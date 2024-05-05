The best hair salons in Johor Bahru: Where to cut, colour and curl your mane in Malaysia

Time to freshen up those tresses? Thankfully, we don't have to go far to look good. Just across the causeway is a smorgasbord of affordable beauty and massage options that'll leave us feeling and looking our best.

Now that we have the super convenient QR Code Immigration Clearance in place, you can speed through the Singapore customs and get to your perfect cut, colour, or perm at the best hair salons in JB in no time.

With glowing 4.9-star ratings and above on Google reviews, make your appointments at the best hair salons in Johor Bahru; some even offer nail services.

Cutdomos

Although its name is a play on cut hair, ka-tao-mo, in Hokkien, Cutdomos offers the full range of hair services, from cuts to perms, colour, and treatments. Regular customers return for their warm and attentive service, and many love their aesthetic environment.

They also offer targeted perms like Down Perm to keep stubborn hair down or Root Perm to boost hair volume. For more privacy, book the VIP room, which can accommodate up to two pax, and you can enjoy complimentary servings of fruits or snacks alongside a relaxing head spa.

Cutdomos is located at 171, Jalan Sutera, Taman Sentosa, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 11-1331 7780. Open Mon, Wed – Sat 10am –8pm, Sun 10am -7pm. Closed Mon.

Style by Andy Chen (Mid Valley Southkey)

From RM300 onwards, you can have your tresses cut by award-winning stylist Andy Chen at Style by Andy Chen (Mid Valley Southkey). Beyond superior cuts and styles, the salon offers private rooms and is also a one-stop shop for your beauty regime.

Pamper yourself with hair treatments, which range from two-step processes (RM120 onwards) to the Tokio Inkarami 6 Steps Treatment (RM380 onwards), while doing your nails (prices range from RM35 for Classic Manicure to RM88 for Gel Pedicure).

Perk up your peepers with eyelash extensions and eyebrow embroidery. If you’d like, you can even get waxing done here. Talk about one-stop service!

Style by Andy Chen (Mid Valley Southkey) is located at S046, Mid Valley Mall Southkey, Persiaran Southkey 1, Kota Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 12-969 5613. Open Mon -Thu 10am –8pm, Fri- Sun 10am -9pm.

Saranghair Korean Salon

A salon run by Korean oppas with experiences in top salons in Apgujeong and Chungdam, Saranghair Korean Salon is the place for a true blue Korean hair salon experience — think cosy cafe vibes with complimentary snacks and drinks.

With such an inviting ambience, you can rest easy as the attentive, experienced team works on your hair makeovers. Besides offering comprehensive hair services, with cut and perm starting from RM100 and cut and colour from RM250 onwards, the salon also provides nail services to complete your beauty regime.

Their remarkable five-star reviews are a testament to their craft, with customers raving about their new style and commending them on being transparent in pricing and giving good advice. But what takes the cake is the two resident cats charming everyone with their playful antics.

Saranghair Korean Salon is located at 14, Jalan Sutera Tanjung 8/3 Taman Sutera Utama Skudai, 81300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p.+60 12 2023159. Open Mon-Tue, Thu- Sun 10am –8pm. Closed Wed.

Reds Hairdressing City Square

With over eight thousand reviews, Reds Hairdressing City Square is undoubtedly one of the more popular salons, and it is easy to see why. From their meticulous service to getting the colours right, the salon always ensures you leave looking your best.

Whether you are looking to cut, perm, or colour, consult with experienced stylists who seem to have that magical touch for transforming your look. The best part is that it won’t break the bank. Haircuts run from RM60 onwards, with perms and one-tone colouring starting at RM148 and RM138, respectively.

Reds Hair Salon is located at Lot J4-10, Level 4, Johor Bahru City Square, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p.+60 7-222 1318. Open daily 10am –10pm.

Historia Hair Salon

Situated in the megamall Toppen Shopping Centre, you can leave your family and friends shopping while you get your hair makeover at Historia Hair Salon. The highly-rated hair salon is well-loved for its scalp treatments, with customers raving about the relaxing massage, which you can also enjoy in a hair wash.

