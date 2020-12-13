The best Italian restaurants in Singapore that serve authentic handmade pasta

The hallmark of a good Italian restaurant is authenticity, which includes making food from scratch using fresh ingredients and honest-to-goodness prep and cooking techniques.

If you deem handmade pasta a measure of how authentic an Italian restaurant is, then you probably know that there are no shortcuts when it comes to making pasta.

Here are some of the best Italian restaurants in Singapore that make their own pasta.

1. Kucina

WHITE TRUFFLE: the rare delicacy from Italy, what’s so special about it? These precious mushrooms are only harvested... Posted by Kucina Italian Restaurant on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Helmed by Chef Gero, Kucina is Singapore’s first halal Italian restaurant. With more than two decades of experience cooking in the kitchens of Da Paolo and the Garibaldi Group, Chef Gero opened his own restaurant after becoming a Muslim.

Be sure to try the signature Tortellini Di Manzo, which is basically an Italian version of the wanton. It is handmade daily and delivers a satisfying bite with just the right amount of thickness.

Kucina is located at 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, #B1-09/10, KINEX 437157, Singapore 437157

2. Cicheti

You say bubble, we say character. And if there's anything our Neapolitan pizza is made of - it's character. Posted by Cicheti on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

This rustic-chic trattoria blends traditional Italian heritage with Mediterranean elements. Nestled away in Kampong Glam, it offers regional specialities including its signature wood-fired pizza and handmade Casarecce, doused in tomato sauce cooked with cured meat and pickled peppers.

Aside from warm, hearty favourites, the restaurant also has a cosy ambience that makes it perfect for date night or intimate get-together.

Cicheti is located at 52 Kandahar Street, Singapore 198901

3. Bar Cicheti

Some say clams are reflective of the waters they're harvested from. Which is why it never fails to elicit surprise when... Posted by Bar Cicheti on Thursday, November 12, 2020

With a menu dedicated to pasta, wine and antipasti, Cicheti’s sister bar-restaurant is clearly serious about its pasta. This upscale hideout along the buzzy Jiak Chuan Street prides itself on its handmade pastas and original Italian flavours.

The unassuming Cacio e pepe is a robust Roman dish that involves simply black pepper and grated cheese. The servings are pretty significant, so you might want to go for smaller sizes to make more room for other options.

Bar Cicheti is located at 10 Jiak Chuan Rd, Singapore 089264

4. Pasta Bar

Crab Pappardelle The pasta that was crafted as a special but so phenomenal that our founder, Sarissa had to have it... Posted by Pasta Bar on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

If you think traditional Italian pasta is boring, Pasta Bar will certainly change your mind. With its handmade pasta Its pasta is freshly handmade daily using an age-old technique passed down from generation to generation.

Chef Alessandro Guistetti uses semolina flour with whole eggs, egg yolks and/or water to create his pasta and serve classic dishes like squid ink tortelli and carbonara, as well as regional cuisine such as the Fileja alla Toranese.

Pasta Bar is located at #01-05, 55 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089158

5. Lino

This seafood pasta is definitely a contender for your weekend pasta – a nutritious mix of fresh Australian king prawns... Posted by LINO on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Within the tranquil Binjai Park is Lino, a modern Italian restaurant that specialises in homely Italian cuisine. While it is best known for its pizzas, its pastas are also incredibly note-worthy.

Both pizzas and pastas are freshly made from scratch, so make room in your stomach for both – the lobster tagliatelle and signature burrata pizza are must-trys. As a bonus, the Lino bar offers a selection of wines and beers as well as hour pours for $8.50 per glass.

Lino is located at 7 Binjai Park, Singapore 589821

6. Publico Ristorante

The perfect weekend starts with a hearty breakfast at Publico. Serving up a variety of dishes that will satisfy both the... Posted by Publico on Thursday, November 26, 2020

Looking for a place to unwind on Friday evening? Head down to Publico at InterContinental Robertson Quay with your colleagues or best buds.

The restaurant serves up wood-fired pizzas, charcuterie and cheese boards, and outstanding pastas, such as the Tuscan Truffle & Wagyu Beef Tagliatelle (pictured), featuring handmade strands of tagliatelle sauteed with black truffle emulsion and wagyu beef fillet.

