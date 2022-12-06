Just opened December 2022: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

Even in the last chapter of 2022, we stay on the lookout for our next thrill. From soulful Thai food, to bars that bring our tastebuds across the world, these new spots are bound to impress even the pickiest of eaters. Here are the latest restaurants, bars and café openings in Singapore.

Restaurants

Soi Social

One of the most renowned Thai chefs in the world, Ian Kittichai has launched a contemporary Thai restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa. At Soi Social, gear up to be wowed by contemporary versions of popular classics from across Thailand’s four distinct culinary regions – the North, the Northeast (Isaan), the Central Plains and the South.

Highlights include the Chiang Mai Duck Sausage ($18) with wild betel leaf, BBQ Southern Style Charred Toothfish (from $49 for 180g) with yellow curry, and “Tu Rian” Durian Cheese Tart ($15) with jasmine rice ice cream and tapioca coconut pearl sauce.

Soi Social is located at Festive Walk, Resorts World Sentosa at 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269, p. +65 6577 6688. Open Wed-Fri 4pm-12am, Sat-Sun 12pm-12am. Closed Mon-Tue.

Cenzo

PHOTO: Cenzo

Make way for Cenzo, a new Italian-Australian eatery on Club Street. Joining hands with AC Concepts, the venture is a tribute to Chef Drew Nocente’s Italian roots through a modern Australian lens. A space where gastronomy is celebrated, expect fresh, quality produce, artisanal processes, and modern cooking techniques.

Delve into the familiar crowd-favourite Cacio e Pepe ($22), the Porchetta ($48), a crispy crackling quick-aged pork belly slow-roasted for three hours, or the house signature Raw blue prawns ($25) served with fermented prawn oil and wakame seaweed.

Cenzo is located at 81 Club St, Singapore 069449, p. +65 9155 8374. Open Mon-Fri 12pm–2.30pm, 5.30pm–10.30pm, Sat 5.30pm–10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Eat Sum Thing by Thugshop

PHOTO: Thugshop

Thugshop – the folks behind Headquarters, Upstairs, Tuff Club and the Sunny Side Up boozy brunch series – has recently launched Eat Sum Thing in Boat Quay. Featuring experimental food, defiant music and cozy vibes, the contemporary tapas restaurant and bar is manned by ex-Les Amis Chef, Brandon Lee.

The menu trots out goodies like the umami, citrus-glazed Prosciutto Éclairs ($19), wholesome Mac & Cheese Balls ($18) with balsamic glaze, as well as XOXL Prawn Noodles ($34), where bucatini and capellini pasta meet tiger prawns, Japanese leeks, shellfish butter broth, smoked oil and sambal.

Eat Sum Thing is located at 66 Boat Quay, Singapore 049854, p. +65 9667 9424. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

SARAI Thai

PHOTO: Sarai Thai

Saddened by the closure of Patara Fine Thai Cuisine at Tanglin Mall? We have some good news! Back and better than ever, the Thai fine dining restaurant has opened its doors again, with a new name to boot.

Helmed by Chef Chimkit Khamphuang (Lisa), their 4-course set menus (from $68++ per person) draws inspiration from authentic classic Thai cuisine well-loved by Thailand’s royal family and Chef Lisa’s Isaan heritage. The repertoire sees Golae Hoy Malang Pluu (southern style fresh mussels satay), Yum Hed Goonog Yang (wild mushroom salad with grilled prawns and chili jam) and Mo Gang Peuk (baked taro custard).

SARAI is located at Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road #03-122 Singapore, 247933, p. +65 6737 0818. Open Mon-Sun 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-10.30pm.

Quay House

PHOTO: Quay House

Set prettily in a the historic, pre-war shophouse along Circular Road, Quay House is the latest addition to Boat Quay popping dining scene. Taking cues from regional flavours and spices, the concept aims to offer a re-discovery of our kaleidoscope of local and familiar regional flavours.

Designed for communal dining, dig into the spice rubbed Balinese Kampung Chicken ($36), wood-fired grilled to a charred, smoky finish. Alternatively, the raving Quay House Duck 2 Ways ($58) with lychee-wood smoked aged duck paired with a duck confit, and finished with a rich Nonya gravy.

Quay House is located at 51 Circular Rd, Singapore 049406, p. +65 8223 0925. Open Tue-Sat 11.30am–3pm, 5–11pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

NOKA by Tippling Club

PHOTO: Tippling Club

After 14 years in the culinary scene, Tippling Club is bringing us its second dining venture. Rooftop refuge NOKA by Tippling Club is a modern-Japanese restaurant serving spirited small plates, an arsenal of Japanese whisky highballs and sake, as well as an omakase experience paying homage to unconventional Japanese dishes.

