What pasta goes with which sauce - Singaporean explanations included!

But there are also the more unusual varieties – at least to our Singapore palates – like passatelli (they look a lot like Twisties and are made with breadcrumbs, nutmeg and lemon rind), trofie (these are short twisted ribbons) and schupfnudeln (they are also known as “fingernudel” and, yes, resemble fingers).

Different pastas don’t come in different shapes just for fun though. Their form actually makes each of them suitable for various meat and sauce pairings.

To celebrate World Pasta Day (25 October), here are some examples of famous couplings.