Publico Ristorante is located at 1 Nanson Road, Singapore 238909

7. Da Paolo Dempsey

JUST IN: FRESH WHITE TRUFFLES ✨ It's that time of the year again, check out our new White Truffles menu at Da Paolo... Posted by Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar on Monday, October 12, 2020

What started in 1989 as a humble casual trattoria has now evolved into a full-fledged Italian restaurant, bar and even gourmet shop. The family-run restaurant brings a contemporary twist to traditional Italian cuisine, including handcrafted pizzas made with an Italian wood-fire oven.

It also has a curated beverage and dessert menu (housemade gelato, anyone?) and a pasta making counter, where hearty favourites like cuttlefish ink pasta and Carbonara Calabrese are made from scratch.

Da Paolo Dempsey is located at Dempsey Road, Blk 8, #01-13, Singapore 247696

8. Tipo Pasta Bar

Fresh Paprika Fettuccine straight into the bowl. What sauce does it go with? ANYTHING Posted by Tipo SG on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

This halal pasta bar located along North Bridge Road emphasises aesthetics as much as its food. From its pastel-coloured interior to handmade pastas by the window, it’s a treat for the senses.

You can even design your own pasta dish and choose from artisanal pasta like Beetroot & Garlic Angel Hair to Paprika Caserecce to Lemon Malfade, although you can also go for standard dishes like Prawn Aglio, Creamy Chicken & Mushroom and Seafood Pomodoro.

Tipo Pasta Bar is located at 785 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198753

9. Cacio e Pepe

Something for the weekend - Beef Rib! Posted by Cacio e Pepe on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Named after the popular Italian dish, Cacio e Pepe is a modest restaurant that provides a relaxed ambience and authentic Italian fare. This restaurant tucked away in tranquil Bukit Batok comes up with chef specials and off-menu dishes that surprise in the best possible way.

A highly recommended dish is the Tagliatelle al Tartufo, homemade pasta in truffle cream sauce topped with prawns and scallops.

Cacio e Pepe is located at 3 Chu Lin Road, Singapore 669890

10. Bella Pasta

Bella Pasta has something for everyone this festive season! Gather your family and friends for a delightful 3-course... Posted by Bella Pasta on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Situated along the riverfront of Robertson Quay, Bella Pasta offers a relaxing dining experience complete with fresh pasta handmade daily.

Bella Pasta is the sister restaurant of well-known pizzeria Bella Pizza, and as its name suggests, its primary focus is on pasta, ranging from linguine to cannelloni. Definitely go for the homemade egg pasta, which is stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach and topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and fresh basil.

Bella Pasta is located at 30 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238251

11. Pastaria Abate

Thank you Mr Johorkaki for such a thorough and complimentary write up. We are flattered and grateful. Fans of Abate,... Posted by Pastaria Abate on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Perched on the periphery of the CBD, Pastaria Abate whips up fresh pasta and serves them at wallet-friendly prices. You’ll be spoiled for choice here as it offers a whopping 16 types of pasta and 18 types of sauces, which you can choose from to create your own dish.

Indulge in classic favourites like carbonara and marinara, or go for magnificent looking dishes like the Spaghetti All’ Anatra Croccante, which ticks all the boxes in the looks and taste departments.



Pastaria Abate is located at 43 Craig Rd, Singapore 089681

12. Super Dario

*** Not just Lasagna… *** 𝗟𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗮 is definitely a must try if you come @ 𝘚𝘶𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘋𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘰 𝘓𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘯𝘦 𝘊𝘢𝘧𝘦́, but if you’re... Posted by Super Dario Lasagne Café on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Lasagne fans, here’s one dedicated to you. Super Dario is the only joint in Singapore devoted to making lasagne. This modest-looking shop offers premium and vegetarian options for prices that don’t break the bank. You get to choose from 15 types of lasagne as well as your own toppings.

It also offers home delivery, in case you don’t feel like making the trip down, but we recommend having your lasagne piping hot there for the authentic experience.

Super Dario is located at #04 – 17 180 Kitchener Rd, Singapore 208539

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.