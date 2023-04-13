Best date night spots in Singapore: Romantic restaurants & bars for anniversaries and quality time

Date nights getting stale with same old experiences and conversations? Spice things up with these places in Singapore that never fail to help dial up the romance. For dining experiences with the 'la vie en rose' philosophy and tasting menus to die for, read more below.

The Summerhouse

A picturesque venue far from the hustle and bustle of the city, the Summerhouse is just the right spot to devote some quality time to your other half.

Located in the idyllic Seletar countryside, French restaurant Au Balcon has a pocket-friendly communal menu at $78++ per person - a la carte menu also available - while The Summerhouse Garden Domes ($380++ per couple) makes for a romantic splurge. Whichever you choose, the likes of Pan Seared Seabass, Inka-Grilled Angus Ribeye and sweet treats like Rose-Lavender Opera Cake await.

The Summerhouse is located at 3 Park Lane, Singapore 798387, p. +65 8809 5840. Au Balcon open Mon, Wed-Sun 6pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-3pm. Garden Domes open Wed-Sun 6pm-8pm, 8.30pm-10.30pm.

Clos Pasoh

Comfy chairs, velvety booths and lush greenery surrounding you and your boo - what better way to celebrate love? Date nights at Clos Pasoh is perfect for couples who love their food and wine. Start your romantic evening with Foie Gras Tartlet ($21++, two pieces) with passion fruit and bonito flakes.

For mains, go for the rich, creamy Noix de Saint-Jacques ($56++), seared scallops with celeriac in parmesan sauce, or the traditional French beef stew Pot-au-feu ($158++) to share. Sweeten the night with selections from their wine cellar and the delightful Mousse au chocolat ($14++).

Clos Pasoh is located at 48A Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089859, p. +65 6980 0672. Open Tue 4.30pm-11.30pm, Wed-Sat 12pm-11.30pm. Closed Mon & Sun. Lunch runs 12pm-2pm, dinner service 6pm-10pm.

Oche

Whether you're looking to celebrate an anniversary, or spur in some extra romance on date night, there's always the ultra-cool Oche Riverside Point. Singapore's first-ever gastro-gaming darts venue elevates your night with digitalised gameplay for an easy and enjoyable experience. Afterall, a little flirty competition never hurt anyone! Need to refuel after an engaging round?

Couples can opt for the Celebration Package ($156++) and enjoy four classy cocktails, two pizzas of your choosing, and a round of specially crafted Thin Red Line shots. Highlights include Meat Lovers Pizza, and Funghi & Truffle, paired with the likes of Tommy's Margarita, Orango Tango and more. Hit the bullseye in more ways than one!

Oche Riverside Point is located at 30 Merchant Road, #01-05/06 Riverside Point, Singapore 058282, p. +65 69041768. Open Mon 4pm-12am, Tue 2pm-12am, Wed 2pm-1am, Thu-Sat 12pm-1am, Sun 12pm-12am.

Marguerite

Set in the lush Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, Marguerite takes inspiration from its nature setting. Sporting verdant greenery against white marble and dark wood, the dreamy spot is worthy of special date. Here, the kitchen is motivated by seasonal produce and comtemporary cuisine.

Expect tasting menus ($288++ per pax) with bites like Smoked Eel with sea succulents and amur caviar, as well as New Caledonian blue prawn "tagliolini", and Rhug Estate lamb with harissa and chickpea panisse. The beverage programme features premium wines from across the world and no-ABV options like clarified juices and fermented teas.

Marguerite is located at 18 Marina Gardens Dr, #01-09 Flower Dome, Singapore 018953, p. +65 6604 9988. Open Tue-Sun 6pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-3pm. Closed Mon.

Humpback

Having undergone a recent revamp, Jigger & Pony Group's convivial, modern seafood restaurant and wine bar is back in action! Located on the shophouse-lined street of Bukit Pasoh, it's our pick for a relaxed ambience and yummy food.

Toast to date night in style with an accessible wine menu that reads like a Spotify playlist - think It's (Almost) Always Sunny in Bukit Pasoh with light wines perfect for Singapore's tropical weather or 'tingle my palate' with champagne and sparkling wines from underrated wine regions.

