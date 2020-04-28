Best credits cards for your grocery runs in Singapore

Now that we should only be leaving our homes to get the essentials.

The weekly grocery run has become a luxury that allows me and the wife to stretch our legs and breathe some fresh air (from behind our masks).

And while I haven't had that much time to do grocery shopping or cooking before.

I now find that I've got plenty of time on my hands to do both.

And if you know me…

Then you know that I would have taken some time to figure out what're the best grocery credit cards to use.

And by best, I mean those that give us cashback or rebates.

You're welcome.

TL;DR: Which is the Best Credit Card for Groceries in Singapore 2020?

For this comparison, I'll be looking at the more popular supermarket chains like Cold Storage, Giant, NTUC, and Sheng Shiong.

Supermarket Chain Best Cashback Credit Card for Groceries How Much Cashback? All Supermarkets Citibank Cash Back Card 8% Maybank Family and Friends Card 8% DBS Live Fresh Card 5% HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card 5% Cold Storage UOB Delight Card 8% Giant UOB Delight Card 8% Citibank SMRT Card 5% NTUC Fairprice OCBC Plus! Visa Credit Card 7%

(12% for NTUC Union members) Citibank SMRT Card 5% Sheng Shiong BOC Sheng Shiong Card 6%

(12% if you spend $600 outside of Sheng Shiong) POSB Everyday Card (5%) 5%

How to Choose the Best Credit Card for Groceries

There're so many credit cards in the market right now.

So how do you choose the best one for grocery shopping?

1. Identify the Supermarket You Frequent

It's a no-brainer, really.

If you find yourself heading to the NTUC Fairprice on your way back from work because it's right next to the MRT station or bus stop you get off at.

Then it's only logical to get a credit card that allows you to get the most cashback or rebates from NTUC Fairprice.

Even if Sheng Shiong or Giant has the best deals, you wouldn't want to take a 20-minute detour after work JUST to go get groceries right…

Unless, like me, you find yourself in an area that has almost all the options available within walking distance.

But even then, you'll probably just want to stick with one go-to supermarket because it doesn't make sense to get bread from Sheng Shiong and then walk over to Giant for peanut butter because it's cheaper.

2. Figure out How Much You Spend a Month

Some credit cards need you to meet a minimum monthly spend in order to enjoy the cashback or rebate.

So if you have a sense of how much you spend a month, including groceries.

You'll be able to make sure that you can qualify for the maximum amount of rebate which you should be getting with our card.

3. Consolidate Your Spending

On the same note, you'll want to find a credit card that gives you a rebate on other monthly expenses like transport, dining, and petrol.

Some cards also offer additional or tier-ed rebates if you can meet more than one category of spending.

Pro-Tip: Take Advantage of Supermarket Rewards Programmes

Want to stretch your dollar?

Then you might want to consider pairing your grocery credit card with your go-to supermarket's rewards programme like NTUC Plus! LinkPoints and PAssion Card TapForMore points.

PHOTO: Seedly

Membership and rewards programme Applicable for which supermarket? How are Points awarded? Conversion rate of rewards Percentage of rewards to amount spent NTUC LinkPoints NTUC FairPrice, Unity Pharmacy 2 LinkPoints for every $1 spent 150 Points for $1 worth of rewards 1.3% TapForMore



(PAssion Card) Giants, Cold Storage, Guardian, Market Place, Jasons 1 TapForMore Points for every $1 spent 150 Points for $1 worth of rewards 0.67% Prime Supermarket Membership Prime Supermarkets 1 Fresh Points for every $1 spent 100 Points for $1 worth of rewards 1%