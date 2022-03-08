The best dim sum spots in Singapore for all budgets

It’s no secret that Singaporeans love our dim sum. Xiao long bao , crystal dumplings, chee cheong fun , BBQ pork buns – there’s no tiring of the wide variety of bite-sized joys that a good dim sum place can offer. Whether you’re craving a frills-free supper spot or splurging at an upscale restaurant, here’s where to find the best dim sum in Singapore.

Upscale indulgence

Madame Fan

Dark-paneled, gilded, and gleaming with mirrors, Madame Fan is a sultry mod-Cantonese concept by prominent restaurateur Alan Yau. Escape your weekday grind and unwind over their Ultimate Dim Sum Lunch buffet ($68++ per pax), available from Mondays to Fridays. You’ll find a range of elegant nibbles like Black Truffle Dumpling and Duck & Pumpkin Puff, along with meat and seafood dishes such as Steamed Seabass and Jasmine Tea Smoked Ribs.

Madame Fan is located at 32 Beach Rd, The NCO Club, Singapore 189764, p. +65 6818 1921. Open Mon-Fri 12pm–2.30pm & 6pm–10pm, Sat-Sun 11am–3.30pm & 6pm–10pm.

Mott 32

Renowned in Hong Kong for its progressive approach to regional Chinese cuisine, Mott 32 made quite the splash when it hit our shores two years ago.

This fine-dining restaurant gives dim sum classics a sumptuous makeover with creations like Black Truffle Siu Mai ($9 for two) with a quail egg nestled within, and Lobster Har Gow ($25) with Yunnan ham. You can bet the Signature Crispy Sugar Coated Peking Duck Bun ($10) practically melts in the mouth too. Check out our review here.

Mott 32 is located at B1-42/43/44, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 9922. Open daily 11.30am–11pm.

Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant

For four decades, this Cantonese restaurant in Carlton Hotel Singapore has won a loyal, multi-generation following for its consistently superb dim sum.

It’s a tough call picking from its extensive dim sum menu, but some fan favourites include Steamed Crab Meat & Egg White Dumpling ($7.50) and silky Shark Fin’s Soup Dumpling ($15 per pax). For dessert, save space for the Baked Mini Egg Tart ($5) with its creamy, fragrant custard.

Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant is located at 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558, p. 6311 8188/6311 8189. Open Mon-Sat 11.30am–2.30pm & 6.30pm–10pm, Sun 11am–2.30pm & 6.30pm–10pm.

Summer Palace

The dim sum dished out by Regent Singapore’s one-Michelin-starred Summer Palace at Regent Hotel is as authentic as it gets, with veteran Dim Sum Chef Leong Kwok Sing at the helm.

The Daily Premium Lunch Set Menu ($75++ per pax) is well worth the splurge, with dim sum classics like Baked Chicken Tart with Baby Abalone alongside Cantonese fare such as Roasted Duck with Roasted Pork . As for the service, we can only say it’s nothing short of impeccable.

Summer Palace is located at 1 Cuscaden Road, Regent Singapore, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3288. Open Mon-Fri 12pm–2.30pm & 6pm–9pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am–3pm & 6pm–9pm.

Man Fu Yuan

Furnished with exquisite golden-leaf chandeliers and imbued with an elegant air of heritage, Man Fu Yuan is everything you’d expect of an upscale Chinese restaurant and more.

On weekdays, you can expect dim sum set lunches (from $48 for two persons) featuring inventive modern creations like Spinach Prawn Dumplings oozing black truffle pesto and Prawn and Pork Siew Mai complete with scallops. On weekends, things get more indulgent with a full-fledged Dim Sum Buffet.

Man Fu Yuan is located at 80 Middle Road, InterContinental Singapore, Singapore 188966, p. +65 6825 1008. Open Wed-Fri 12pm–3pm & 6pm–10pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am–3pm & 6pm–10pm. Closed Mon & Tues.

Cherry Garden

With its deep respect for time-honored recipes mingled with modern touches, Cherry Garden is a striking mix of progressive and old-world sensibilities.

The weekend Dim Sum Brunch ($78 per pax) is filled with premium creations like Steamed Pork Siew Mai with Baby Abalone and Steamed Kurobuta Char Siew Bao, alongside a hearty array of soups, meats, and seafood. The restaurant itself is a feast for the eyes as well, with beautifully carved teak panels and full-length windows overlooking a lush garden.

Cherry Garden is located at Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039797, p. +65 6885 3500. Open Wed-Fri 12pm–2.30pm & 6.30pm–10pm, Sat-Sun 11am–3.30pm & 6.30pm–10pm. Closed Mon & Tues.

Hai Tien Lo

Hai Tien Lo translates to ‘stairway to heaven’ in Chinese, and it pretty much lives up to these celestial standards for dim sum. This renowned Cantonese institution balances old-school delicacies with a dash of contemporary flair, and the results are delightful.

