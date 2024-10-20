The best longstanding French restaurants in Singapore

French food is the original atas cuisine. For as long as we can remember, it has been the primary cuisine served at fine-dining restaurants not only in Singapore, but around the world.

Time was when a special occasion called for a meal at Saint Pierre (when it was located at Central Mall) or Les Amis, when Justin Quek was its head chef. Both restaurants are still operating and remain among some of the best French fine-dining institutions here, alongside names like Odette, Fleur de Sel, and Rhubarb Le Restaurant.

Happily, there are plenty more pocket-friendly French restaurants across Singapore. Most of them are casual bistros that have been serving the classics we love for more than a decade (a lifetime in Singapore's fickle dining scene).

Here are six of our favourites:

L'Angelus

If you're old enough to be familiar with L'Angelus, then you're probably reading this with your reading glasses on. Established in 1998, this is reportedly "Singapore's oldest single-location French restaurant", which is an efficient way of saying that it hasn't moved since the day it opened.

Weekday lunches here from $30++ for two courses and comprise dishes like ouef cocotte (baked eggs with cauliflower cous cous, smoked eel and onion foam) and confit de joue de porc Iberique (confited pork jowl with persillade sauce). Regulars love the frog legs and French onion soup.

Atout

French food lovers in Singapore will be familiar with chef Patrick Hueberger. The Geneva-born cuisinier has been in Singapore for two decades and continues serving well-made classics like wood-fired grilled turbot and plump steamed artichokes whenever they're in season at Atout, in Dempsey.

When you're done with your meal, wander to the gourmet and wine shop on the second level to discover more of his delicious delights.

Bar-A-Thym

This Gemmill Lane stalwart has been around since 2015; its chef-owner Francois Mermilliod has been in Singapore for much longer. We have fond memories of his food at the now-defunct restaurants Au Petit Salut, Flutes at the Fort, and Absinthe.

At Bar-A-Thym, he dishes out hearty fare like Mediterranean-style bouillabaisse and Morisseau Bouchot mussels pasta. If you can't decide what to have, ask Chef Francois to customise a menu based on your preferred price point.

Bar-Roque Grill

Two years after heading Daniel Boulud's DB Bistro Moderne in Marina Bay Sands, Alsatian chef Stephane Istel left to open his own restaurant in 2013. Bar-Roque Grill is as well-loved as ever, with his Alsatian tarte flambees still a hot favourite among regulars.

Chef Stephane also makes a mean pate en croute. Look out for special Alsatian menus, sometimes served at Sunday brunch, which are a real treat.

Le Bistrot Du Sommelier

If you're young enough to remember Le Bistrot Du Sommelier, then you're not that young after all. This popular spot on Armenian Street is as classic as they come. Its walls are lined with wine crates and the menu features dishes like perfectly made l'entrecote frites (steak and fries) and poulet (French chicken) roasted with 40 garlic cloves.

Brasserie Gavroche

After 13 years in a charming Tras Street shophouse, Chef Frederic Colin's Brasserie Gavroche moved to a more spacious location at Mohamed Sultan Road where its iconic bar, transplanted from the legendary Cafe de la Paix in Paris, now takes pride of place.

The new location even boasts an outdoor terrace, though we suspect it's not where you'll find the average Singaporean diner. Wherever you choose to sit, you'll sup on time-honoured dishes made according to Chef Frederic's family recipes. These include his Grand-pere Henri's traditional onion soup and baked fish quenelles in lobster bisque.

ALSO READ: Oktoberfest Singapore 2024: Where to celebrate with beer, bratwurst and Bavarian fun

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.