Just opened October 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

As a new month begins, it's the perfect time to dive into a culinary exploration of new restaurants, cafes, and bars that have just turned up on our sunny shores. We've got you covered for lunch, brunch, and dinner, and of course fresh, new spots for your nightcap and tipples, all in Just Opened October.

Restaurants

Acqua e Farina

Translating to water and flour in Italian, Acqua E Farina is all about the simple authenticity of Italian cuisine. Expect hearty dishes from the North to light and fresh flavours from the South, and everything in between.

Specials from their newest outlet include the Tagliatelle al Cacao con Gamberetti e Nduja (S$36++) which spotlights handmade cocoa pasta tossed in a luscious sauce with a light kick from the spicy nduja salami paste - you'll want to save your bread to mop up this sauce.

Even pizza is done differently here; the Montanara (S$34++) is fried and baked to a crisp and fluffy perfection and topped with Italian mozzarella, homemade pork sausage, and creamy burrata and deliciously done with a nod to tradition.

Acqua e Farina. Keong Saik is located at 35A Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089142, p.+65 9105 2377. Open Tue - Sun 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5.30pm -10.30pm.

ASU

In a seamless blend of tradition and global techniques, ASU restaurant brings a deep reflection and celebration of Asian flavours and ingredients, with Chef Ace Tan at its helm.

Its opening menu, "Origins," (S$168++/ person) pays tribute to Singapore's heritage with a twist on the chef's childhood favourites like the Crystal Bao which boasts a literal crystal-like sphere and the Shunde Yusheng, inspired by the classic raw fish and porridge.

More than taste and innovation, the chef draws on his Traditional Chinese Medicine roots to meticulously select ingredients which embrace seasonality and nourish the body. And with the restaurant's stage-like setting, diners are in for a culinary performance — a treat for the eyes and body.

ASU is located at 30 Labrador Villa Rd, Singapore 119189, p.+65 6278 6364. Open Wed - Sun from 6pm. Closed Tue.

Somma

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAGDeffgPXg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

In a grand culmination of Chef Mirko Febbrile's culinary expertise, Somma - meaning "sum" in Italian — brings the all-in-one concept of an Italian fine dining restaurant, a cocktail and pasta bar, and the Somma Lab to New Bahru.

Go from a luxurious 6-course dinner menu (S$258++) which includes dishes like the Lamb Saddle — Chestnut — Mushroom — Quince, and the Slipper Lobster — Spaghettone — Red Carrot — Sea Snails, to a tight selection of pasta like the Radiatori with River Crab and Capocollo di Martina.

Not forgetting a cocktail menu that takes you from Aperitivo and Savoury to Renewed Classics. For those master chefs in the making, Somma Lab is a research and cooking school for masterclasses in pasta-making, fermentation, and pastry-making.

Somma is located at New Bahru (Big Block), 46 Kim Yam Road, #04-02, Singapore 239351, p.+65 9756 1590. Open Pasta Bar Tue - Sat 6pm - 12am, Restaurant Tue - Sat 6pm - 10.30pm. Closed Sun, Mon.

Fiasco by JUICE

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9RRgmxy-hs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Making the hipster enclave Tiong Bahru its home, Fiasco by JUICE is a fuss-free spot for good food and wine. Helmed by Chef Haran Kumar, formerly of Michelin-starred establishments, the restaurant marries Modern European cuisine with Southeast Asian flavours in innovative dishes like Duck and Beetroot (S$32++).

The modern take on Peking Duck sees dry-aged duck paired with a twist on traditional Bearnaise with beetroot caramel emulsified with duck fat. Charred Cabbage and Chilli Labneh (S$16++) fuses Mediterranean, French and Asian elements, with a fiery touch from Lao Gan Ma chilli crisp oil.

Make sure to pair your meal with some "juice" from their affordable yet masterfully curated wine list.

Fiasco by JUICE is located at 21 Yong Siak St, Singapore 168651, p.+65 8950 1695. Open Wed -Sun 9am -11.30pm. Closed Mon, Tue.

