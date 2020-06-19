Best foods to eat in the morning to help with your digestion

That unsettling feeling of needing to go to the toilet, yet not being able to actually go, can be a jarring experience. Breakfast is said to be the most important breakfast of the day. So, eating food that’s packed with fibre can help sort out the tummy for you to visit the toilet in a timely fashion. Here are suggestions for the best food for digestion to eat first thing in the morning. 1. Chia seeds PHOTO: Pixabay The superfood gained popularity in the past decade. They are full of anti-oxidants and fibre. This, in turn, promotes better bowel movement!

And because of its nutty flavour and convenience, you can add it to almost anything like porridge or your smoothie.

2. Oatmeal

PHOTO: Pexels Good old-fashioned oatmeal is a versatile food to have! A cup of oatmeal contains 4 grams of fibre. It doesn’t take long to prep and you can add fresh or frozen fruit, or even a drizzle of honey!

3. Yoghurt

PHOTO: Pexels The probiotics in yoghurt make it one of the best food for digestion. They help to flush out toxins and are good food for a natural detox as well! Blend into a smoothie or eat on its own.

4. Wholemeal bread

PHOTO: Pexels Whole grains are jam-packed with fibre. And eating wholemeal bread means you’re having one of the best food for digestion. It reduces constipation and keeps you feeling fuller for longer as well!

5. Tempeh

PHOTO: Unsplash Made from fermented soybeans, this Indonesian speciality can be fried and eaten on its own or made into other dishes like a savoury hash or a breakfast burrito.

6. Smoothie

While this isn’t technically a food in itself, the trendy smoothie is definitely considered as one of the best food for digestion. You can blend veggies and fruit to create a super nutritious liquid meal that you can carry with you on the go. Not only does it have all the vitamins and minerals you need for the day, but also packs fibre to help the digestive system have an easier time managing food.

7. Avocado

PHOTO: Pexels The creamy superfood is fully established as a superfood. And it can be eaten in most diets, especially in the keto diet! It’s full of healthy fats but also has 7 grams of fibre per avocado. You can eat it with toast (like a true millennial) or have it with a salad.

8. Burrito

PHOTO: Pexels Filling a tortilla wrap with high-fibre ingredients like cheese, kale and eggs is quick and easy to whip up in the morning.

9. Quinoa

While we’ve technically mentioned grains already, quinoa deserves a special shout-out as the best food for digestion in the morning. It’s gluten-free, has high protein value and has all the essential minerals you need for healthy living.

People normally use quinoa as a substitute for other carbs like rice. But you can get creative by turning it into a breakfast bar instead!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.