Best international primary schools in Singapore to level up your child's education

If your kids are set to go to school anytime soon, you can choose the best primary school as early as now. For a better experience, you can enrol them in an international school.

What is an international school?

International schools are schools that offer international education programs. It is usually different from most schools' curricula in the host country. They have a multilingual student body that has expertise in English and other languages to instruct children properly.

Why should you enrol your child in an international school?

If you are still thinking about whether you should enrol your kid in an international school, here are some of the reasons why:

International school lets your child learn international education while exploring different cultures.

They can also interact with children from different parts of the world and learn new things.

International schools offer globally competitive curricula.

Your kid can learn a new language aside from the language they know.

Who can apply to international schools in Singapore?

International schools have different procedures and policies in their enrollment system. Singaporean citizens should have a special dispensation given to them by the Ministry of Education (MOE) before they are allowed to attend international schools.

This is the same process for a child who is Singaporean and has a dual-nationality passport. The international schools will require you to submit proof of approval from the MOE.

In this article, let us see what are the best international primary schools in Singapore this year 2022

Best international primary schools in Singapore

Global Indian International School

PHOTO: Global Indian International School

If your kids want to learn how to speak English and Mandarin, then you should enrol them at the Global Indian International School. It is recognised in Singapore as one of the best bilingual schools in the country because it offers the highest standards in bilingual as its core language programs. This curriculum can help students learn linguistic awareness quickly and proficiently.

The school also ensures that its educators are trained to provide excellent and great academic rigour for all subjects that will hone the children's cognitive skills such as memory power, problem-solving, decision making, and thinking capabilities.

The GIIS Smart Campus is located at 27 Punggol Field Walk, Singapore 828649, and you can contact them through their telephone number (+65) 6914 7100.

The GIIS East Coast is located at 82 Cheviot Hill, Singapore 459663, and you can contact them through their telephone number (+65) 6914 7000. You can also visit their website admissions@globalindianschool.org and www.singapore.globalindianschool.org.

The Grange Institution

PHOTO: The Grange Institution

Help your child learn about the world with the Cre8tors-in-Action educational philosophy that The Grange Institution offers. This innovation supports the multi-disciplinary and thematic context of the International Primary Curriculum (IPC) and Cambridge Primary Curriculum in Mathematics, Science, and English. This will let the child engage in different but unique opportunities for learning.

If your kids are techies, this institution is really the best for them. It is also the first school in the world to create propriety that supports its technology programme - Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR).

The Grange Institution is located at 449 Yio Chu Kang Road, Singapore 805946. You can contact them through their email enquiry@thegrange.edu.sg telephone number (+65) 6817 3630), or their website at www.thegrange.edu.sg.

Chatsworth International School

PHOTO: Chatsworth International School

Get your kids to experience the green environment in the "forest playground" that Chatsworth International School offers. Children can play in both dry and wet play options without their parents worrying because the playground has safe rubber flooring. This will let the children develop their creativity, social development, and physical skills through play and exploration.

This playground is an innovative structure that is designed and manufactured in Europe. It is specially made for children ages three up to 12 years old, and it is just one of the many things your kids can explore in this international school.

Chatsworth International School is located at 72 Bukit Tinggi Road, Singapore 289760. You can contact them through their email information.bt@chatsworth.com.sg, telephone number (+65) 6463 3201), or their website www.chatsworth.com.sg.

Swiss School Singapore

PHOTO: Facebook/Swiss School in Singapore

Your kid can experience the comfort of a close-knit and family-friendly atmosphere if you enrol them in Swiss School Singapore. This school is also known for its play-based learning through sports while still preparing kids for a holistic foundation. It also nurtures and welcomes children of any nationality, religion, or ethnic background. It is also known for its multilingual approach where they teach in English and German or English and French.

Swiss School Singapore is located at 38 Swiss Club Road, Singapore 288140. You can contact them through their email info@swiss-school.edu.sg, telephone number (+65) 6468 2117), or their website www.swiss-school.edu.sg.

EtonHouse International School

PHOTO: Instagram/etonhouseinternational

Suppose you are thinking of a globally recognised school with a respectable track record of accreditations school where you can enrol your children. In that case, EtonHouse International School is the best for you. This school offers the International Baccalaureate Programme (IB) qualifications for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE). For this reason, they make sure that they adhere to the best practice internationally. The school is also confident in nurturing your kid for a high level of proficiency in dual language because they are pioneers in bilingual education.

They also recognised students who are hardworking through their scholarship programme. This programme will fully cover all capital levies, school fees, and application fees throughout the four-year course for the student.

EtonHouse International School is located at 10 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247908. You can contact them through their email at orchard@etonhouse.edu.sg, telephone number (+65) 6513 1155), or their website at www.ehis.edu.sg.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.