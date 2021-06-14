Best gourmet & specialty grocers in Singapore: Organic produce, Japanese products, and superfoods

Grocery shopping is no longer limited to wet markets and supermarts with a multitude of unique specialty grocers in Singapore, whether it’s shopping in the physical stores or online for the agoraphobic.

From fresh organic produce to hard-to-find imported goods, here’s a list of gourmet grocers to supply all your needs in Singapore.

All-in-ones

1. Culina

Whether you’re a professional chef or an enthusiastic gourmand, Culina is a gastronomic playground. Shop for your meats and seafood at their butchery: you can choose to have them prepared and served at the bistro, or bring them home for a self-cooked meal.

Don’t miss out on their artisan cheeses and over 100 varieties of wines, and feel free to ask for advice from their resident fine foods and sommelier if you need meal pairing tips.

Culina is located at Blk 15 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249675, p. +65 6854 6168. Their market opens daily from 9am-9pm.

2. Foodie Market Place

Popular for their premium cuts of air-flown chilled beef and lamb, this is a one-stop grocer that’s full of value-for-money purchases with down-to earth prices.

Foodie Market Place is also home to cheese, ice-creams, condiments, teas, and coffee grounds or beans among a long list of daily needs. Take note that their butchery closes 15mins before closing time, so get your meats the first thing you head in.

Click here to see store locations in Tanjong Katong and Tiong Bahru. Open Tue-Fri from 11am-8pm, and Sat-Sun from 9am-6pm.

3. Jones the Grocer

A humble gourmet grocer that started as Sydney’s first walk-in cheese room, Jones the Grocer continues to offer the finest artisan groceries, and cheeses sourced from all over the world. It’s a wine and dine concept at their stores with fresh confectionery, lazy brunches, and flat whites at their contemporary café.

With such an array of the freshest natural ingredients, we guarantee you’ll be inspired to seek the best gourmet food for your everyday living after a visit.

Jones the Grocer is located at 9D Dempsey Hill, Dempsey Hill #03-03/04, Singapore 247697, +65 6476 1518. Open daily from 9.30am-9pm, and till 9.30pm on Fri and Sat.

4. Ryan’s Grocery

Nestled in Binjai Park, this charming little store carries healthy options that cater to a spectrum of dietary requirements. Sourcing from small-batch specialised producers, check out expert butchery for grass-fed Blackwood Valley Beef sourced from the grassy plains of Western Australia.

Other organic produce in stock hails from Colemena Honey, Latasha’s Kitchen, and Greenacres Macadamia, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Also check out their new outlet at Great World !

Click here to see various locations in Binjai Park and Great World. Visit their online store here , with next day delivery if you order before 2pm and make a request via Facebook .

5. Little Farms

If you love your avocados, check out Little Farms for the freshest and the best avocados on our red dot.

This gourmet grocer flies in their produce daily, so product freshness is guaranteed. Little Farms also consistently tries exclusive new ingredients, making them a great stop for those looking to try the latest new food trends.

On top of that, they buy directly from farm suppliers and producers whenever they can, so prices are kept affordable.

Click here to see various store locations. Visit their online store here , free and same day delivery with over $100 spent.

Japanese

1. Zairyo

Missing Japan? Zairyo is here to feed all your Japanese food cravings. With air-flown premium Japanese products and boxes of sashimi-grade Hokkaido uni (sea urchin) among other deluxe seafood offerings, get your fill without having to leave your house.

They have a warehouse in Singapore, but air-flown items requires online pre-ordering.

Zairyo is located at Win5, 15 Yishun Industrial Street 1, #01-26, Singapore 768091. Self pick-up Mon-Fri from 4pm-8pm, and Sat 12pm-4pm. Visit online store here .

2. MoguShop

Importing specialty products from the Ibaraki and Saitama prefectures in Japan, MoguShop seeks to bring new authentic flavours to Singaporeans.

From an introductory natto snack to ease your taste buds into the divisive dish, to a popular yuzu-based health drink, and even a Kurosawa soy sauce ice cream, we could go on and on about this e-grocer.

Shop online here .

3. Shinsen

Supplying renowned Japanese restaurants around Singapore, Shinsen imports a fresh selection of fish and fruit air flown from Japan. Their ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat line also features the likes of breaded kurobuta pork cutlets and pre-marinated teriyaki trout for an easy Japanese meal at home.

Plus, they claim islandwide delivery within two hours of ordering, making it the perfect on-demand quality e-grocer.

Order online here .

European

1. So France

This gourmet grocery carries 100 per cent artisan and regional French products that are honestly hard to find anywhere else in Asia. Visit for a full gourmet experience here with So France’s four-in-one concept: bistro, wine bar, épicerie, and workshops all in one setting.

With an exclusive range of high quality and traditional products – all carefully sourced and brought in from the various terroirs of France.

So France is located at 7 Fraser Street, Duo Galleria #01-51/56, Singapore 189356. The Epicerie opens Mon-Fri 8am-9pm, Sat-Sun 9am-9pm.

2. Pantry Selects

Quench your thirst for travel with some Portuguese wine, or some Bacalhau codfish to reminisce of summers on the Iberian peninsula.

Pantry Selects is your one-stop solution for quality Portuguese produce – think spices and organic jams, and even Canosa octopus – straight from family businesses and suppliers, in addition to ready-to-cook meals for the busier (or lazier) folks.

Order online here .

3. German Market Place

For all things German, this is one market place to not be missed. Offering a premium selection of various German foods and beverages, they have over 2000 German products, as well as a modest range from Scandanavia, Holland, Switzerland, and Austria.

Drop by during Easter, Asparagus season, and Christmas for wonderful seasonal products that will bring you back to the heart of Germany.

German Market Place is located at 609 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 269710, p.+65 6466 4044. Opens Mon-Fri 10am-5pm, and Sat 9am-5pm. Closed on Sundays. Visit their online store here , free delivery with over S$200 spent.

4. The Adriatic Pantry

PHOTO: Instagram/adriaticpantry

Sourcing produce from local growers in the Adriatic coast of Croatia, The Adriatic Pantry is bringing all that natural goodness to Singapore.

With an emphasis on close connections with the farmers that make everything on offer, this grocer ensures continuity in ensuring that produce is of the highest quality.

From plump truffles, to oils, cheese, and some of the best wines, it’s elevated indulgence over at The Adriatic Pantry.

Order online here .

Healthy living

1. Supernature

Nutritious without compromising taste, healthy without negotiating variety, Supernature stocks a wide range of organically-grown and naturally-reared ingredients sourced from small-batch producers and farms across the US, UK, and New Zealand.

Staying true to their name, Supernature shows love for the environment too – with 100per cent recyclable or bio-degradable shopping bags.

Click here to see various store locations. Visit their online store here .

2. Scoop Wholefoods

Inspired by grocery stores and markets in Malta, Scoop Wholefoods offers the best of Australia’s organic and natural produce at affordable prices.

From packaging, to even the electricity that powers their stores, Scoop Wholefoods aims to be as sustainable as possible with a clear mission in safeguarding the Earth. In fact, the business is on track to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2024.

Click here to see various store locations.

3. The Source Bulk Foods

Stocked with quality products including gluten-free and vegan options, this Australian zero-waste bulk foods retailer also has packaging-free household items for sustainable shopping made easy.

Customers are encouraged to bring reusable containers to reduce the use of single-use plastics, and to only buy what you need.

The Source Bulk Foods is located at #01-05A Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 259760. Open Fri-Mon from 8am-8pm, and Tue-Thu from 9am-8pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.