Best KFC deals, rewards, and coupons for your fried chicken cravings in Singapore

Remember when KFC used to give you white ceramic dinner plates?

And serve you real gravy made from chicken drippings, to be mopped up with those fluffy, sweet buns? Those were good times indeed.

Even though we were told later that the gravy was too unhealthy and had to be replaced with the tasteless brown gloop we get today, KFC has remained a stalwart favourite among Singaporeans.

In 2018, it was found to be the second-largest fast-food chain on the island, with around 13 per cent share of the market.

Now that we’re in Phase 2 of Covid-19 reopening measures, KFC outlets around the island seem to be as busy as ever.

Which means whether you’re craving KFC Original Recipe or Hot and Spicy chicken, cheese fries, whipped potato, wraps and burgers, popcorn chicken and more, you can quite easily get your fix.

But before you rush off to order, check out these KFC deals, rewards and vouchers to save money on your fried chicken meal – whether for deliveries, dining in or takeaway!

KFC hot deals

Spanning special-edition chicken flavours and add-on snack items, KFC offers a rotating roster of limited-time menu items.

If any of these special items catch your fancy, KFC Hot Deals will let you enjoy them at discounted prices.

Here are the latest Hot Deals, available for dine-in, takeaways and deliveries.

KFC Hot Deal Contents Hot Devil Drumlets Chicken Box $9.95 (29 per cent off) – 2 pcs Spicy Lime Hot Devil Drumlets– 1 pc Chicken (Original Recipe / Hot & Crispy)– 1 reg Fries– 1 reg Whipped Potato– 1 reg Pepsi Black Hot Devil Drumlets Zinger Box $10.35 (34 per cent off) – 2 pcs Spicy Lime Hot Devil Drumlets– 1 Zinger– 1 reg Fries– 1 reg Whipped Potato– 1 reg Pepsi Black Hot Devil Drumlets Buddy Meal $21.95 (32 per cent off) – 4 pcs Spicy Lime Hot Devil Drumlets– 4 pcs Chicken (Original Recipe / Hot & Crispy)– 2 med Whipped Potato– 2 reg Pepsi Black Hot Devil Drumlets Variety Box (Zinger) $29.95 (9 per cent off) – 1 Zinger– 4 pcs Chicken (Original Recipe/Hot & Crispy)– 4 pcs Spicy Lime Hot Devil Drumlets- 6 pcs Nuggets– 1 med Whipped Potato Hot Devil Drumlets Variety Feast $40.95 (24 per cent off) – 8 pcs Chicken (Original Recipe/Hot & Crispy)– 8 pcs Spicy Lime Hot Devil Drumlets– 6 pcs Nuggets– 3 med Whipped Potato 10 pcs Spicy Lime Hot Devil Drumlets $12.50 (6 per cent off) – 10 pcs Spicy Lime Hot Devil Drumlets 20 pcs Spicy Lime Hot Devil Drumlets $22 (18 per cent off) – 20 pcs Spicy Lime Hot Devil Drumlets Snack N Share Box $12.95 – 5 pcs Hot & Crispy Tenders– 12 pcs Nuggets 10 pcs Chicken Bucket $28.20 (20 per cent off) – 10 pcs Chicken (Original Recipe/Hot & Crispy)

KFC rewards: Online and app exclusives

If you’re ready to take your relationship with KFC one step further, consider signing up for an account via their website or mobile app.

Doing so will let you enjoy exclusive rewards that are only available to registered users. (Their words, not mine.)

Here are the latest online and app exclusives. Do note they are bound by certain terms and conditions, including but not limited to the following:

– Valid from Sept 13 to 30, 2020 or while stocks last.

– Valid for registered users only.

– Limited to one redemption per transaction.

– Valid with any purchase.

– Only available during daypart hours (after 11am) at KFC restaurants.

– Valid for dine-in and takeaway online orders made through www.kfc.com.sg and the KFC Singapore App only. Not valid for orders made through self-order kiosks.

KFC Rewards Contents $2 for 2 Hot Devil Drumlets(19per cent off) – 2pc Hot Devil Drumlets $6.95 Meal for 2 – 2 Colonel Burgers(51 per cent off) – 2 Colonel Burger– 1 Cheese Fries $6.95 Meal for 2 – 1 Colonel Burger & 1 Shrooms Fillet(51 per cent off) – 1 Colonel Burger– 1 Shrooms Fillet– 1 Cheese Fries $6.95 Meal for 2 – 1 Colonel Burger & 1 Zinger(51 per cent off) – 1 Colonel Burger– 1 Zinger– 1 Cheese Fries $6.95 Meal for 2 – 2 Shrooms Fillet(51 per cent off) – 2 Shrooms Fillet– 1 Cheese Fries $6.95 Meal for 2 – 1 Shrooms Fillet & 1 Zinger(51 per cent off) – 1 Shrooms Fillet– 1 Zinger– 1 Cheese Fries $6.95 Meal for 2 – 2 Zinger(51 per cent off) – 2 Zinger– 1 Cheese Fries

KFC coupons

Yet another way to enjoy delicious KFC at discounted prices, KFC coupons offer a range of deals for breakfast items, regular menu items, and specials.

