemistry between you and your lover. These colourful items are available in a variety of tantalising tastes, including apple, orange, strawberry, and banana. They are also extremely thin, which might make sex feel more natural. Features we love: Multi-coloured with several exciting flavours such as apple, orange, strawberry or banana.

Ultra fine lubricated natural rubber latex.

World's #1 condom brand trusted for over 80 years. Durex Tropical Condoms - $32.54 ALSO READ: Malaysian gynaecologist creates 'world's first unisex condom' Durex Invisible Extra Sensitive (Thinnest) Condoms Best thin condoms Searching for a condom that is so thin it almost seems to not exist? The Durex Invisible Extra Lubricated Condom is a must-try. In their ongoing quest for innovation, Durex has created their thinnest condom yet. The condom's fit is also intended to be snug without being oppressively so. Additionally lubricated, the condom makes each thrust more pleasurable for both of them. Use this Durex ultra-thin condom for more pleasure. Features we love: Durex's thinnest latex condom ever produced.

provides you with a stronger connection through a final thin and safety you can rely on.

Better fit in the most delicate places. Okamoto 003 Cool Condoms Best cool sensation It's time to try cooling condoms if you haven't already, since they can help you experience a novel sensation and extend your time in bed. These have been specifically lubricated on both sides to provide you and her a chilly sensation below. As you engage in passionate penetrative sex, you may both feel a chilly, frosty sensation in your genitalia. The Okamoto 003 have menthol lubricant all over them. The cooling feature creates various tactile sensations to increase both your and your partner's enjoyment. Features we love: Icy cooling sensation.

Increases partner's enjoyment.

Cheap price. Trojan ENZ Condoms Best textured Try Trojan ENZ lubricated condoms for a traditional, no-frills condom. The inexpensive 36 pack offers excellent value for the money. They are distinguished by the premium lubricant, which is unlikely to have any negative effects. Please note that the accompanying image is merely for reference. Please be aware that the manufacturer may alter the packing, which could result in a little difference in the appearance of the item you receive. Features we love: Classic design with reservoir tip.

The package contains 36 premium lubricated latex condoms.

Skin-friendly. Trojan ENZ Condoms - $47.25 Price comparison table Product Price Durex Mutual Climax Condoms (Last Longer for Her) $28.58 Durex Tropical Condoms $32.54 Durex Invisible Extra Sensitive (Thinnest) Condoms $9.18 Okamoto 003 Cool Condoms $9.40 Trojan ENZ Condoms $47.25 PHOTO: Durex

List of benefits of condom usage

The use of a condom as a method of contraception has a variety of benefits.

There is no need for a prescription to acquire the condom. Most other forms of contraception necessitate a prescription and the direct assistance of a medical professional. Due to this, using a condom is a wonderful approach to reducing the number of teen pregnancies.

Utilising a condom is simple. Contrary to treatments like hormone injections or anchoring an intrauterine device (IUD), which requires the assistance of a medical professional, the condom can be used by anybody without the need for specialised training.

The use of protection has no direct effect on a person's ability to conceive. They are a "use once and discard" method of contraception. Nothing prevents the person from becoming pregnant the very next time they wish to have intercourse.

A variety of locations, including grocery stores, condom dispensers in public restrooms, and even online, offer the product, sometimes for free. They are readily available, and picking one up is not difficult at all.

Protection against STIs The transmission of many common sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV, can be prevented by using protection, which effectively acts as a barrier to prevent the interchange of bodily fluids. For people who are not committed to a relationship, this is a significant benefit. The use of a condom is strongly advocated for those who frequently switch partners.

Different types of rubber protection

External (for men) and internal (for women) condoms are the two main varieties. The male (external) condom, which is positioned on an erect penis right before sex, is the most well-known and widely available variety of condoms.

Female condoms are also available, albeit less well-recognised. They differ from the dental dam (a barrier placed over the vulva for oral sex) in that they are placed inside the vagina.

Male condoms are more successful than female condoms at preventing unwanted pregnancy. When used properly, five out of every hundred women who use female condoms become pregnant within a year.

This is equivalent to the male condom, which, when worn properly, has a protection rate of about two pregnancies per 100 women over the course of a year.

Using male rubbers

Carefully remove the condom from its packaging. Placing a condom on the hard, erect penis. Pull back the foreskin initially if you are not circumcised. Pinch the condom's tip to remove any air. Condom should be fully extended down the penis. Hold the condom at the base following sexual contact but before drawing out. Then, while holding the condom in place, pull out. Remove the condom with care, then discard it.

Using female rubbers

To avoid tearing, carefully open the packet and remove the condom. When placed in the vagina, the thick inner ring with the closed end secures the condom. The thin outer ring, which covers the vaginal opening, is still outside the body. Obtain a cosy position. Insert the condom into the vagina while holding the exterior at the closed end and squeezing the inner ring's sides together with your thumb and forefinger. It resembles putting in a tampon. Push the inner ring of your finger as high as it will go until it rests against the cervix. You might not feel the condom organically expanding. Be careful not to twist the condom. The thin outer ring ought to stay outside of the vagina. Help your partner's penis open the condom. Stop sexual activity if you feel the penis slipping between the condom and the vaginal walls or if the outer ring is being pushed into the vagina. Gently twist the outer ring of the condom out of the vagina to remove it. After one use, dispose of the condom in the trash. Don't recycle.

If you are unsure whether you may be pregnant or not, use a pregnancy test.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.