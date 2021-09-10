The best craft beer bars and restaurants in Singapore for a fresh pint

It's hardly news that Singapore's craft beer scene is hopping.

The last few years have seen an explosion of taprooms and microbreweries around town - some flying the homegrown flag high and others bringing in fresh brews from round the globe.

Whether you love craft beer or want to find what the heck it's about, any one of these fantastic craft beer bars and restaurants on our list will do nicely.

Smith Street Taps

PHOTO: Smith Street Taps

Tucked in a grungy back corner of Chinatown Complex, craft beer pioneer Smith Street Taps is our go-to for affordable hop bombs paired with hawker grub.

The dozen-strong tap roster ranges from homegrown to international beers, covering a wide range of styles.

With current highlights such as The Gipsy Hill Brewing Co's Moneybags DIPA and a tawny port barrel aged Livonian Crusade imperial stout from Estonia's Sori Brewing, it's not surprising they're doing a roaring trade here most nights.

Smith Street Taps is located at Blk 335 Smith St, #02-062 Chinatown Complex, Singapore 050335, p. +65 8853 8535. Open Tue-Fri 6pm-10pm, Sat 2pm-10pm. Closed Sun & Mon.

American Taproom

PHOTO: American Taproom

Despite the name, American Taproom isn't all-American in its tap list.

With a jaw-dropping arsenal of 32 taps at the OG Waterloo Centre outlet and 40 taps at the newly opened Geylang Road branch, expect fresh brews from Australia, Asia, and beyond - with plenty of IPAs to keep the hopheads happy.

If you're having trouble picking your poison, their Cicerone-certified servers are more than able to recommend brews. The food selection goes heavy on comfort, with burgers, thin-crust pizzas, and shoestring fries to nibble on.

American Taproom is located at Waterloo Centre and Geylang Road. For more details, see here.

Mikkeller Singapore

PHOTO: Mikkeller Singapore

A couple of stalls down from Smith Street Taps, another craft beer haven awaits.

Taking over the space of Smith Street Taps & Friends, Copenhagen-based gypsy brewer Mikkeller has put down roots in Singapore with a ten-tap rotation of its wildly experimental brews.

The latest creation on the tip of everyone's tongue is the Game of Thrones - Anniversary IPA , a collab-brew with Warner Bros that glows with the tropical warmth of the Summer Isles.

Mikkeller Singapore is located at #02-058 (Green Zone), Chinatown Complex, 335 Smith Street, Singapore 050335, p. +65 9475 6501. Open Tue-Fri 6pm-10pm, Sat 2pm-10pm. Closed Sun & Mon.

Orh Gao Taproom

PHOTO: Orh Gao Taproom

Cheekily named after the coffeeshop moniker for Guinness stout, Orh Gao Taproom is a toast to Singapore's kopitiam heritage.

By day, it leads a double life as a homely Killiney Kopitiam; by night, ten taps pour a rotation of craft beers from local and international breweries.

Line your stomach with local comfort bites like Beef Rendang ($14.90) and Har Cheong Gai ($10.90) - you can even get your dose of greens with Gao Kailan ($7.90) stir-fried with black garlic.

Orh Gao Taproom is located at 10 Jalan Serene, Serene Centre #01-03, Singapore 258748, p. +65 8749 2755. Open Tue-Sun 4pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon.

Heart of Darkness

PHOTO: Heart of Darkness

A brewery hailing from Saigon, Heart of Darkness' taproom along Keong Saik Road serves up big, bold brews in a suitably cavernous, mural-splashed space.

A formidable array of 25 taps pours the brewery's core range - cold-chained from Vietnam - alongside a lineup of limited releases and collaboration brews.

And while beer cocktails are still a rare breed in local bars, Heart of Darkness boasts a full-fledged cocktail menu playing on core brews like the Futile Purpose Cucumber Pilsner and Marlow's Mellow Pomelo IPA .

