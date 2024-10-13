Oktoberfest Singapore 2024: Where to celebrate with beer, bratwurst and Bavarian fun

No need to travel to Germany — Get ready to raise your steins and celebrate Oktoberfest right here in Singapore! This beloved Bavarian festival, famous for its lively atmosphere, traditional German beers, and mouthwatering sausages, has made its mark worldwide.

In Singapore, the Bavarian spirit lives on with tons of craft brews and decor that promises a cultural and festive experience like no other.

Whether you're a beer enthusiast or just in for some festive fun, here's your guide to where to catch all the Bavarian action in Singapore. Prost!

Edge, Pan Pacific Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DA2-iEVtSAB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Edge, Pan Pacific Singapore, where Executive Chef Andy Oh and Master Butcher Haiko Mayer bring the flavours of Germany to life with their "Tastes of Germany" dinner buffet.

Available from Thursdays to Saturdays until Oct 26, 2024, indulge in authentic German dishes like Bavarian Beer Cheese Soup, Bavarian Pork Knuckle, and Lamb Sauerbraten. For dessert, enjoy classics such as Apple Strudel and Black Forest Cake.

Chef Haiko showcases his mastery with in-house charcuterie, including Grilled Veal Bratwurst and Weisswurst, and guests can toast to Oktoberfest with the exclusive Portman Lager by Paulaner Bräuhaus Singapore. Prices start at $128 per adult, with discounts for hotel guests.

Edge is located at 7 Raffles Blvd, Level 3 Pan Pacific, Singapore 039595. Open Mon-Sat 12-2.30 pm, 6-10 pm, Sun 12-3 pm, 6-10 pm. Find out more about the 'Taste of Germany' buffet here.

Cosford Container Park

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DA2HoUXhIT0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Cosford Container Park is bringing the Bavarian spirit to Singapore with its first-ever Oktoberfest celebration, running from now to Oct 31, 2024. Enjoy a month of German food, beer promotions, live music, and games like Stein Holding, Pretzel Tossing, and Beer Pong.

Exclusive German-inspired menus from vendors like Eastern Golden Grill and Singapore Blue Lobster feature dishes like Sausage Platters, Currywurst, and Pork Schnitzel. Beer lovers can grab Erdinger steins for S$25 or a bundle for S$70.

The festivities culminate in the Oktoberfest Weekend Market on Oct 19 and 20, featuring live entertainment, workshops, and activities for both kids and adults.

Cosford Container Park is located at 30 Cosford Rd, Singapore 499550. Open Mon-Thu 11am-11.30pm, Fri 11am-1am, Sat 8.30am-1am, Sun 8.30am-11.30pm.

Paulaner Bräuhaus Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAxc-1dI6kL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Paulaner Bräuhaus Singapore is bringing Oktoberfest 2024 to life with free-flow beer, wine, and prosecco available from Tuesday to Saturday, 6pm-8pm for S$48++ or 6pm-10pm for S$68++. Guests can indulge in Chef Michael's traditional Oktoberfest delights, including sharing platters, crispy duck, and slow-cooked beef ribs.

Entertainment features the lively German band Joe & the Schürzenjäger from Oct 8-20, and DJ Fabeat's late-night beats. Family-friendly Oktoberfest brunches on Sundays offer singalongs with Holger, plus live music on Oct 13 and 20. Don't miss 1-for-1 beer promotions for a true Bavarian celebration.

Paulaner Bräuhaus Singapore is located at 9 Raffles Boulevard, #01-01, Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596. Open Sun-Thu 11 am-12 am. For more information on their Oktoberfest 2024 offerings, click here.

Brotzeit German Beer Bar and Restaurant

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAk8_2PNF_S/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Oktoberfest celebrations continue at Brotzeit until Oct 27, 2024, featuring exciting activities and entertainment. Notably, the Closing Party at Brotzeit VivoCity on Oct 26 will showcase the Summer Oompah band and DJ Maverick.

The festivities culminate with a Closing Brunch at Brotzeit Katong on Oct 27, featuring an Alphorn performance by Marcel and the Jazz Band. Throughout the festival, patrons can enjoy the exclusive Erdinger Oktoberfest beer and a specially curated menu with German delights like crispy pork knuckle and specialty sausages.

Plus, diners can enter a prize draw to win cash and other luxurious rewards by spending a minimum of $100 at any Brotzeit outlet.

Brotzeit German Beer Bar and Restaurant has various locations throughout Singapore.

Swiss Butchery

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAiWtqSSbq-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Swiss Butchery is celebrating Oktoberfest 2024 with exciting new menu promotions at their Holland Village outlet.

Join the Free Flow Feast Extravaganza on Oct 12, 19, or 26 for 90 minutes of unlimited roast chicken, pork belly, beef meatballs, German sausages, fries, mash, and curried cauliflower, paired with free-flow beer and soft drinks.

Try the Oktoberfest Sausage Bundle, featuring their new sausage menu with half pints for just S$3. Don't miss their Cheesy Burger Sliders, with Wagyu burgers for S$5 nett and regular Cheeseburgers for S$2 nett. The promotion is only valid at their Holland village outlet.

Swiss Butchery Holland Village is located at 22 Lor Mambong, Singapore 277681. Open daily 11 am-11 pm. The 90 Mins Free Flow Feast Extravaganza runs on Oct 12, 19, or 26, 2024.

[[nid:703938]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.