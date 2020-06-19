Best foods to eat in the morning to help with your digestion

1. Chia seeds
The superfood gained popularity in the past decade. They are full of anti-oxidants and fibre. This, in turn, promotes better bowel movement!
And because of its nutty flavour and convenience, you can add it to almost anything like porridge or your smoothie.
2. Oatmeal
3. Yoghurt
The probiotics in yoghurt make it one of the best food for digestion. They help to flush out toxins and are good food for a natural detox as well! Blend into a smoothie or eat on its own.
4. Wholemeal bread
Whole grains are jam-packed with fibre. And eating wholemeal bread means you’re having one of the best food for digestion. It reduces constipation and keeps you feeling fuller for longer as well!
5. Tempeh
Made from fermented soybeans, this Indonesian speciality can be fried and eaten on its own or made into other dishes like a savoury hash or a breakfast burrito.
6. Smoothie
Not only does it have all the vitamins and minerals you need for the day, but also packs fibre to help the digestive system have an easier time managing food.
7. Avocado
The creamy superfood is fully established as a superfood. And it can be eaten in most diets, especially in the keto diet! It’s full of healthy fats but also has 7 grams of fibre per avocado. You can eat it with toast (like a true millennial) or have it with a salad.
8. Burrito
Filling a tortilla wrap with high-fibre ingredients like cheese, kale and eggs is quick and easy to whip up in the morning.
9. Quinoa
While we’ve technically mentioned grains already, quinoa deserves a special shout-out as the best food for digestion in the morning. It’s gluten-free, has high protein value and has all the essential minerals you need for healthy living.
People normally use quinoa as a substitute for other carbs like rice. But you can get creative by turning it into a breakfast bar instead!