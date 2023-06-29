The best getaways just outside Bangkok: Instagram-worthy beaches and destinations

Exciting as Bangkok is, there's more to Thailand than the cosmopolitan capital. If you're trying to avoid the tourist crowd but still wanting to see the beauty of Thailand in all its glory, here are short getaways just outside Bangkok that are calling your name!

Think nature excursions, romantic beaches, Instagram-worthy themed destinations and much more.

Ayutthaya

Drive Time: One hour from Bangkok to Ayutthaya

The ancient capital of Thailand, Ayutthaya is perfect for folks interested in culture and heritage. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is a hotspot for tourists who come from all over the world, to see the remnants of a once powerful Kingdom of Siam.

Amongst the list of temples to visit include the Wat Chaiwatthanaram, a Buddhist temple overlooking the Chao Phraya River and the beautiful ground gardens. The Wat Mahathat is gorgeous in its own way, with intricate Buddha carvings, nestled between the tree roots at the site.

Next up, the Wat Phanan Choeng is famous for its enormous gold seated Buddha statue, considered to be one of the most beautiful in the country. Complete the day with a ride on one of the river boats to take in the monastery in beautiful tranquil setting.

Pattaya

Drive Time: Two hours from Bangkok to Pattaya

Pattaya is home to a lively shopping scene, beaches and a booming nightlife. Sandy beaches, water sports & seafood await at Koh Lan (Coral Island).

Art and architecture lovers must check out The Sanctuary Of Truth, a magnificent wooden castle by the sea, paying homage to the ancient Thai carpenter style era. Nature enthusiasts would enjoy the 600-acre Nong Nooch Tropical Garden. Apart from the plenty of flora and fauna, the park also boasts statues and culture shows.

Complete the trip with a visit to A La Campagne - the European-style mini village complete with a tea room, restaurants and patisserie, farm activities, and lots of photo opportunities. Definitely one that will make everyone on Instagram jealous!

Kanchanaburi

Drive Time: Two hours and 30 mins from Bangkok to Kanchanaburi

Already Hollywood famous, Kanchanaburi needs no introduction. Best known through the 1957 film Bridge Over the River Kwai, the province is steeped in World War II history with the Death Railway, which earned its name from the sheer number of lives lost during its construction.

For a more light-hearted attraction, the Erawan National Park is an iconic destination in Kanchanaburi. The nature lover's dream features Erawan Falls, a waterfall which cascades down seven tiers, many caves, and wildlife like deers and elephants.

For an adrenaline rush, don't miss the Khao Phu Mai Daeng Mountain. With an elevation of 560 metres, it's known for its Big Wall Rock Trip, where guests spend the night sleeping on a stretcher hanging off the face of the cliff - secured by ropes 180 meter above the ground! Truly a once in a lifetime experience.

Rayong

Drive Time: Two hours from Bangkok to Rayong

Located in the Gulf of Thailand, Rayong boasts a beautiful coastline and natural scenery. Today synonymous with Koh Samet, its beaches with fine white sands features wooden bridges and lounges to rest your feet. Also known for its food, head on to the Ban Phe Market for the freshest seafood at affordable prices,

Hit the Mangrove Research Center and the Skyview Tower for an afternoon complete with joyous bicycle rides on wooden pathways. The nature preserve is a re-forested area of a previously denuded coastal mangrove forest. The land has been reestablished to make way for incubation of marine life, including many species of fish, crabs and shrimps. Eco-tourism at its best!

Ratchaburi

Drive Time: One hour from Bangkok to Ratchaburi

If you haven't been to a floating marketing in Thailand, now's the time. Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi is frequented by both locals and foreigners.

Whether you're looking to buy souvenirs or sink your teeth into some delicious Mango Sticky Rice, the possibilities are endless. Off the beaten track is Bo Khlueng Hot Stream; with temperatures between 50 to 68 degrees Celsius, the water is believed to be full of minerals that are good for the skin.

Not too far off from the hot stream is Namtok Kao Chan Waterfall. Surrounded by a peaceful and gorgeous natural enclave of greenery, the beautiful waterfall consists of nine cascades. A destination that's well-suited for a nature hike, visitors willing to take up a five-km hike can reach the highest point in three to four hours.

Hua Hin

Drive Time: Two hours and 45 minutes from Bangkok to Hua Hin

A favourite amongst the Thai, Hua Hin is a relaxed beachside town with plenty to see and do. Here, the Cicada Market makes it on everybody's travel list - think bargain and street food galore, theatre performances, and live music.

Seen Space Hua Hin has introduced a concept of Eat, Lay, Play and Relax - all in one location. Walk in and you won't realise time fly by as you shop fashion and home decor, and eat your favourite food while spectating the all-day entertainment laid out for you.

A 45-minute drive south of Hua Hin, Phraya Nakhon Cave is one for those who love a good challenge. Discovered 200 years ago and located inside the Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, prepare for the 1,410-feet hike up steep steps to the cave. It's totally worth it when you see the small pavilion at the cave bathed in a majestic sun glow.

Khao Yai

Drive Time: Three hours from Bangkok to Khao Yai

We can't mention Khao Yai without bringing up Khao Yai National Park. Covering more than 2,000 square kilometres of area, there's plenty to do here - Evergreen forests, mountains, loads of hiking and biking trails, birdwatching, as well as many waterfalls.

The Alcidini Winery, a boutique family-run estate, is also nearby. Grown in Thailand, delve into the flavours of the Shiraz and Muscat Blue grape varieties here. Besides wine-tastings, nibble on macadamia and chestnuts while taking in the 360 panoramic view.

Primo Piazza is also a concept worth visiting, mimicking the streets of Italy with stunning replicas of its architecture. As you storm the grounds adorned with cafes, restaurants and retail stores, make your way to the farm area to get up close and personal with alpacas, merinos, and donkeys.

Chonburi

Drive Time: One hour and 30 minutes from Bangkok to Chonburi

Lined with beaches, Chonburi is best known for the city of Pattaya, but there's lots more to discover in the region. Perfect for a family trip, the Grand Canyon Chonburi is a landscape that demands exploration. Think a scenic site with a hole in an evergreen cliff, filled with water.

Not faraway is the Snow Mountain, a hill made up of grey pebbles and rocks, perfect for photoshoot. Next, experience the Flight of the Gibbon, an adrenaline-fueled zipline adventure in the middle of a rainforest. Made for families and friends, think an action-packed adventure where you see the rainforest through new heights, zooming through the zip-lines.

This article was first published in City Nomads.