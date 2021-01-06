Best furniture stores in Singapore for every style and home

Thinking about doing a makeover for your home this new year? We have some of the best furniture stores in Singapore below fit for every style.

2021 is here and maybe, just maybe, it may be a good time to spruce things up for the new year. Whether you’re into minimalist or sustainable furniture, we have a list of some of the best furniture stores in Singapore – one for each style you may desire!

Accessories Central

How to make your home feel more homey without going into hock? It’s all about the accents! And Bungalow 55 is your one-stop shop for beautiful homeware, curated internationally by owner and resident style expert Nina Beale.

From graphic linen cushions (from $155) to Rattan Hanging Pendant Lights ($660), the items are primarily in a neutral palette, which means they mix well with most colour schemes and decor themes. Bonus: Get a complimentary styling consultation when you quote The Finder!

You can also find accessories with flair at The Cinnamon Room, which is known for its laser-etched hide cushion covers and rugs (from $120 and $249, respectively), as well as laser-etched metal goods like the Silver Modern Hurricane Lantern Set ($250 for five in various sizes).

Likewise, House of AnLi can help you turn your home into a personal oasis without needing a full makeover. Its series of Belgian Tapestries (from $895), featuring dramatic portraits of traditionally dressed peoples from around the world, are crafted from natural materials and make a bold statement.

One last spot chock-full of statement-making accessories and soft goods: Affordable Style Files, which focuses on Australian brands and offers home styling, too.

Asian Influenced

Sourced from around Asia, authentic vintage pieces can add a pop of personality and heritage to your existing decor. For hand-crafted, impeccably restored antique furniture exclusively from Northern China, no one here does it better than Emperor’s Attic!

However, if you’d rather choose from the widest selection of authentic-yet-affordable furniture and antiquities from China, Tibet, Mongolia, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia and India, head to Woody Antique House’s sprawling showroom. There, you’ll find intricately handcrafted teak wood furniture, decorative ceramics and porcelain ware, traditional Chinese embroidery and much more. Or, peruse the eyecatching Indian vintage doors, window frames and other carvings at Artful House.

Mod Squad

Scandinavian furniture is widely renowned for its craftsmanship and clean lines. Where can you find good sources in SG other than, you know, IKEA? Danish Design Co carries a wide range of authentic items handcrafted in Europe. Its products are both modern and timeless, and sustainably made, too.

You won’t be able to resist trying out the Fredericia Calmo Sofa (pictured, from $7,506) or the upholstered Beetle Lounge Chair, (from $2,538) at its sizable showroom.

Noden, on the other hand, is known for its vintage mid-century home goods sourced from around Western and Northern Europe. Think circa-1960s ceramic vases (from $139) or beautifully restored wooden furniture (prices upon request).

Need services more befitting of your unique home? Numu Interiors is who to call for personalised interior design services – its in-house electrical team and carpentry factory can tailor everything to meet your wants and needs. Similarly, at hip Danish store BoConcept, up to 90 per cent of its designs are customisable according to the size of your space and other colour, material or component preferences.

Quirk Appeal

An item with a little extra sumthin’ sumthin’ can go a long way, whether it’s a unique bookshelf or cool coffee table. For 25 years, Journey East has been dedicated to curating highly sought-after original vintage and retro collectibles like the Vintage Art Deco Buffet (pictured above, $3,040).

It has also received world recognition for PLAYplay, its range of whimsical contemporary pieces, such as the two-colour Accordion TV Console (from $580 for the short version) and cute, stacked Hamburger tables (from $200).

Charming in a more rustic way, Big Blue Trunk boasts artistic home decor, furniture painting supplies and DIY workshops. Prefer to buy pre-loved? Check out Lorgan’s The Retro Store, Second Charm, Hock Siong & Co., The Past Perfect Collection and The Godown.

Generally Japanese

Since 2009, atomi has been offering functional, comfortable Japanese-made furniture. Each item is carefully curated by the owners, such as the Chorus Dining Chair ($2,400) that draws inspiration from the Chinese Qing Dynasty period, or the multi-wood SONO sideboard ($4,590).

(Tip: Its sister brand ACTUS häuse features furniture inspired by European designs.)

Meanwhile, HOMMAGE Lifestyle prides itself on creating modern, durable and toxic-free authentic Japanese furniture designed by Hida and Tendo Designers from Japan. Take its Aster Desk series (from $1,498) of sleek study desks that majorly maximise storage space. WFH peeps, take note!

The Tatami Shop specialises in providing handcrafted tatami solutions for living spaces, ranging from furniture to flooring, as well as personalised services for every client.

Chic Teak

In Singapore’s tropical climate, teak wood furniture is a durable choice for indoors or out. For modern teak designs, Mountain Living has a wide range of attractive products made of solid wood, such as bed frames, dining sets, sofas and more.

(Just FYI, the brands it carries do not use lacquers and are VOC-free, which is good for you and the earth.) Similarly, Scanteak sells quality pieces made to last, such as solid teak wood dining and coffee tables (from $829 and $109, respectively), while MOKKOMOKKO specialises in minimalist Burmese teak furniture and more, including Gushka carpets ($1,019), made from 100 percent wool and handcrafted in Ukraine by experienced local artisans.

For you outdoor living enthusiasts, Teak & Mahogany offers sturdy but stylish pieces like the Halifax Swing (from $1,723), as well as items woven from all-weather synthetic wicker like the Copenhagen Retro Lounge Arm Chair (pictured above, from $885).

Just for the Kids

Kuhl Home can help you create your little one’s dream bedroom with myriad handmade Danish furniture options designed to adapt to your growing child. Two prime examples: the Desk On Wheels With Storage (from $1,127) by Lifetime Kidsroom, and the Seaside Kids Bunk Bed (from $3,236) by Oliver Furniture.

Piccolo House focuses on unique furniture made from solid wood and non-toxic paint. Plus, who can resist its super-cute collection of Wallpaper Murals (pictured above, from $425)? From jungle backdrops to world atlas maps, the designs will turn your kids’ rooms into walk-in adventures.

Looking for “aww”-some accessories? Check out Deer Industries’ bountiful selection of them, including all types and sizes of rugs ($64.90 and up), dreamy bedding (from $25), charming wall art ($17.90 and up) and much more.

