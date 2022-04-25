The best drink events and guest shifts in Bangkok from April 26 to 30

With Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 happening at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok on April 28, 2022, you know it’s going to be nothing short of an amazing boozy experience (particularly with Team Singapore out in full force!). With Thailand‘s infamous traffic, making it to all of them will be difficult, so plan and choose wisely as we party to the rebirth of nightlife.

Tuesday, April 26

PHOTO: Instagram/Mahaniyom_boston

Charoenkrung & Sathorn

From the folks that brought us Find the Locker Room, the newly opened Mahaniyom will be hosting an award-winning trio of bars from Singapore – Jigger & Pony, Atlas, and Nutmeg & Clove from 7pm to 11pm. From New Delhi, India’s best bar Sidecar will be taking over one of our favourite music bars, Bamboo Bar at the Mandarin Oriental, complemented with jazz performances from 6pm.

Sydney’s Maybe Sammy, as well as its sister bar Dean & Nancy on 22, will be taking over Vesper at Convent Road from 7pm to 11pm.

Chinatown

On Soi Nana, the irreverent Teens of Thailand and ingredient-focused Asia Today, catch more of Singapore’s entourage with Jay Gray of Sago House and Republic Bar’s Marin Villareal behind the bar between 7pm to 9pm. Taking over from them till 11pm are Adrian Besa of MO Bar, and Ng Wen Xuan of Native and Joy Chee of Analogue.

Sukhumvit

April in Bangkok can get pretty warm, so catch the breeze at ABar Rooftop while enjoying drinks by Seoul’s Alice Bar from 6pm to 9pm. Manhattan Bar’s Kevin Saquilayan will be taking over Lennon’s at the Rosewood Bangkok, whilst Firefly Bar at the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel will welcome Hong Kong’s The Wise King – both from 8pm till late.

Yinying Leow of Singapore’s Live Twice will take over audiophile hotspot Alonetogether with classic cocktails complementing their jazzy soundscape from 7.30pm to 10pm, and we reckon it’s going to be a fun night at Rabbit Hole with drinks by Backdoor Bodega from Georgetown in Penang (8pm-11pm).

Wednesday, April 27

PHOTO: Instagram/tropiccitybkk

Charoenkrung & Chinatown

Check out what Korean bars have to offer on Wednesday night! Combining the opulence of New York hangout space and the spirit of late-night Chinatown Bangkok, Opium Bar will be hosting fellow speakeasy Le Chamber. Matching the vibes of Tropic City, Itawon Texan-themed BBQ and cocktail joint Southside Parlour will be taking over from 7pm to 11pm.

Sukhumvit

From one Rosewood Hotel to another, Lennon’s at the Rosewood Bangkok will see DarkSide’s Beverage Manager Simone Rossi behind the bar from 8pm till late. Fo whisky cocktails, head to Havana Social, where Bacardí Whisky Ambassador for South East Asia Daniel Elphinstone will be shaking up a storm 7pm to 11pm.

Thursday, April 28

Most, if not all, visiting bartenders will be taking a break on Thursday to celebrate the community at the Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony.

Friday, April 29

PHOTO: Campari Singapore

Langsuan & Sathorn

Start your evening at Vesper for a dose of modern Italian cocktail culture by Milanese bar Camparino in Galleria from 6pm to 11pm. Then, head over to The Loft at the Waldorf Astoria to taste cocktails of Paradiso from Barcelona (aka the world’s third best bar), where Giacomo Giannotti will be in action 6pm to 9pm.

W Bangkok’s The House on Sathorn is welcoming Son Soko of Soko Bar (Seoul) 8pm onwards whilst Ms. Jigger, located within the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, will host Leon Tan from Laut Bar (Singapore) from 7pm to 10pm.

Sukhumvit

It’s another Singapore takeover at Find The Locker Room on Friday, with Nutmeg & Clove, Republic Bar, and MO Bar Singapore shaking things up. Return to Havana Social for Sago House’s shift and at Bar Scofflaws in Ekkamai, Melbourne Above Board will be taking over.

Saturday, April 30

PHOTO: Jerrald Khoo

Chinatown

Closing off a booze-addled week with a bang on Saturday, with four guest bartenders on the same block: Kiki Moka of The Cocktail Club Jakarta at Teens of Thailand, The Elephant Room’s Yugnes Susela at Asia Today, Ronan Keilthy from Revival Bar at Tax, and Peter Chua repping his new establishment Night Hawk at Independence.

Sukhumvit

Founded by Throntan “Pae” Siriwittayacharoen, formerly behind the bars Thaipioka and Liberation, Bar 335 is where you’ll find Jerrold Khoo of Stay Gold Flamingo behind the stick on Saturday, 7pm to 12am. Jakarta speakeasy favourite A/A Bar will be popping up at Firefly Bar, 8pm till late.

This article was first published in City Nomads.