Steamed Pork & Prawn Dumplings ($7.80) get a smoky lift with bonito flakes, while Steamed Buns with Custard ($6.80) come sweetened with corn. Both à la carte and buffet spreads are available, the latter complete with boozy pairings.

Hai Tien Lo is located at Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039595, p. +65 6826 8240. Open daily 11.30am–2.30pm & 6pm–10pm.

Yan Ting

Staying true to tradition, Yan Ting in The St. Regis Singapore showcases Cantonese fine dining at its best. The Homemade Steamed Rice Rolls are silky and supple, while the Oven-Baked Barbecued Pork Pastry falls apart in savoury-sweet, sinful flakes on the tongue. On weekends, it’s worth getting the Dim Sum Set Menu (S$80 per pax) to get a taste of their succulent Barbecued Combination Platter too.

Yan Ting is located at 29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore, Level 1U, Singapore 247912, p. +65 6506 6887. Open Mon-Fri 12pm–2.30pm & 6pm–10.30pm, Sat-Sun 10.30am–3pm & 6pm–10.30pm.

Budget-friendly eats

The Dim Sum Place

This Halal-certified gem swaps out pork-forward dim sum classics with duck for mouthwatering results. Their Baked Bun with Roasted Duck Filling ($6.90) comes with a fluffy, sweet crust, while their Vermicelli Roll with Roasted Duck Char Siew ($7.90) features silky layers of chee cheong fun enveloping tender duck.

For dessert, their Cheese Tarts ($5.90) are highly raved too. Throw in friendly service, and you can bet on this becoming a fast favourite.

The Dim Sum Place has outlets at 791 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198759, p. +65 6655 8787, and 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, Changi City Point, #B1-30/31, Singapore 486038, p. +65 6592 8815.

Swee Choon

This household name in Jalan Besar has been expanding of late, with two new heartland branches launching in the last year. It’s never been more convenient to get your hands on their old-school, affordable dim sum, with islandwide delivery now available too.

We love their juicy har kow (steamed shrimp dumplings) and crisp pan-fried pork dumplings, not to mention their gloriously molten liu sha bao (steamed egg yolk custard buns).

Swee Choon has outlets in Jalan Besar, Century Square, and AMK Hub. For more location info, see here .

Social Place

A dimsum chain hailing from Hong Kong, Social Place gives yum cha a quirky twist with modern offerings like Cold Foie Gras in Special Fermented Rice Wine ($16.80). But they’re best known for their stunning sweets – you’ve probably seen their Charcoal Custard Bun ($8.80) making the rounds on socials, with its dramatic black exterior graced with gold brushstrokes.

Just as eye-catching is the pillowy Steamed Rose Floret Bun ($2.80) filled with red bean paste. Check out our review here .

Social Place is located at #01-22, Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238884, p. +65 8870 2288. Open daily Sun-Thurs 11.30am–2.30pm & 6pm–9pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am–2.30pm & 6pm–9.30pm.

126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi

Need a late-night supper fix? 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi has your back, with a Geylang flagship that stays open 24/7. This long-running dim sum stall whips up a sprawling array of traditional Hong Kong-style bites, from fluffy pork buns to crisp-fried chicken feet to Portuguese tarts. If you’re in the mood for something heartier, their stir-fried hor fun comes packed with wok hei.

126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi has outlets at 126 Sims Avenue, Singapore 387449, p. +65 6746 4757, and 1086 Serangoon Road, Singapore 328187, p. +65 6297 5032.

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung (affectionately known as DTF) needs no introduction. There’s no better comfort food than a basket of their thin-skinned Steamed Pork Xiao Long Bao, exploding with rich, vinegary soup with every mouthful.

Though we’d certainly say their famous Fried Rice is a close contender, packed with generous amounts of egg and toppings like shrimp and pork chop. Don’t miss out on their uniquely shaped Steamed Shrimp & Pork Shao-Mai either.

Din Tai Fung has multiple outlets across Singapore. For more location info, see here .

Sum Dim Sum

Not far off from Swee Choon in Jalan Besar, you’ll find another stellar dim sum haunt. With its baby blue accents and sleek wood décor, this is one comfy place to have a yum cha feast.

Standouts on the menu include the Signature Crispy Pandan Pork Bun ($6), which resembles Tim Ho Wan’s iconic pork buns with a fragrant infusion of pandan. There’s also the Tiffany Blue XL Prawn Dumpling ($6) – these plump dumplings shine a bright blue thanks to butterfly pea flower colouring.

Sum Dim Sum is located at 161 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208876, p. +65 9092 2662. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am–3pm & 5pm–11pm, Sat 10.30am–3pm & 5pm–11.30pm, Sun 10.30am–3pm & 5pm–10.30pm.

