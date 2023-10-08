Best Italian restaurants: Where to go for authentic pasta, pizza, and regional dishes

Walk into any mall or down any street in Singapore and you’ll likely find a place for pizza or pasta — the culprits that led to “Italian restaurants” being a dime a dozen in our sunny isle. So how would you know which place to go for authentic nosh from The Boot?

If you’re looking to have a taste of Italy in sunny Singapore, here are the best authentic Italian restaurants in Singapore that we’ve sussed out from the ordinary fare.

LUCE by Davide Giacomelli

InterContinental Singapore’s flagship Italian restaurant, LUCE by Davide Giacomelli is easily one the pioneers when it comes to redefining authentic Italian dining. What’s more, the restaurant has launched a new à la carte menu spotlighting Chef Davide Giacomelli’s latest creations, all in the comfort of a cosy bistro atmosphere.

Savour flavourful appetisers, hearty mains to decadent desserts — think highlights like a Sicilian-style Polpo e Ceci (S$36) pasta, the succulent Entrecote di Wagyu Australiano (S$68), as well as pizzas and pinsas such as Prosciutto di Parma e Burrata (S$38) and Pizza al Tartufo (S$38).

Amp up your evenings with LUCE’s irresistible daily themed specials such as Pinsa and Booze (S$38++ per pax on Tue & Wed) with bottomless servings of hand-tossed pinsas and pizzas alongside free-flow Italian beer and Prosecco. Check out their Ladies’ Night on Thursday evenings where you can enjoy two hours of bottomless Prosecco, Aperol Spritz and LUCE’s signature cocktails with a minimum spend of S$28++ per lady.

LUCE by Davide Giacomelli is located at InterContinental Singapore, Level 1, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966, p. +65 6825 1008. The à la carte menu is available Tue-Sat 12pm-2pm, 6pm-10pm, & Sun 6pm-10pm.

Bar Cicheti

Dedicated to the marriage of pasta and wine, Bar Cicheti’s concept of refined pasta dishes is done to perfection. Marvel at the Gnocchetti Sardi (S$23/S$34), where velvety pecorino harmonise seamlessly with pork sausage, fennel, onion, garlic, chili flakes, and oregano.

Their Tagliolini (S$24/S$36) is also delightfully loaded with blue swimmer crab, red chili, confit garlic, and a tinge of tangy lemon, colatura, and clam broth to balance it all out. Wine offerings here range from the classics to biodynamic and organic labels, with their Sommakase (S$45) option to have three different wines throughout your meal.

Bar Cicheti is located at 10 Jiak Chuan Road Singapore 089264, p. +65 6789 9801. Open daily 12pm – 2.30pm, 6pm – 10.30pm.

Osteria Mozza

Celebrated American Chef Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza is not to be missed. With the only Asian outpost of the Cal-Italian restaurant in Hilton Singapore Orchard, we’re lucky to get a taste of a selection of classic American-style salads, pastas and wood-fired pizzas including all-time favourites like Fennel Sausage (S$40), Burrata (S$40) and Aglio Olio, created with a special dough recipe.

For a sweet ending, the Rosemary Olive Oil Cake (S$20) is the ultimate treat with a heap of sweet and salty olive oil gelato.

Osteria Mozza is located at Level 5, Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867, p. +65 6831 6271. Open daily 12pm-2.30pm, 5pm-10.30pm.

Braci

Nestled within a beautifully restored heritage shophouse in Boat Quay, Braci is a Michelin-starred establishment, masterminded by Chef-Restaurateur Beppe de Vito and Chef de Cuisine Matteo Ponti. The restaurant combines contemporary Italian cuisine and innovative cocktails. Braci’s menu elevates classic Italian cuisine, through the use of the charcoal oven and the shichirin grill.

The Signature Degustation menu comes in five-course (S$208++) and seven-course (S$258++) variations, with supplement options like 32 Egg Yolk Tagliolini with Shiro Murasaki, Oscietra Caviar (Add $42++) to complement seasonal dishes.

Braci is located at 52 Boat Quay, Level 5/6, Singapore 049841, p.+65 6866 1933. Open daily 12pm-1.30pm, 6pm-11pm.

Fico

Fico — meaning fig in Italian — in East Coast Park offers a convivial atmosphere with a live pasta counter, cozy banquettes, and a sea-view terrace. Inspired from chef-partner Mirko Febbrile’s Pugliese heritage, the menu features signature dishes like the Focaccina and fresh pastas, along with grilled meats and delectable desserts.

All dishes are created in the spirit of cucina povera, a no-waste philosophy that stretches creative limits without sacrificing flavour and fun. Enjoy a wide range of beverages, including Pugliese wines and cocktails. Additionally, there’s also a takeaway kiosk offering Pugliese street food delights for park-goers on the move.

Fico is located at 1300 East Coast Parkway, Singapore 468964, p. +65 8121 7208. Open Tue-Thu 5.30pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sun 11.30am-3pm, 5.30-10.30pm. Closed on Mon.

Griglia Open Fire Italian Kitchen

Paying homage to the Italian tradition of a summer outdoor grill, Griglia’s customised open fire charcoal grill recreates the experience with air conditioning.