Heart of Darkness Singapore is located at 1 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089109, p. +65 6208 7940. Open Sun-Wed 2pm-10.30pm, Thurs-Sat 12pm-10.30pm.

Ziggy Zaggy

PHOTO: Ziggy Zaggy

Freshly launched this June, Ziggy Zaggy's 18-tap-strong list offers brews local and international, across an eclectic range of styles.

On the lineup this week, you'll find IPAs from Cloudwater, kettle sours from homegrown Niang Brewery , a Belgian dark strong ale from Mikkeller, and more from $7 per half-pint.

To line your stomach, they've got classic American grub like burgers and ribs, plus a solid all-day breakfast selection. Did we mention they're pet-friendly too?

Ziggy Zaggy is located at 51 Kampong Bugis, #01-04, Singapore 338986, p. +65 8628 0775. Open Tues-Fri 12pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 10am-12pm. Closed Mon.

The Guild

PHOTO: The Guild

A forerunner in Hong Kong's craft brew revolution, Young Master Ales has made a name for their experimental ales across Asia. The Guild is their Singapore outpost along Keong Saik Road, anchored by a stylish circular bar gleaming with 19 taps.

You'll find Young Master's core brews like the sessionable Another One and the Cha Chaan Teng Gose on tap, alongside a seasonal rotation of wild ales, fruited sours, and more. As for grub, think Asian-American plates and some fabulous Salt & Vinegar Fries ($8).

The Guild is located at 55 Keong Saik Rd, #01-01, Singapore 089155, p. +65 9042 3900. Open Mon-Thurs 4pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sun 3pm-10.30pm.

In Bad Company

PHOTO: In Bad Company

You can be sure of good drinking company at In Bad Company, with their stellar array of craft beer and natural wines.

Their small but well-curated taplist is never short of intriguing brews, such as the Collective Arts Pina Colada ($15) - a sour ale laced with lactose and toasted coconut - and the oak-aged Brouwerij Verhaeghe Duchesse Cherry ($15), alongside a permanent Lion City Meadery tap.

Their food menu gets imaginative with fusional creations like Wagyu Beef Tartare ($18) with pomme souffle and Deep Fried Sake Poached Tofu Nuggets ($10).

In Bad Company is located at 66 E Coast Rd, The Flow, #05-17, Singapore 428778. Open Tues-Sun 5.30pm-10pm. Closed Mon.

Freehouse

PHOTO: Freehouse

Besides a sprawling stash of natural wines, Freehouse is a 16-tap-strong haven for craft beers in the CBD.

Kick off your boozing early here with $12 pints from 12pm to 6pm, featuring crushable brews like the Parrotdog Lager and Goose Island's award-winning IPA. With a mile-long list of canned and bottled beers from round the world to boot, you sure won't go thirsty.

On the food end, expect hearty sharing platters like Grilled Fremantle Octopus ($30) and King Oyster Mushrooms ($14).

Freehouse is located at 10 Gemmill Ln, Singapore 069251, p. +65 8800 3103. Open Tues-Sat 12pm-10.30pm. Closed Sun & Mon.

The Good Beer Company

PHOTO: The Good Beer Company

As the name suggests, The Good Beer Company offers good beer and nothing less. From a humble hawker stall in Chinatown, they've expanded to three bars around central Singapore.

Their newest branch in China Square is their most ambitious yet, with 20 taps pouring international brews from the likes of BrewDog and Lost Coast Brewery. Swing by after work for an alfresco pint.

The Good Beer Company has outlets in Science Park Drive, Kim Yam Road, and China Square. For more location info, see here.

LeVeL33

PHOTO: LeVeL33

If you'd like some wicked views with your craft brews, look no further than LeVel 33.

Perched on the rooftop of a Marina Bay skyscraper, this micro-brewery is a hit as much for its in-house brewed beers as for its panoramas of sea and sky.

