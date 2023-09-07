Best deals for F1 Singapore 2023: All-day buffets, free-flow sake, race simulators and more

Welcome to one of the most exciting and festive times of the year. Nope, it isn’t Christmas yet — it’s the Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix season in Singapore.

F1 Singapore 2023 will see its track length shortened from 5.063km to 4.928km, its corners reduced from 23 to 19, and the number of laps increased from 61 to 63. F1 fun fact: The F1 Singapore race is hot, humid, and often considered the hardest F1 race of the season. ”If you survive Singapore, then you’re fit for anything else in Formula 1!” says Spanish F1 driver Carlos Sainz (yes, that Ferrari driver who recently got robbed in Milan!).

Whether you’re currently living and breathing F1 or don’t give a hoot about anything other than the inconvenience of the Marina Bay road closures, there’s a whole host of F1 dining deals and exclusive promotions that many of us can enjoy. Not to mention the other fringe events and discounts — 12 per cent off flights and a family-friendly car carnival, anyone?

This is your ultimate guide to the best F1 Singapore 2023 deals and promotions, including all-you-can-eat extended brunch dining deals, a racing simulator in a bar, and F1 afterparty discounts.

F1 Singapore 2023: Dining deals and afterparty discounts

1. All-day Latin-Mediterranean brunch and free entry to Solaris Pool Party

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwpZDobPdqC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Sol & Ora’s The Longest Brunch on Sept 9, 2023 will see their brunch hours extended to 4.30pm ahead of the F1 Singapore 2023 weekend. Savour the freshest dishes from live stations featuring Greek, Italian, French, and Spanish cuisines — the best of Latin-mediterranean fare. Top picks include classic French Jambon-Beurre sandwiches ($18++), and freshly-fried Greek loukoumades ($15++) — best enjoyed with gelato ($15++) for the ultimate indulgence.

After you’ve dined to your heart’s content, don’t go just yet. Stay for the Solaris Pool Party from 4:30pm till late. With no entry fee, this is one Grand Prix party that’s very accessible, so you’ve no reason not to go for it!

Sol & Ora’s The Longest Brunch

Date and time : Sept 9 2023, 11am – 4.30pm

Venue : Sol & Ora

Address : The Outpost Hotel, 10 Artillery Ave, #07-01 Sentosa Island, 099951

2. Argentinian and Japanese-Peruvian Buffet Brunch at 1-Atico

Argentinian or Japanese-Peruvian—which cuisine would you pick?

Just kidding. You can pick both on Sept 10, 2023, with a combined “The Longest Brunch” buffet menu from Argentinian restaurant FIRE and Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei Gastrobar FLNT. The buffet will be complete with live stations, carved meats, and raw seafood, but you can also take it to the next level with a la carte dishes from both restaurants for the ultimate Grand Prix season indulgence.

Argentinian and Japanese-Peruvian Buffet Brunch at 1-Atico

Buffet pricing : $128++ per adult / $188++ (with free-flow alcoholic drinks); $64+ for kids

Date and time : Sept 10, 12pm to 3pm

Venue : 1-Atico

Address : 2 Orchard Turn, Level 55 & 56, Singapore 238801

3. Monti: All-you-can-eat race-inspired Colapranzo

Rooftop restaurant and bar Monti is boasting a colapranzo (kinda like brunch) buffet menu with Grand Prix-inspired dishes that mirror Italy’s race tracks. Each of the special menu items blends flavours from different regions, they’re delivered to you via a buffet at a price of $88+ for adults and $44+ for children.

Monti: All-you-can-eat race-inspired Colapranzo

Price : $88++ for adults, $44++ for kids

Date and time : Sept 9 – 17, 11.30am – 4pm

Venue : Monti, 82 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049327

4. F1 Sunset Party x RedBull

F1 meets Red Bull at the F1 Sunset Party happening on 8 Sep. Expect Red Bull cocktails (with accompanying punny names, like the Bullgarita and Bulljito) as well as the opportunity to concoct your own cocktail at the Red Bull Interactive Lab Bar.

If you feel lucky, try your hand at the Slide The Redbull Can game to win prizes. You could walk away with F1 party passes at Yang Club and Red Bull merchandise

F1 Sunset Party x Red Bull

Price: $38++ (early bird) / $45 (full price)

Date and time : Sept 10, 2023, 6pm – 10pm

Venue : 1-Atico Lounge

Address : 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard, #56-01, Singapore 238 801

5. Race For A Better Earth Community Party

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwhgM7Xyz8R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

There are tons of race events and parties happening this F1 Singapore 2023 season, but not many that are environmentally conscious. Oh Sept 8, head down to the 1-Arden rooftop bar for music from Wild Pearl’s solar-powered DJ booth, and eco-friendly food and drinks! There are two special cocktails you can look forward to:

Better Earth : A citrus, gin-based cocktail prepared with upcycled Mulberry Lime soda and repurposed ingredients from 1-Arden’s farm-to-table garden.

Milky Way : A creamy and fruity milkshake made with Ben & Jerry’s Berry Revolutionary ice cream and upcycled soda.