To use them, download and flash the e-coupons at the counter, or enter the promo code at the self-checkout kiosk, website or KFC mobile app.

Here are the latest KFC coupon deals.

Dine-in/Takeaway Deals Contents Chicken and Tenders Meal $5.95 (51 per cent off) CODE: CNTML– 2pc chicken– 2pc Hot and Crispy Tenders Zinger Stacker and Cheese Fries $6.95 (37 per cent off) CODE: STACKER– 1 Zinger Stacker– 1 Cheese Fries BBQ Pockett Duo Meal $7 (51 per cent off) CODE: PKTDUO– 2 BBQ Pockett– 1 reg Fries– 1 reg Whipped Potato 10 pcs Hot Devil Drumlets $8.95 (27 per cent off) CODE: 10HDDDITA– 10 pcs Hot Devil Drumlets Boneless Box $3.95 (55 per cent off) CODE: BONELESS– 4pcs Nuggets– 4pcs Hot and Crispy Tenders 4 pcs Buddy Meal $10.95 (50 per cent off) CODE: 4PCSBM– 4 pcs chicken– 2 Cheese Fries 1-for-1 Sjora $3.40 (50 per cent off) CODE: SJORA– 2 Sjora (Mango Peach/Strawberry Kiwi) Breakfast Deals Contents 1-for-1 Twister $4 (50 per cent off) CODE: TWISTER– 2 Twister (American/Original Recipe) 2 for $1 Hash Brown(68 per cent off) CODE: 2HASH– 2 Hash Brown Porridge and Pancakes Buddy Meal $5.95 (47 per cent off) CODE: PPBM– 2pc Pancakes– 1 Porridge– 2 Hash Brown– 1 reg Ice Milo O.R. Value Platter $5.45 (40 per cent off) CODE: PLATTER– 1 O.R. Breakfast Platter– 1 reg Ice Milo Delivery Exclusive Deals Contents 3 for $1 Hot and Crispy Tenders(52 per cent off) CODE: TENDERS– 3pcs Hot and Crispy Tenders BBQ Pockett Deluxe Meal $6 (54 per cent off) CODE: PKTDELUXE– 1 BBQ Pockett– 2pcs Hot and Crispy Tenders– 1 reg Whipped Potato– 1 reg Pepsi Chicken, Tenders and Fries Combo $11.95 (50 per cent off) CODE: CTFCOMBO– 4pcs chicken– 2pcs Hot and Crispy Tenders– 2 med Fries 6 pcs Sharing Feast $19.95 (49 per cent off) CODE: 6SHARING– 6pcs chicken– 8pcs Hot and Crispy Tenders– 2 med Fries Pockett and 10 pcs Sharing Feast $29.95 (47 per cent off) CODE: 10PSHARING– 10pcs chicken– 2 BBQ Pockett– 3 med Fries 10 pcs Hot Devil Drumlets $9.95 (20 per cent off) CODE: 10HDDDEL– 10 pcs Hot Devil Drumlets

Tips to save even more on your KFC orders

Pay with the right credit card

When ordering your KFC meals, do remember to use the right credit cards to save more on your orders.

As your KFC purchases will qualify either for dining or online transactions, you’ll want to charge them to cashback cards to maximise your value.

Try the OCBC 365 Card to earn 6 per cent cashback on dining and online food deliveries, or the Citi Cashback Card for 8 per cent cashback when you dine in.

If you prefer rewards points and you’re getting your fix at a neighbourhood CapitaLand mall, remember to pay using your American Express CapitaCard to earn 3X points.

Use food delivery platforms judiciously

KFC has its own delivery service, accessible via its website or the mobile app, with each trip costing $4.

However, KFC is also available on other food delivery platforms such as foodpanda and Deliveroo, which may offer free delivery or other perks.

The thing is, these other delivery platforms may not offer the same deals or promotions, so you may not be able to enjoy as much savings.

Hence, you should check which delivery method – KFC’s own delivery service, or a third-party platform – costs you the least overall before you make your order.