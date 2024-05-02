New in town: Popular Malaysian coffee shop Oriental Kopi opening its first overseas outlet in Singapore

Those who frequent Malaysia would probably be familiar with popular coffee chain Oriental Kopi.

If you love their brews and bites, you'd be excited to know that they will be opening their first-ever overseas outlet in Singapore come Q3 of 2024 in a prime location.

In a press release, it was revealed that this is a joint endeavour with Singapore's Paradise Group. It did not mention where the exact venue will be.

Oriental Kopi first started out as a single coffee shop in 2021 and currently has 14 outlets and two merchandise stores scattered across Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

They plan to open a total of eight outlets here over a span of three years, though further details on this expansion plan have not been disclosed yet.

Chief operating officer of Paradise Group, Edlan Chua, shared that he is "thrilled to embark on the group's first joint venture with Oriental Kopi".

"Its commitment to quality resonates deeply with Paradise Group, and we are confident that it will be a well-loved concept by Singapore diners," he said.

Old and new menu items

Oriental Kopi's Singapore branch will feature signature dishes from their Malaysian counterpart.

This includes the Oriental Kopi, which is a full-bodied Nanyang-style brew made from a "golden ratio" of Arabica, Robusta and Liberica beans.

Other popular items on the menu include the brand's award-winning Signature Egg Tarts.

These are handmade with premium French butter and are even lauded in the Malaysia Book of Records for the "thickest egg tart" and "most number of egg tarts sold".

There will also be dishes like nasi lemak, mee siam and their Oriental Polo Buns.

Fun fact: Oriental Kopi’s polo buns have even earned a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records for "most number of polo buns sold".

On top of all that, a few exciting Singapore-exclusive menu items are in the pipeline as well, so diners new things to look forward to.

melissateo@asiaone.com