With each ticket to the party ($35), you can choose one of the drinks above. You’ll also receive a CRUST Race Edition Toasted Lager, five pieces of sweet potato croquette, and a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Oatmeal Dream Pie ice cream.

For free stuff, come in an F1 team jersey and get a free beer, or keep your eyes peeled for the mini race cars hidden at the venue to win prizes in their mini treasure hunt.

Race For A Better Earth Community Party

Ticket price : $35 (early bird discount) / $40 (full price)

Date and time : Sept 8, 2023, 6pm – 11pm

Venue : 1-Arden, 88 Market Street Singapore, 048948

6. Zorba: Seafood sharing platter and F1-inspired cocktails

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwZx-qMuA7c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Greek restaurant Zorba’s back (they had to relocate), and are kicking off their reopening with a Grand Prix-inspired menu. From Sept 8 to 17, their race-themed menu dishes include a seafood-sharing platter, F1-themed cocktails, and a good old beer bucket promotion to fuel you while you watch the F1 Singapore 2023 race.

Zorba: Seafood platter and F1-inspired cocktails

Date : Sept 8 to 17, 2023

Address : 3A River Valley Road, #01-01C to 01D, Block A Clarke Quay, 179020

7. NUSS Suntec City Guild House: 30% off mains, discounted drinks

NUS graduates can head to the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS) Suntec City Guild House for their “fast and furious” F1 deals this F1 Singapore 2023 season. On Sept 16 and 17, get 30 per cent off mains, including Asian delights like Hainanese Pork Chop, and Western staples like pan-seared Norwegian salmon.

Feeling thirsty? During the F1 weekend, enjoy discounted drinks all day. These include $8 Heineken/Guinness pulls (500ml per glass) and $99 for a bottle of Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve.

NUSS Suntec City Guild House: F1 promotion for mains and drinks

Date : Sept 16 and 17, 2023

Address : Kent Ridge Guild House, 9 Kent Ridge Drive, Singapore 119241

F1 Singapore 2023: Drink promotions

8. Republic, The Ritz-Carlton: Exclusive 24h-aged themed cocktail

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvykSTJOX6r/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Republic (The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore) has created a special themed cocktail to commemorate the F1 Singapore 2023 season this year. They’ve dubbed it the Oriental Grand Prix, and it’s an exclusive cocktail that’s been aged in coconut husk for 24 hours. Sip on it while you tuck in favourites like Texas Buffalo Wings and Mini Kueh Pie Tee with Singapore Chilli Crab Sauce.

Of course, we can’t forget the race itself. Republic will broadcast the live telecast of the F1 Singapore 2023 race at the Republic Terrace while you dine.There’ll also be guest DJs dropping beats on Sept 14, (8pm to 2am), and nightly from Sept 15 to 17 (10pm to 4am).

Republic at The Ritz-Carlton: Oriental Grand Prix exclusive cocktail

Date and time : Sept 14 to 17, 2023

Venue : Republic, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Address : 7 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799

9. Harry's: Extended happy hour deals

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cww5KmeSzcV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

From Sept 15 to 17, 2023, Harry’s is extending their Happy Hours to fuel you while you watch the F1 Singapore 2023 race. The extended happy hour deals will be available all day and night, with the exact timings depending on the outlet. The best F1 deals at Harry’s are the twin bundle prices, starting at $20 for 2 pints, house pour spirits and wines by the glass.

Harry’s: F1 extended Happy Hour deals

Dates : Sept 15 to 17, 2023

Happy Hours vary by outlet. View all Harry’s outlets in Singapore .

10. Miracle Coffee at ArtScience Museum: Race-inspired coffee fizz

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwy9FQRyjP2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

This F1 Singapore 2023 season, it’s going to be a Miracle Racing Team takeover at ArtScience Museum. Sip on a race-themed coffee fizz drink called “DRS” from Sept 8 to 17, at the ArtScience Museum lobby, as Miracle Coffee Singapore transforms into a pitstop for race enthusiasts. For food, look forward to exclusive desserts specially designed for the Miracle Racing Team.

Miracle Racing Team takeover

Dates : Sept 8 to 17, 2023

Venue : Miracle Coffee, ArtScience Museum

Address : 6 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018974

11. Tanoke: 2-hour free-flow of house sake and beer

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwyi4BRJTUt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Drink to your heart’s content this octane-fuelled month as sake restaurant Tanoke serves up a special F1 Sake & Beer package from Sept 12 to 17: Two hours of free-flow house sake and beer for $48++ per pax.

While you chow down on their modern Japanese dishes like Otoro Handrolls, A4 or A5 Wagyu Rice Bowls, and Lamb Tenderloin, enjoy limitless Japanese beer and sake, and a complimentary shot of premium sake every half an hour.