We can't stop dreaming about the creamy Ricotta cavatelli with swordfish bacon and chitose corn ($28) and the cooked-to-perfection Marble goby with broccolini, black garlic and mussels ($52).

Humpback is located at 18-20 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089834, p. +65 9772 9896. Open Mon, Wed-Fri 5pm-11pm, Sat 12pm-11pm, Sun 12pm-9pm. Closed on Tues.

Dusk Restaurant & Bar

Surrounded by lush rainforest, Dusk Restaurant & Bar not only offers panoramic sunsets, but also breezy al fresco dining and boozing. Modern European dishes find company with wines and signature nitro-frosted cocktails.

Three-course ($78+ per person) and four-course ($88+ per person) menus includes lightly poached Hokkaido Scallops, Black Angus Tenderloin with foie gras, and tarragon butter poached Maine Lobster. Furthermore, diners can look forward to live acoustic music performances by Mark Anthony and Kelley D'Cruz on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dusk Restaurant & Bar is located at Level 2, Faber Peak Singapore, 109 Mount Faber Road, Singapore 099203, p. +65 6377 9688. Open Sun-Thu 4pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 4pm–2am.

The Alkaff Mansion

Cafe, bar and restaurant rolled into one, The Alkaff Mansion is an aesthetic historic mansion decked out in distinctive European-style architecture. The multi-concept destination features spots like Wildseed Cafe and UNA. At Wildseed Cafe sit across your significant another snacking on brunch favourites, freshly baked cakes and luscious pastries. At UNA, delve in Spanish gastronomy with robust flavours of Paella De Marisco ($62) and Pluma Iberica ($46).

The Alkaff Mansion is located at 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178.

Caffe Fernet

There's nothing like a waterfront view of Singapore's skyline to get us in a loving mood. For your next date night, head down to Caffe Fernet for some quality new-Italian fare and cocktails. From comforting bites like the ever-so-popular Mafaldine Cacio E Pepe ($29), and Fremantle Octopus ($36) with legumes, zucchini fritti, and salsa verde.

The thoughtfully-crafted beverage programme with sippers like vodka-based Breakfast Martini ($22) and the refreshing Sgroppino ($25) with gin and prosecco with a scoop of Dopa Dopa lemon sorbet.

Caffe Fernet is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323, p. +65 9178 1105. Open Mon-Thu 5pm-11pm, Fri-Sun 12pm-11pm.

Tippling Club

Strategically located at the bustling Tanjong Pagar Road, Tippling Club is a comfy spot offering gastro-cocktail experiences for imbibers and foodies alike. Begin your night with their latest bar menu inspired by artists and their music through the 1940s to 1990s.

Our pick is the Funky Monks by The Red Hot Chili Peppers ($24). Foodwise, the Ikura snack promises an explosion of flavour in your mouth with Ikura, confit egg, avocado, hanaho. The sweet and firm Monkfish is elevated with notes of sauerkraut, jamon, caviar beurre blanc.

Tippling Club is located at 38 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088461, p. +65 6475 2217. Restaurant open Mon-Tue, Thu-Sat 12pm-3pm, Mon-Tue/Thu-Sat 6pm-late. Bar open Mon-Tue, Thu-Sat 12pm–12am. Closed Wed & Sun.

Amo

At Amo, authentic traditions meet modern techniques for a meal to remember. From antipasti, artisan pastas, pizzas and large mains, there's much to munch on.

As you whisper sweet nothings to your lover, tuck into Homemade Spaghetti Chitarra with anchovy colatura butter and Smoked Ikura ($35), as well as wood-fire grilled Maimoa Lamb Chops ($45). For a sweet ending, nothing better than a classic Tiramisú ($18). To hydrate, an aptly titled The Lovers ($22) ought to do the trick, mixing in rum, mozart chocolate, and vanilla bitters.

Amo is located at 33 Hong Kong Street, Singapore 059672, p. +65 6723 7733. Open daily 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.