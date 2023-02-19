Best creams, oils and serums to fade and prevent stretch marks

Stretch marks or striae (read: stray) are natural for almost all humans. Anything from growth spurts at puberty and pregnancy to rapid weight or muscle gain, or medical conditions can cause stretch marks on your skin.

While these indented streaks are permanent scars that pose no health risks, they sure make us worry about our appearance when we look in the mirror.

They do fade over time, so keeping skin healthy and pliable might reduce its occurrence and speed up the fading.

If you are losing sleep over those tiger stripes, we share some top-rated creams, oils and serums to fade and prevent those stretch marks.

Cream

Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment

Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment.

PHOTO: Paula's Choice

Using powerful skincare ingredients, Paula's Choice blends antioxidants and specialised retinol complex into a light, non-greasy, but intensely moisturising body lotion.

With regenerating properties, retinol lessens the appearance of uneven skin tone and restores smoothness and firmness to the skin.

Other vital ingredients like evening primrose oil and shea butter provide rich moisture, while vitamins C and E shield your skin against environmental factors.

The soothing emollients and plant oils act together to hydrate and provide all the nutrients your skin needs. This product is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding ladies as it contains retinol.

Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment ($49) is available at Paula's Choice.

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion.

PHOTO: Palmer's

This highly rated lotion (or cream) is made of highly moisturising ingredients that keep the skin supple and hydrated for 48 hours.

Free from parabens, phthalates and mineral oil, Palmer's is typically marketed for pregnancy; still, it can be used by anyone who wants to stay away from these additives.

Formulated with pure cocoa butter and shea butter to plump and protect the skin, the non-greasy lotion supports skin stretching with lutein and reduces the visibility of scars with vitamin E and an organic oil blend.

The affordable lotion is the top-ranking product for stretch marks and scars on iHerb!

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion ($14.69) is available at iHerb.

Oils

Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil

Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil.

PHOTO: Clarins

This is Clarins' best-selling firming body oil, and with plenty of five-star reviews to boot, we can see why.

The fast-absorbing treatment oil is 100 per cent pure plant extracts, and plant oils are a rich source of fatty acids and vitamins, which improve skin elasticity.

Formulated on a base of hazelnut oil, this after-shower product locks in moisture while keeping the skin supple and smooth.

Besides preventing and reducing the appearance of stretch marks, many users love its satiny finish and spa-like aroma. It definitely feels like a treat!

Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil ($82) is available at Clarins.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil.

PHOTO: Bio-Oil

Formulated on its trademarked base of Purcellin oil, Bio-Oil Skincare Oil sees a blend of four floral oils – lavender, rosemary, calendula and chamomile – together with vitamins A and E.

This powerful yet affordable product stimulates the growth of new skin cells and revitalises the skin. It also reduces redness and swelling, all while keeping the skin smooth.

Not only has it been clinically tested and proven to lessen the appearance of scars and stretch marks and improve uneven skin tone, the raving reviews say it too.

Fast-absorbing, it is non-comedogenic and a favourite among sensitive-skin users.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil ($36.20) is available at Guardian.

Elemis Japanese Camellia Body Oil

Elemis Japanese Camellia Body Oil.

PHOTO: Elemis ​​​​​​

Extolled by many beauty gurus for its luxurious feel, this exquisite oil is rich in plant collagen and is formulated with the finest grade of camellia oil with vitamin E.

Geishas of the past favoured camellia oil for its ability to retain moisture and protect skin from environmental damage.

It can deliver phytonutrients deep into the skin, and its composition is similar to our sebum, which is why it's fast-absorbing.

This after-bath oil improves the feeling of skin elasticity while diminishing the appearance of stretch marks and is so versatile you can even use it for hair, nail and scalp care.

Elemis Japanese Camellia Body Oil ($92) is available at Elemis.

Serums

Lierac Phytolastil Stretch Mark Correction Concentrate

Lierac Phytolastil Stretch Mark Correction Concentrate.

PHOTO: Lierac

Created by a brand with over 40 years of experience in aesthetic medicine, this serum is formulated with 84 per cent highly beneficial botanical extracts, like alchemilla, ivy and horsetail, to reduce stretch marks.

Its key ingredients help to reduce inflammation, hydrate and relieve lines and promote collagen production.

When applied over the course of eight weeks, it can help reduce the appearance of stretch marks – some see a reduction as early as four weeks.

While highly concentrated, it is lightly textured and non-greasy, making it a breeze to massage into those stretchies.

Lierac Phytolastil Stretch Mark Correction Concentrate ($45) is available at Robinsons.

Evereden Golden Belly Serum

Evereden Golden Belly Serum.

PHOTO: Evereden ​​​​​​

Made by Moms in Medicine, Evereden's products are researched and formulated by dermatologist-mums who insist on using scientifically proven clean ingredients for improved skin health.

More than being paraben- and sulphate-free, this serum is non-toxic and is packed with nutrients from 13 botanical ingredients – marula oil to promote collagen production, centella oil to reduce degradation and passionfruit seed oil to restore the feeling of skin elasticity.

It is clinically proven to diminish the appearance of stretch marks by 62 per cent within just eight weeks of use. This fast-absorbing nourishing oil is a popular choice among those who prefer clean skincare.

Evereden Golden Belly Serum ($73) is available at Sephora.

