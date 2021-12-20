Woman calls out couple who allegedly 'left condom for her to sit on' in Shaw Theatres Lido

With some easing of Covid-19 rules, Singaporeans are hitting the cinemas for some well-deserved R&R during the festive season.

However, a woman was squicked by what she allegedly found on her seat at Shaw Theatres Lido — a condom.

A couple apparently got into the mood and indulged in some hanky panky in the cinema and left an unpleasant 'souvenir' behind.

"It was the most traumatising moment of my entire life," TikTok user Jiaxiv wrote on Dec 17.

While some netizens were equally disgusted by the revelation, one asked an important question.

Another netizen pointed out that the cinema operator could have video evidence of the act while others suggested how Shaw Theatres and the authorities can track down the culprits.

Of course, some tried to lighten the mood with some puns.

Last October, another couple was caught fooling around in a cinema at Shaw Theatres Lido.

A CCTV clip supplied by an employee showed a woman straddling a man's lap, with no other people around them.

The manager warned the couple to stop the inappropriate behaviour, and the pair left after the movie screening ended.

"Shaw Theatres does not condone such behaviour and requests that our patrons respect our cinemas for their intended purpose of film appreciation and entertainment," a spokesman told Stomp.

AsiaOne has contacted Shaw Theatres for more information.