ALSO READ: Just opened September 2022: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

The quarterly changing 17-course Omakase ($245++) features stars like Snow Crab Mozuku, Cured Trout Soup, chef’s selection of Sashimi Moriwase, and UNA-Q – grilled eel and kabayaki sauce. Drinks pairing (sake and cocktails) available at an additional $148++ per person

NOKA by Tippling Club is located at Funan, 109 North Bridge Rd, #07-38 (Lift Lobby A), Singapore 179097, p. +65 6877 4878. Open Tue-Sat 11.30am–2.30pm, 6pm–10pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

Bars

Las Palmas

PHOTO: Las Palmas

A new rooftop poolside bar located on level 33 of Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, La Palmas is prepared to kick off with a stash of booze and views. It’s equally beautiful on the inside; you’ll admire its rose quartz bar counter and Palm Springs inspired décor.

The all-day menu brings together Americana, Mexican, and Southern Californian favourites whilst the cocktail menu sees entries named after award-winning films like L.A. Confidential, popular locations like the fruity and creamy vodka-based Cheesecake Factory, as well as famous art works like Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks at S$25 each.

Las Palmas is located at 99 Irrawaddy Rd, Level 33 Courtyard Marriott Singapore, Singapore 329568, p. +65 6378 0303. Open Tue-Fri 5pm–1am, Sat-Sun 11am–1am. Closed Mon.

Quaich Bar Wanderlust

PHOTO: Quaich Bar Wanderlust

Tickle your travel bug at InterContinental Singapore’s new Quaich Bar Wanderlust. Journey around the world through the cocktail bar and whisky house’s menu inspired by different countries. Have your Final Say ($19) with a stirred down concoction of blended Scotch, chartreuse, and fresh lime – lick a Campari lollipop for licks or leave it in the tipple to gradually amplifying the drink’s bitter sweetness.

The Indian inspired Teagroni is a complex blend of gin, masala chai vermouth, génépi liqueur and cherry liqueur. Whisky enthusiasts will no doubt enjoy their extensive collection of at least 100 world whiskies labels, including flights from Bunnahabhain 12 years (Scotland), The Lakes Whiskymaker’s Colheita (England) and Three Ships 10 years (South Africa).

Quaich Bar Wanderlust is located at 80 Middle Road, Intercontinental Singapore Lobby Level, Singapore 188966, p. +65 9818 0885. Open Mon-Thu 6pm-1am, Fri & Sat 6pm-2am, Sun 6pm-1am.

Nothing Fancy

PHOTO: Nothing Fancy

Don’t be fooled by its rather nonchalant name, Nothing Fancy is anything but boring. Splashed in murals and neon lighting, the spot is the perfect go-to for any evening.

One of the few natural wine bars in Singapore, here take delight in bottles like La Nuit Aussi Vin de France by Beaujolais-based winemaker Sebastien Morin, which hints pleasantly of lychee and longan, and Jurassique by Adonis Pupillin – a high acidity white with notes of Asian pear, tangy mouthfeel and a lasting finish.

To pair, sharing plates full of regional flavours and ingredients are the must. Read our full review here.

Nothing Fancy is located at back alley of 11 Hamilton Rd, #01-00, Singapore 209182, p.+65 8133 4819. Open Wed-Sat 6pm-12am. Closed Mon-Tue & Sun.

Dirty Blonde Bar & Lounge

PHOTO: Dirty Blonde Bar & Lounge

Step into the luxe life at Dirty Blonde Bar & Lounge. Conveniently located in the city centre, it’s a sight to behold with floor to ceiling windows bathing the lounge in warm sunlight. Accompanied by a flight of delightful drinks and cocktails, try the provocative Blow Me ($27) with muscat grape soju, vermouth blanc, and peychaud’s bitters, or the sweet and earthy Pistachio Ice Cream ($27) with parmesan vodka, lychee soju, pistachio.

Take the party up a notch with over 130 labels of rum, whisky and tequila – and exceptional live music to set the groovy night.

Dirty Blonde Bar & Lounge is located at 3 Temasek Boulevard, Sky Garden, #03-308/309 Suntec City, 038983, p. +65 8815 4635. Open Mon-Tue, Thu & Sun 5pm-2am, Wed & Fri 5pm-3am, Sat 5pm-4am. Closed Sun.

Cafes

Cafe Kitsune

PHOTO: Cafe Kitsune

After scoring its cult status with coffee lovers prancing to its 21 cafés across 16 cities, Café Kitsuné makes its highly anticipated debut in Singapore. Located in the Capitol Building, the paris-meets-Tokyo specialty coffee retailer, expect your caffeine fix crafted with coffee beans from Brazil and Guatemala.

This means savoury and full-bodied drinks with aromas of chocolate, honey and peach. To complement your Lattes ($7) or Iced Earl Grey Strawberry Tea ($8.50), pick from a variety of pastries and sandos like Coconut Lime Cake ($7) and Chicken Katsu Sando ($13).

Café Kitsune is located at Capitol Singapore 13 Stamford Road #01-11 Singapore 178905. Open daily 10am-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.