Best day trips from Seoul: Where to go beyond the capital of South Korea

Beyond its bustling streets, K-beauty, and culinary delights, Seoul is a gateway into other parts of South Korea. Accessible by bus or KTX, these unique getaways let you immerse in nature, the country’s rich cultural heritage, and of course, K-drama filming locations. Venture beyond the capital of South Korea as we show you the best day trips from Seoul.

Nami Island

This half-moon island remains one of the top destinations for day tripping and for good reasons. Populated with rows of majestic pine, ginkgo, maple, and metasequoia trees, you get different faces of nature’s beauty all year round. It operates like a micro-nation; Naminara Republic boasts its own flag, anthem and passport. Only five kilometres in circumference, it’s easy to explore the island on foot – or get on the bicycle and the train for leisurely rides. Thrill seekers can have a go at the forest adventure park, or enter the island via zipline. The best time to visit is definitely autumn, when the island is covered with orange and red leaves. If you’d like to spend more time on the island, there’s a boutique hotel too.

Learn more about Nami Island here. Distance: 1hr 30minute drive.

Strawberry Picking, Yangpyeong

There’s nothing quite like enjoying the fruits of your own labour, especially if they’re sweet like the strawberries from Yangpyeong. Located at the intersection of the northern and southern forks of Hangang, Yangpyeong is a popular getaway for Seoulites. Once a bustling port, it is now a designated greenbelt with spectacular views of the Han River at the Dumulmeori. A 70-minute train ride from Seoul to Yangsu station will take you to this scenic river view alongside a strawberry-picking experience. For a flat fee, you’ll get a container to pick 500g worth of strawberries from the farm. Extend the experience with a jam-making workshop, or enjoy your strawberries with chocolate fondue.

Strawberry picking experience from approximately S$20 onwards here. Distance: 70minute train ride.

Hwaseong Fortress

Hwaseong Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located an hour south of Seoul, offers both historical attractions and scenic sights. Constructed in 1796 as a tribute to King Jeongjo’s filial piety, the fortress stretches over 5.5 km and is great for light hiking. Walk along the walls of the fortress for stunning views of Suwon City, and explore history in the palace and museums. Watch the Joseon Era come to life with a captivating live performance by talented actors within the village.

Learn more about Hwaseong Fortress here. Distance: 50minute train ride.

Gangchon Rail Bike

The Gangchon Rail Bike runs on the tracks of a discontinued train line and is the most extensive rail bike course in Korea. Hop onto two or four-seater rail bikes and take in the picturesque landscapes, from farmlands and majestic mountains to the meandering northern Han River. In addition to a different view each season, there are themed tunnels vibrantly decked out with sound and lights. The 6km trail takes about 40 minutes from Gimyujeong Rail Bike Station to Nanggu Village. There, board the Romance Train to Gangchon Rail Bike Station and take the free shuttle bus to return to Gimyujeong Rail Bike Station. As this is relatively near Nami Island, it’s possible to visit both destinations in one day.

Book Gangchon Rail Bike for approximately S$40 here. Distance: 2h 20minute train ride.

Alpaca World

Who can resist the adorable faces of alpacas? Alpaca World is Korea’s largest forest experience farm, where you can get up close and personal with these cuties. Interact with and feed these friendly animals, and for a small fee, you can even bring them for a stroll. Besides alpacas, the farm is also home to other animals like rabbits, deer, horses, and ostriches. Hop onto the deer safari train and catch the animal performances, or simply enjoy your time with these creatures in the great outdoors. A couple of transfers from Seoul are required to get here, so consider booking guided tours for no-fuss travelling.

Visit Alpaca World from approximately S$18 here. Distance: 1h 25minute drive.

Wolmido and Chinatown, Incheon

While we always think of Incheon as the airport, it’s a vibrant port city in its own right with the officially designated Chinatown in South Korea. The district offers delectable Korean-Chinese cuisine, and it is believed to be the birthplace of Jajangmyeon (and home to the Jajangmyeon Museum) Walk off the food coma along Samgukji and Chochanji Mural Streets, where street art tells the story of the three kingdoms. Get your adrenaline going at the Wolmi Theme Park with rides like the Tagada Disco, a 70m high Hyper Shoot Drop and a 115m high Ferris Wheel. End the day at the Wolmido Light House, or take a sunset cruise and feed the seagulls.

Distance: 28minute drive.

Sancheoneo Ice Festival, Hwacheon

While winter is freezing in South Korea, it’s the best time for winter activities. Make the trip to Hwacheon for the best ice festival in the country. Named after the fish Sancheoneo, the festival is known for ice fishing. Reel in the fish from under the ice and have it grilled at the nearby grill centre. Between admiring the ice sculptures and cycling on ice, warm up with local dishes at the restaurants or sit back with a coffee at the cafes. You can even join the locals swimming in the cold waters if you dare. We highly recommend that you book shuttle bus packages for easy travel.

Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival starts in January; refer to their website for more details. Distance: 1h 43minute drive.