The refreshed menu curated by Napoli-native Executive Chef Andrea De Paola sports a delightful array of grilled meats, fish, and vegetables, supplemented by salads and pastas. Personally, we’re big fans of the crisp house-made Toasted Rustic Bread served with sweet Piennolo Tomato sauce from Naples, and a side of olive oil, as well as the Eggplant dish bringing together Roma tomatoes and Ligurian basil in layers atop a smoked Caciocavallo fondue.

For heartier options, you can’t go wrong with the Grilled Bone Marrow with a layer of parmesan, or the charred but delicate Whole Mediterranean Seabass. Wash it all down with a selection of house made Negronis.

Griglia Open Fire Italian Kitchen is located at 37 Craig Road, 01-01, Singapore 089675, p. +65 8949 7011. Open Tue-Sun 12pm – 3pm, 6pm–11pm. Closed on Mon.

Fiamma

Fiamma, meaning flame in Italian, honours the heritage and spirit of Italian family -style cuisine. When visiting the restaurant, expect an uncomplicated yet purposefully designed dining experience grounded in traditional Italian culinary techniques including open flame cooking.

Some highlights include the Trofie Al Pesto (S$36) with Calamari, garlic cream, basil, olive, sun-dried tomato, as well as the Diavola Pizza (S$30) with Tomato, salame picante, mozzarella Fior di Latte, pecorino, basil. They also have Sunday Brunch (S$218 per pax) with aperitivo, antipasti, pasta, pizza, formaggio, gelato and more!

Fiamma is located at Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297,p. +65 6591 5046. Open daily 12pm-3pm (lunch), 2.30pm-6pm (aperitivo hours), and 6pm-10.30pm (dinner).

Caffe Fernet

Known for scrumptious pastas and its strategic spot offering sweeping views of the Marina Bay Sands, Caffe Fernet has won the hearts of many. Besides its heavenly dining spreads, the restaurant has recently launched its Pasta Lunch Set, available on Thursdays and Fridays.

At just S$40++, diners can opt for a two course set with a starter and a pasta, or a three course meal including dessert at S$46++. Some of our favourites include Melon & Parma Ham, Burrata, Caffe Fernet’s iconic Mafaldine Cacio e Pepe, or Rigatoni Spicy Vodka. Top up S$15++ for the hearty Beef Tagliatelle, featuring wagyu ribeye and shimeji mushrooms.

For dessert, the comforting Olive Oil Cake accompanied by golden raisins and mascarpone cream takes the cake!

Caffe Fernet is located at Customs House, #01-05, 70 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049323, p. +65 9178 1105. Open Mon-Wed 5pm-11pm, Thu-Sun 12pm-11pm. The Pasta Lunch Set is available on Thu & Fri, 12pm-2.30pm.

Publico Ristorante

Publico Ristorante is a cosy space at the InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay that dishes out excellent pizzas and pastas. With an emphasis on authentic and evocative Italian flavours, indulge in crowd-favourite antipasti like Garlic Pizza Bread (S$15) and Marinated Cherry Tomato & Burrata Bruschetta (S$20), to heavenly mains like the wood-fired Prosciutto Pizza (S$32) and the Spaghetti Chitarra Carbonara (S$28) made the traditional Roman way, there’s so much to choose from.

Looking to take up the art of pasta-making? Publico’s Spaghetti & Spritz (S$150++ per pax) is an interactive pasta-making workshop that’ll have you kneading pasta dough to rolling and cutting different pasta shapes, all while toasting to bottomless Aperol Spritz — talk about an authentic Italian experience.

Publico Ristorante is located at 1 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238909, p. +65 6826 5040. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-11pm, Sun 12pm-10pm.

Rosso Vino

Another gem at Robertson Quay, Rosso Vino offers authentic Italian grub overlooking the Singapore River. Some of our favourites from the menu include the Gnocchi alla Sorrentina (S$25) with mozzarella cheese in tomato sauce, the hearty Cavatelli al Ragú di Maiale In salsa di Pomodoro (Cavatelli pasta in red wine pork ragout sauce, S$29) and Napoletana ($25) with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, anchovies, capers and oregano. Don’t forget the Tiramisú (S$18) and vino to complete the night out — plus the wholesome and friendly staff make the experience all the more better.

Rosso Vino is located at 15 Merbau Rd, Singapore 239032, p. +65 6733 7735. Open Mon–Thu 3pm-12am, Fri-Sat 3pm-1am, Sun 12pm-12am.

Pasta Bar

Pasta is the name of the game at this restaurant. Handmade daily, different types of pastas are fine-tuned to the specificity of each dish it is cooked for. From the more common Tagliatelle (S$38) with slow-cooked beef cheek, and Lobster Linguine (S$58), to home recipes like Garganelli alla Norma (S$32) and Truffle Fettuccini (S$46), it’s easy to be spoilt for choice.

Wrap up your meal with the Torta Della Nonna (S$16), a traditional Tuscan tart, with custard, pine nuts, and lemon. The outdoor garden also makes for a wonderful evening alfresco dining experience.

Pasta Bar is located at 55 Keong Saik Road, #01-05, Singapore 089158, p. +65 6222 0637. Open Mon-Tue 6pm-11pm, Wed-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.