Besides giving you a flattering cut, the attentive and skilled stylists are happy to share hairstyling suggestions and tips, so make sure you ask them! The salon caters to Muslim women with a cosy private section.

Historia Hair Salon is located at MY Johor Johor Bahru No. 33A Jalan Harmonium Taman Desa Terbau L2.81, Level 2, Toppen Shopping Centre, 81100, Malaysia, p. +60 17-718 8101. Open daily 10am –10pm.

Studio M KSL

On the ground floor of KSL is Studio M KSL, which is not to be confused with the boutique hotel in Singapore, which prides itself on its six-star experience.

Touted as a luxury salon with the best prices, you can get a wash and cut from RM80 and colouring from RM180 onwards. All stylists are trained in fashion capitals like Japan, Korea, and the UK and pay great attention to details when they work on your hair.

Their attentiveness extends to the private area for Muslim customers. Your experience will always start with hair analysis and continue with stylists painstakingly explaining the process as they go along. According to netizens, there is no hard selling here.

The well-loved salon has satisfied over 5,000 customers, leaving them 4.9 stars on Google reviews.

Studio M KSL is located at G-08, KSL City, Jalan Seladang, 80250 Johor, Johor Bahru Taman Abad, Malaysia, p.+60 7-289 4998. Open 10am –9.30pm.

Organic Mode Hair Salon

Embracing the latest in organic solutions, Organic Mode Salon is dedicated to using specially curated brands such as Nature’s Organic Hair Sense, Oway, O’right, and Davines to rejuvenate your hair and scalp naturally. The rich biodynamic ingredients in these brands provide an experience free from ammonia, parabens, SLES, SLS, and more.

Besides the refined products, their experienced stylists have helped their customers achieve their perfect cut and colour, with over 2,000 happy customers leaving their five-star reviews.

A simple wash and cut here starts from RM35, while organic hair colouring and perming services start from RM100. Soothe your scalp with their Botanical Scalp Therapy Treatment, which starts from RM150 and onwards.

Organic Mode Hair Salon is located at Johor Bahru City Square, Lot J4-18, Level 4, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 12-930 0878. Open daily 10am –10pm.

Stay B

Ever since its days at Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Stay B has been delighting customers with its warm and welcoming service. Whether you are there for a simple cut and wash or a perm and treatment, the friendly stylists offer the same level of attention.

The salon is best loved for its hair art and Korean perm services, alongside good reviews for its scalp treatment. Stylists often go the extra mile by showing customers different ways to style their hair.

Stay B is located at Lot 221D, Level 2, Komtar JBCC, Johor Bahru City Centre, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 7-277 8858. Open daily, 10am –9pm.

96 Hair Lounge

As an Aveda Flagship Salon, 96 Hair Lounge swears by AVEDA’s cruelty-free, plant-based products, which are gentle on hair and the planet. Step into their relaxing space and let their team of professional stylists help you design your next hair transformation.

They’ll even teach you how to take care of your locks. From classic cuts to creative colouring and Korean perms, stylists display meticulous professionalism, which leaves customers with trend-setting styles, earning them a remarkable 4.9 stars on Google reviews.

96 Hair Lounge is located at S021, Level 2 The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, Persiaran Southkey 1, Kota Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 7-279 0060. Open Mon – Thu 10am –8pm, Fri -Sun 10am -9pm.

Urban Hair KSL

Offering an extensive selection of services, from haircuts to treatments, Urban Hair is committed to using natural and organic hair products. And from its striking reviews, the salon is known for its colouring and treatment services by experienced stylists who give the best advice.

From choosing the right colour for their customers to designing a new hairstyle, they even leave customers with styling tips. Hair cuts by the Creative Director start from RM90 onwards (by appointment only), and organic hair colouring starts from RM120.

Gentle Green perms and rebonding start from RM220, and you can also pamper yourself with scalp treatments to energise or calm from RM180.

Urban Hair KSL is located at L2-16, KSL City, 33, Jalan Seladang, Taman Abad, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, p.+60 7-362 5030. Open 10am –10pm daily.

This article was first published in City Nomads.