Best eye creams to rejuvenate tired eyes as you work from home

Is it just me or is working from home making your eyes feel and look more tired by the end of the day? All that time spent staring at your laptop or computer, and the endless back-to-back video calls, really does take its toll on the delicate eye area.

We blink 15 – 20 times a minute, chalking up 28,800 blinks a day. But when you're focused on something, like reading, watching a video, or working at your computer, you blink less — down to 3 – 8 times a minute. That's 60 per cent less blinking.

Less movement means less blood circulation going to the eye area too. Which explains why your eyes look more tired, your dark circles more prominent, and your eye bags more puffy.

How to prevent eye strain

Because you shouldn't let all the effort you've put into using eyecare go to waste. So…

Keep your device's screen clean.

Dust and fingerprint smudges reduce contrast, and creates glare and reflection. You'll need to strain to see, which tires out your eyes.

Follow the 20-20 rule.

Every 20 minutes, look away and into the distance for 20 seconds.

Set a reminder.

Write "Blink" on a sticky note and paste it to your screen to remind you, well, blink.

Squeeze 'em tight.

Do a quick eye refresh: close your eyes, count to three, squeeze shut for three counts then open your eyes slowly.

Relieve fatigue with an eye massage.

With the tips of your index, middle and ring fingers, gently tap all around the eye area and temples in a circular motion. Press lightly on the pressure points under the brow bone, on either side of your nose, and on the nose bridge next to the tear ducts.

This boosts micro-circulation, reduces puffiness and relaxes the muscles in the area.

Staying bright-eyed

Here are 8 eye care products that can keep the delicate eye area healthy and youthful.

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Eye Cream, $78

Texture: An ultra lightweight cream.

Uses: All parts of the lotus plant to protect the eye area against external aggressors, to stave off premature skin ageing.

Works to: Boost radiance and reduce wrinkles.

Available from www.sephora.sg, and when stores re-open, at Fresh boutiques and counters.

Dior Capture Totale C.E.L.L. Energy Firming & Wrinkle-Correcting Eye Cream, $130

Texture: A balm that leaves a second-skin finish.

Uses: An anti-ageing floral complex of four flowers - Madagascan longoza, Chinese peony, white lily and Chinese jasmine.

Works to: Smooth and firm.

Available from www.sephora.sg, and when stores re-open, at Dior beauty boutiques and counters.

Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defence Eye Cream, $85

Texture: Melts from solid to cream.

Uses: Antioxidant tech plus butterfly ginger root extract and caffeine to combat the signs of ageing, protect against pollution and blue light.

Works to: Hydrate, de-puff and smooth lines and wrinkles.

Available from www.sephora.sg, and when stores re-open, at Sephora.

Origins Plantscription Anti-Aging Power Eye Cream, $83

Texture: Lightweight cream.

Uses: Botanicals such as anogeissus bark, bamboo and pea extracts, as well as golden chamomile and algae.

Works to: Reduce the look of lines and wrinkles, plump and lift, and depuff.

Available from www.sephora.sg and www.lazada.sg, and when stores re-open, at Origins stores and counters.

Sisley Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid, $175

Texture: A lightweight gel-emulsion.

Uses: Vitamin E and caffeine, along with black rose, padina pavonica and red vine extracts.

Works to: Hydrate, brighten and soothe.

Available from www.metro.com.sg and www.robinsons.com.sg, and when stores re-open, at Sisley counters.

Tom Ford Research Eye Repair Concentrate, $310

Texture: Serum-like but rich enough that you won't need to use a cream over it.

Uses: White porcelain caco, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, vitamine C and a multi-peptide blend.

Works to: Hydrate and refresh the delicate eye area.

Available at www.tangs.com and when stores re-open, at Tom Ford boutiques at Takashimaya D.S. and Robinsons Raffles City.

Est.Lab Optimalift A+ Eye Repair Capsules, $156 (jar of 60)

Texture: An oil-infused serum that absorbs easily.

Uses: Argireline (a botulinum toxin alternative) and eyeseryl peptide (a kind of peptide said to reduce dark circles and puffiness).

Works to: Hydrate, reduce puffiness and the look of wrinkles.

Available at www.estlab.shop

Cle de Peau Beaute Vitality-Enhancing Eye Mask Supreme, $220 (box of six sheets)

Texture: A cotton-like sheet mask that covers the upper half of the face.

Uses: Botanical extracts, such as iris florentina, averrhoa carambola leaf and crataegus monogyna flower.

Works to: An anti-ageing all-rounder for lines to sagging, dryness and fatigue.

Available from www.tangs.com, and when stores re-open, at Cle de Peau Beaute boutique and counters.

This article was first published in Her World Online.