Best ladies' nights in Singapore: Bottomless bubbly, complimentary drinks and cocktail deals

Girls just wanna have fun – and as these ladies' night deals prove, Singapore's hottest bars and restaurants know how to treat a lady right.

From laidback hotel lounges to glorious beach clubs and sizzling party venues, girl gangs are in for a night of boozy pampering every midweek.

Here's your excuse to ditch the workplace early, and hit up these fabulous spots in Singapore.

Oche

PHOTO: Oche

What's better to celebrate Ladies' Night than with a group of friends, cackling over award-winning drinks and food?

At Oche, Singapore's first-ever gastro-gaming darts venue level up you night with tech-driven darts gameplay keeping the night engaging and full of fun.

Make your way to the venue every Wednesday from 5pm to 10pm with your gal pals to enjoy free Bottomless Pink Prosecco for 85 minutes as you hurl, swing and catapult your darts to the target.

The cherry on top is the 25 per cent off the delicious Oche Menu, sporting goodies like Spicy Salmon Cone ($15), Crispy Pork Crisps & Italian Truffle ($15) and cheese loaded pizza of the day at only $19.

Oche is located at #01-05/06 Riverside Point, 30 Merchant Road, Singapore 058282, p. +65 6904 1768. Ladies Night is every Wednesday, 5pm–10pm.

Ce La Vi

PHOTO: Ce La Vi

Midweek blues are a real downer, so get sky-high with stunning views at Marina Bay Sands rooftop bar Ce La Vi.

Raise your glass to hump day with free entry, and a complimentary glass of Prosecco at the Club Lounge from 10pm to 12am. Guys can join in the fun too, with a gentlemen cover charge of $38, inclusive of one premium pour.

As you rock out to club anthems by resident DJs Andrew T and friends, keep your eyes peeled for delicious late night bites like Karaage Chicken ($18++), Nomad kaluga hybrid Caviar Bumps ($68++), and Truffle Fries ($22++).

Ce La Vi is located at SkyPark, Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, +65 6508 2188. Ladies Night is every Wednesday, 10pm till late.

Atrium Bar 317

PHOTO: Atrium Bar 317

Gather your pals! Its Ladies' Night every every last Thursday of the month at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium's Atrium Bar 317.

Every group of four females making their way to a luxe night can look forward to a bottle of Prosecco on the house between 7pm to 9pm.

Need more drinks? Pick from the bar's extensive selection of cocktails and wines including Grapefruit Ginger Margarita (S$20), Aperol Spritz ($17), and Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc ($16 per glass, $78 per bottle).

Pair them tipples with bites like cheese platters, pizzas, Fried Spiced Potato Wedges served with Guacamole Dip ($14) or BBQ Pork Bun and Pork Dumpling with Wolfberries ($10).

Atrium Bar 317 is located at 317 Outram Road, Singapore 169075, p. +65 6733 0188. Ladies' night is every last Thursday of the month, 7pm–9pm. Complimentary bottle of Prosecco is limited to one bottle per night, per group of four ladies.

Cook & Brew

PHOTO: Cook & Brew

Cook & Brew brews up a glitzy girls' night out right in the heart of the CBD on Wednesday evenings.

Fill up on a selection of exclusive sparkling drinks and refreshing cocktails, from 3pm to 9.45pm.

At just $10 each, the Sparkling Series boasts fizzy delights in Rock Melon, Apple, Lavender and Strawberry flavours, whilst the Mojito Series ($6) series the thirst-quenching cocktail spun into touches of Peach, Watermelon, Rambutan and Coconut.

Game for round two? Happy hour brings with it stellar deals on draft beers and house wines from $10 nett.

Cook & Brew is located at The Westin Singapore, Level 33, 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961, p. +65 6922 6948. Ladies Night is every Wednesday from 5pm till late.

Lavo

PHOTO: Lavo

At Lavo, guys don't miss out on the fun.

In a double trouble Ladies & Gentlemen Night, Lavo invites you for a weekly indulgent in your favourite tipples and panoramic views of Singapore city skyline.

Along with your scrumptious Italian fare, ladies enjoy free-flow Prosecco, whilst men get to sip on free-flow Negroni between 6pm to 9pm. Perfect for after-work soirees with the gang or romantic date nights with boo. Here, no one gets left behind!

Lavo Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar is located at Marina Bay Sands, Hotel Tower 1, Level 57, Singapore 018956. Ladies & Gentlemen Night is every Wednesday 6pm–9pm.

Rumours Beach Club

PHOTO: Rumours Beach Club

Take the party to the beach and punch those weekday blues away, whilst swooning over the gorgeous paddle-pop sunset.

Rumours Beach Club hosts its weekly Hussh Girls Night Out, a secret gathering for ladies only, on Wednesdays from 4pm to 9pm.

Enjoy exclusive bundle pricing on selected drinks and special one-for-one sippers. Just as dusk draws near, let your hair down and groove to some great beats by guest DJs. Expect music sets featuring RnB, Hip Hop and Soul sounds.

Rumours Beach Club is located at 40 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa, 098996, p. +65 6970 0625. Ladies night is every Wednesday from 4pm–9pm.

Cuba Libre Cafe & Bar

PHOTO: Cuba Libre Cafe & Bar

Famed for its spicy salsa dancing and punchy mojitos, any night at Cuba Libre is nothing short of electrifying.

On Wednesdays, though, this Clarke Quay hotspot outdoes itself with a complimentary bottle of wine or Prosecco for five ladies (min. $100 spend). If you're heading down with a smaller group, you can still enjoy one-for-one wine or Prosecco by bottle.

Up for some cardio? Get your heart thumping as you groove to the sizzling jams by six-piece Latin band Adrenalina.

Cuba Libre Cafe & Bar (Clarke Quay) is located at 3B River Valley Road #01-13, Singapore 179021, p. +65 8418 0203. Ladies Night is every Wednesday from 5pm–10pm.

Woobar

PHOTO: Woobar

Woobar at Sentosa Cove isn't the easiest spot in Singapore to get to, but what wouldn't we do for our bubbly fix?

For all you sassy tipplers, Woobar's F-Beats nights features limitless Chandon Garden Spritz, selected wines and draught beers ($85++ per pax).

If you'd like to linger longer, enjoy the sashimi and seafood platter at just $48++ for two. Top it all off with epic sounds from local DJs on the decks.

Woobar is located at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374, p. +65 6808 7278. Ladies Special can be enjoyed every Friday 7.30pm–10.30pm.

Publico Ristorante

PHOTO: Publico Ristorante

Titled Supersocial ($42++), ladies night at Publico is a saucy social affair.

Gather your girl gang and stir up midweek antics as you revel with endless Astoria Prosecco and Signature Spritz every Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm.

Males can join in on the femme fatal squad with free-flow package available on request. Their cheese and charcuterie boards get the party started, whilst a plethora of antipasti, pastas, and wood-fired pizza is perfect to fuel you up!

Publico Ristorante is located at 1 Nanson Road Singapore 238909, p. +65 6826 5040. Supersocial is every Wednesday, 6pm–9pm.

