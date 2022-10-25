Best Halloween parties you don’t want to miss this October

Halloween first originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, a religious celebration at the end of summer to mark the harvest season. People would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts and evil spirits.

Since then, Halloween has evolved into the fun and scary holiday that we now know. It has been gaining popularity in Singapore with more and more people celebrating the holiday of ghouls and ghosts. Here is a run-down of events going on in October where you too can get in on the Halloween spirit.

Halloween Horror Nights

No Halloween list would be complete without mentioning Halloween Horror Nights. The long-awaited classic Halloween attraction has returned! After a two-year hiatus, the Universal Studios Halloween extravaganza is back with vengeance.

This year’s festivities include three haunted houses, two sinister scare zones, a live show and other side events like laser tag. You can take a tour of the Killustrator’s world, a horror illustrator who take joy in creating sick and twisted incarnations and setting them loose to terrorise those around him. If you dare, venture into the bunker of the Secret Forces Against the Dead to help the fight to eliminate zombies. Last but not least, step into the horror hotel, where the spirit of the blood-hungry mistress might try to trap you within her premises.

Key Details

Event dates: Select dates from Sep 30 - Nov 5

Time: 6.30pm

Prices: Non Peak - S$68/pax, Peak - S$78/pax

Location: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

X-scap8 Horror Extravaganza

X-scap8 is the largest integrated indoor adult playground at Orchard Road. They typically offer an X-Warrior Challenge obstacle course and a 10-metre High Element Course for adrenaline junkies as well as a Golf Simulator and Arcade Games for those who enjoy a game with friends.

This Halloween, X-Scap8 has organised four different horror attractions, including a slasher house obstacle course as well as a haunted house that you can climb. After embarking on the high-adrenaline activities, you can enjoy the horror feast and drinks and win fun prizes by taking part in their scary dress contest.

Key Details

Event Dates: Oct 28 - 31

Time: 7pm - 10.30pm

Price: S$95/pax

Location: #07-02 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896

MoMok Haunted Drive-Through

Organised by a Facebook group of paranormal enthusiasts, the Momok haunted drive-through is the first-ever haunted drive through in Singapore. It features the Southeast-Asian paranormal fables most familiar to us such as Malay ghosts like the Pontianak and Javanese ghosts like the Pocong, as well as the lady in the red cheongsam and even a Japanese soldier.

If you do not drive, fear not! You can experience this event either by car or on foot as walk-in options are also available. There is a limited capacity of 40 cars and 400 walk-in slots a day, so if you want to be part of the inaugural haunted drive-through experience, make sure to grab your tickets fast. Free goodie bags will also be given with each ticket purchased!

Key Details

Event Dates: Oct 27 - 31

Time: 7pm - 3am

Price: S$45/pax for adults, S$25/pax for children aged 7-13 years old.

Location: Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road Singapore, 199589

Horror Escape Room

If you are less interested in being around crowds but still want to experience the thrill of Halloween, gather a group of four to 10 of your sharpest friends and head down to Xcape Singapore to take part in a haunted escape room. With seven different themed escape rooms on offer, there will be something to tickle everyone’s fancy. You could try your hand at escaping from a haunted house cursed by the famous Annabell doll or even attempt to break into a morgue full of the undead.

Key Details

Opening hours: Monday - Sunday, 11am - 11.30pm

Prices: depending on the duration chosen for the game, tickets range from S$24-S$30/pax during non-peak periods and S$30-S$40/pax during peak periods.

Location: 161 Bugis Village (Ground Floor), Rochor Road, Singapore 188436

Promotions

Students are able to get student discounts after 6pm (excluding eve of public holidays and public holidays) by showing their student IDs.

Harrowing Halloween 2 at Singapore Discovery Centre

The Singapore Discovery Centre has organised a haunted house in conjunction with Singapore Polytechnic. The theme is a 13-minute haunted flight complete with an unexpected layover on a bizarre island with creepy crawlies and a mysterious cult that will be sure to raise hairs. This is one of the most affordable haunted houses available this Halloween season!

On top of the haunted house, you can also check out the slew of other activities such as games, craft activities, a sustainability showcase, short horror films and even a permanent exhibit gallery about the hungry ghost folklore.

Key Details

Event Dates: Oct 21 - 22, Oct 28 - 30

Time: 7pm - 11pm

Prices: S$20/pax with add-ons available for certain side attractions

Location: 510 Upper Jurong Rd, Singapore 638365

Promotion

Discounts are available for Singapore Discovery Centre members as well as Singapore Polytechnic students.

SuperSpook

SuperPark is another indoor play venue for both children and adults. They typically have three different zones with 24 different activities such as a trampoline park, indoor playground, skate park, wall-climbing area and more.

This Halloween, on top of its existing attractions, SuperPark has transformed its skate park into a haunted maze. Visitors will be able to explore three different themed activities, namely a haunted maze within a mama shop with a twisted secret, a creepy deserted playground promised to make your skin crawl and the kitchen of a killer butcher. Children can enjoy SuperSpook Junior, which includes kid-friendly activities such as Halloween-themed games and even a pumpkin-themed bouncy castle!

Key details

Event dates: Oct 21 - 23, Oct 28 - 30

Time: 5.30pm - 7.30pm, 8pm - 10pm

Pricing: S$45/pax with bundle promotions available

Location: #02-477 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard, North Wing, Singapore 038983

Deep Boo Sea at S.E.A. Aquarium

For a less spooky and more kid-friendly option, the S.E.A. Aquarium has transformed into a fun Halloween theme where children can tour the aquarium while collecting sweet treats, posing with friendly mascots and spotting divers dressed as skeletons in the tanks with the marine life. Enjoy all the amenities of the S.E.A. Aquarium with a fun Halloween twist, perfect for younger children.

Key Details

Event Dates:

Time: 4.15pm on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Pricing: Adults (aged 13 years old and above) S$51, Children (aged 4-12 years old) S$41

Location: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Promotions

SEA Aquarium is running a Mastercard exclusive deal for a package of two adult entry tickets, two meal and retail vouchers, and an exclusive Mastercard retail gift when payment is made by Mastercard.

Episode – The Halloween Experience 2022

This outdoor halloween-themed festival features a lineup of various regional DJs, including 22Bullets and Farah Farz, who recently deejayed for K-pop group GOT7 member Jackson Wang at his exlcusive merchandiase launch in Singapore in Aug 2022. Tickets come with two complimentary ice-cold beers. You also stand the chance to win attractive prizes such as an iPhone 14, AirPods at the claw machines, or even a Secretlab chair if you take part in their fancy dress challenge.

Though the festival is rated M18, there is a kid-friendly version the following day for families who want in on the outdoor festivities. It includes games, stilt-walkers, Halloween crafts and a pumpkin-sweep contest.

Key Details

Event Date: Oct 29 (M18 event), Oct 30 (kid-friendly event)

Time: 3pm - 12am

Pricing: S$78/pax on 29 Oct, S$8/pax on 30 Oct

Location: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Slassy at CÉ LA VI

One of Singapore’s most iconic rooftop bars CÉ LA VI is back with its third edition of Slassy. The Halloween edition features performances from local drag queens and performances by the international DJ act The Illustrious Blacks, a duo that embraces androgyny while celebrating Black queerness and self-expression. You can expect a boundary-pushing Halloween experience like no other overlooking Singapore’s glitzy financial district. The ticket includes one premium house pour.

Key details

Event Dates: Oct 28 - 29

Time: 10pm - 4am

Price: S$48/pax

Location: 1 Bayfront Avenue, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018971