Tanoke: F1 Sake and Beer package

Dates : Sept 12 to 17, 2023

Venue : Tanoke

Address : 7 Purvis Street, Level 2, Singapore 188586

F1 Singapore 2023: Fringe events and other promotions

12. A Perennial Drive Car Carnival

Make F1 Singapore 2023 a season of family fun with the Alkaff Mansion’s A Perennial Drive Car Carnival. This carnival is perfect for the little ones with an interest in cars, featuring race-themed food and drinks, and a classic car showcase displaying restored vintage cars to honour how 4-wheel drives came to be. Look out for the kids race circuit ($15 per ride) in an inflatable racing track with battery-operated, mini-sized automobiles.

A Perennial Drive Car Carnival

Price : Food prices vary. Each ride is $15 for the kids race circuit.

Date and time : Sept 9, 2023, 11am – 8pm

Venue : The Alkaff Mansion, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

13. Racing simulators at The Summerhouse

Most of us will never be on the F1 race tracks. But we can get a taste of it this F1 Singapore 2023 season at the Summerhouse, where Wildseed Bar is letting you have a go at a racing simulator with every purchase of a Heineken pint and main dish. Look forward to the perfect beer pairing with Iberico Pork Ribs ($34++), Tri-coloured sliders ($24++), and more.

Racing simulators at The Summerhouse

Price : Food prices vary. Each ride is $15 for the kids race circuit.

Date and time : Sept 9, 2023, 11am – 8pm

Venue : The Alkaff Mansion, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

14. Ode to Art: Free entry, complimentary prosecco, personal tour for F1 pass holders

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CpOsxNVqtT0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If you have an F1 Singapore 2023 pass, you can use it beyond the F1 race area. Show your pass to the folks at the Ode to Art art gallery in Raffles City for free entry, a complimentary glass of Prosecco, and a personalised art tour.

Ode to Art: Complimentary prosecco and personal tour for F1 pass holders

Date and time : Sept 1 – 30, 2023 (Opening hours: 11am-9pm)

Venue : Ode to Art

Address : Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Rd, #01-36E F, Singapore 179103

15. Tommy Hilfiger: New unisex collection with Mercedes-AMG F1 and Awake NY

Tommy Hilfiger has a preppy new collaboration that blends Tommy’s preppiness, Mercedes-AMG F1’s energy and Awake NY’s street style. This F1 Singapore 2023 season, the gender-inclusive Tommy X Mercedes-AMG F1 X Awake NY collection is also getting its own pop-up in Raffles City from 4 – 17 Sep. Don’t forget to check out their online store for online exclusives.

Tommy X Mercedes-AMG F1 X Awake NY

Date : Sept 4 – 17, 2023

Address : #01-33, Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179103

16. Qatar Airways: Up to 12% off flights

As the Global Partner and Official Airline of F1, Qatar Airways is offering exclusive savings on flights this F1 season. Get up to 12 per cent of flights from over 150 cities with the code F1FANS. Note that this applies to flights purchased from now till Nov 26, 2023, and for travel till Dec 5, 2023.

F1 Singapore 2023: Hotel promotions

17. Pan Pacific: Complimentary breakfast for 2, 10% off dining, and more

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw1fP8FtPMG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Most hotels are booked up for the F1 Singapore 2023 weekend — some have been booked since Apr 2023! But Pan Pacific is one hotel where you can still snag a room, and get other benefits too:

Daily breakfast at Mosella for two

10 per cent off dining during your stay

Special amenity on day of arrival

Welcome drink per person at Pacific Breeze per stay

Check out Pan Pacific’s F1 room offer. Do note that these apply to bookings made from now till Sept 14, and for stays from Sept 14 to Sept 17, 2023.

18. M Hotel Singapore: 50% off buffet for second diner

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwSGw2fykYn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Located 3.6km from the Marina Bay Street Circuit, M Hotel Singapore is a pretty good spot to book if you’re intending to head down and watch the F1 Singapore 2023 race. As part of M Hotel’s F1 promotion, enjoy dining benefits such as 50per cent off the second diner for dinner buffets at Cafe 2000 and The Buffet Restaurant Halal Hotpot for stays from Sept 10 to 17.

For your own F1 experience from the comfort of your hotel, head down to the M Hotel lobby to take a ride on their race car simulator from Sept 15 to 17, 12–8pm. Each ride costs $5, with all proceeds donated to Community Chest.

19. Holiday Inn: Daily breakfast, 1-1 drinks, lounge access

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwZFWGNPmar/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Holiday Inn’s Singapore F1 2023 Complete Stay Package comes with a bunch of dining deals and one-one drink promotions. Here’s a summary:

Daily breakfast for two adults

Complimentary access to Executive Lounge for two adults

Complimentary one dinner (min. two adults) at Window on the Park (Seafood Buffet) or Tandoor (Set Dinner )

Full-day one-for-one drinks on Hotel’s house pours at Lobby Lounge & Bar

Complimentary wifi and parking

Holiday Inn advertises this package as starting from $500++ per room per night, with a minimum stay of three nights. However, at the time of writing, prices now start at $671 per night.

If you’re keen on this package, make your booking by Sept 16, 2023. Do note that the stay period must fall between Sept 11 to 18, 2023.