Get a taste of their five classic core brews with a Beer Tasting Paddle ($23.50), but we also recommend a sip of their LeVeL33 Brut Beer ($14.90 for 300ml) - brewed with champagne yeast for a dry, floral finish.

Brewing elements like hops and spent grain make their way into their European cuisine too.

LeVeL33 is located at 8 Marina Boulevard, #33-01, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore 018981, p. +65 6834 3133. Open daily 11.30am -10.30pm.

SG Taps

PHOTO: SG Taps

As the name suggests, SG Taps' whopping 20-tap lineup goes big on local brews.

At this no-frills Duxton beer haunt, you'll find a pale ale-heavy array from the likes of CRUST Brewing, Sunbird Brewing Co, Lion Brewery, and Off Day Beer Company.

The taplist switches up frequently, and is best paired with some of their unusual Japanese-Singapore fusion snacks. Smoked Oyster ($8) and Stewed Beef Tongue with Stout, anyone?

SG Taps is located at 13 Duxton Hill, #01-01, Singapore 089597, p. +65 6904 8474. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-10.3pm, Sun 1pm-10.30pm.

Malthouse

PHOTO: Malthouse

Easties won't need to travel to town for good brews with Malthouse. Set in a shophouse along East Coast Road, this rustic bar has a dozen beers on draft, featuring local labels like Crossroads Brewing Co and indie producers from round the world like Australia's Moon Dog.

The highlight of their bar grub is undoubtedly the stone-baked, crusty pizzas - head down on pizza night Tuesdays to snag a classic pizza at just $10.

Malthouse is located at 685 East Coast Rd, Singapore 459054, p. +65 6636 4436. Open Mon-Wed 4pm - 12am, Thu-Fri 4pm - 1am, Sat 3pm - 1am, Sun 3pm - 12am.

Good Luck Beerhouse

PHOTO: Good Luck Beerhouse

Fan of drinking local? Head down to this craft beer and dim sum bar in Haji Lane - an unlikely combination that just seems to work for Good Luck Beerhouse.

At least half of their 16 taps are dedicated to made-in-Singapore brews, with familiar names like Off Day Beer, The General Brewing Co., and Niang Brewery on the current lineup.

Pair your pint with some of their famed nibbles - there's a reason why their Har Cheong Gai is highly raved about.

Good Luck Beerhouse is located at 9 Haji Ln, Singapore 189202, p. +65 8028 4804. Open daily 12pm-10.30pm.

Freebird

PHOTO: Freebird

New kid on the block Freebird is shaking up the age-old Katong Shopping Centre with a slew of craft brews, fusion eats, and nitro teas.

Their 12 gleaming taps dispense a curation of gems like the easy drinking Offshoot Beer Co. Relax NEIPA and Polish brewery Maltgarden's flavourful fruited pastry sour Pool Party Fantasy.

You can expect plenty of quirk in the bar bites too - Peanut Butter Chicken Bites ($6.90) and Hainanese Chicken Pasta ($12.90) are just some of their cheeky, Asian-inspired creations.

Freebird is located at Katong Shopping Centre #B1-09 / #B1-03, #B1-66, 865 Mountbatten Road, Singapore 437844, p. +65 9668 1649. Open Tues-Fri 3pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11am-10.30pm. Closed Mon.

JiBiru Yakitori & Craft Beer

PHOTO: JiBiru Yakitori & Craft Beer

An al fresco bar on Orchard Road, JiBiru is dedicated to bringing us the best of Japanese artisanal beers to our shores.

Many of their Japanese brews draw on elements and techniques traditionally used in sake and shochu production, so expect subtly different taste profiles from the American and European styles we're used to.

And when the munchies kick in, you can tuck into Saitama-style yakitori sizzled up with authentic ingredients like Japanese pork and sauces flown in from Higashi-Matsuyama.

JiBiru Yakitori & Craft Beer is located at 313 Orchard Rd, 313@Somerset #01-26, Singapore 238895, p. +65 6732 6884. Open daily 12pm-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.