Clos Deli & Wine House

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn5nUA8PZbL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Come for the wine, stay for the food. Clos Deli & Wine House, which just opened in New Bahru, offers wine enthusiasts an inviting space with over 800 labels and comforting French fare.

You can relax at the alfresco terrasse with approachable wines like Domaine de Saint-Pierre (Jura) and Dutraive, Domaine de la Grand'Cour (Beaujolais) or indulge in exclusive vintages and vertical tastings from Emidio Pepe, Groffier, Bel Air - Marquis d'Aligre, and more.

Then, tuck into Clos' twist on steak frites in Macka's M4 + OP Rib Black Angus & Bordelaise Sauce (S$17++ per 100g) or Croq' Basque Chorizo ($16++), an extra crispy pizza dough filled with chorizo, confit onions, and roasted peppers. Try the Watermelon, Feta & Mint salad (S$16++/S$23++) -with two watermelon varieties — for something light and refreshing.

Clos Deli & Wine House is located at 46 Kim Yam Rd, #01-18 New Bahru, Singapore 239351, p.+65 9387 4969. Open Mon, Wed 2pm -11.30pm, Thu -Sun 12pm -11.30pm. Closed Tue.

Cafes

SOMMET

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_mbfn7TBri/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Say oui to your next French fare at Restaurant JAG's new concept, SOMMET. The metropolitan cafe serves up an approachable French cafe experience at wallet-friendly prices so everyone can delight in classic French pastries like croissants (from S$3.50++).

Tuck into classic cafe selections like the Croque Madame (S$18++) with a sunny side up and the Classic French Omelette (S$12++) served with sourdough bread.

On top of cheese boards and cold cuts, savour sandwiches such as the Le Parisien (S$13.50++) while sipping on a rich brew of Brazilian beans.

SOMMET is located at 39 Neil Rd, Singapore 088823. Open Tue - Fri 9am -7pm, Sat 10am -8pm. Closed Sun & Mon.

Puzzle Coffee in Dempsey Hill

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5HoGv0tVPI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Popular Melbourne roaster Puzzle Coffee sets its flagship shop in the lush surroundings of Dempsey Hill after a successful debut at ION Orchard.

Kick back at this laid-back spot and tuck into cafe classics like the Reuben Toastie (S$20++) built with tender slow-cooked beef brisket and gruyère cheese. Reach for their fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes (S$25++) beautifully adorned with mixed berry compote, fresh fruits, and cheesecake mousse.

Get your morning perk-me-up with espresso-based drinks like the Melbourne Magic ($6++) or sip up a Matcha Latte (from S$6.50++) or the unique Biscoff Latte (from S$6.50++).

Puzzle Coffee in Dempsey Hill is located at 71 Loewen Rd, #01-02, Singapore 248847. Open Mon - Sun 8am - 6pm. Closed Tue.

Vary.sg

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_u9t57SlAm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

"Vary" delicious, "vary" trending snacks from Vary.sg are turning up the heat on Arab Street. Dig into their Varispud baked potatoes (from S$10) that come with hearty toppings of Swedish meatballs, chilli beef/ chicken, tuna, beanstalk, and coleslaw.

Or chow down on their Varichos loaded nachos (from S$10) that come in salsa & guacamole, cheese, and chilli beef/ chicken. You don't want to miss out on the Varitos monster fries (S$9) with an assortment of dips to choose from.

Vary.sg is located at 60 Arab St, #01-02, Singapore 199757. Open Tue - Sun 11am - 10pm. Closed Mon.

Bars

East47

Fashioned as a bar within a bar concept, East47 brings a touch of artistic rebellion to Manhattan Bar. Inspired by Andy Warhol's iconic Silver Factory, this intimate 12-seater space brings high art and pop culture into its cocktail and culinary programme.

Not sure where to start? Go with their Degustation Pairing of Three (S$148++) for a pairing of three cocktails and three dishes or order them a la carte.

For a light and refreshing start, reach for the vodka and tequila-based Cosmo Marilyn (S$28++) — inspired by Marilyn Monroe or go for some popping fun with SBAAAAAM!! ($28++) that comes with popcorn! Read our review here.

East47 is located within Manhattan Bar at Level 2, Conrad Singapore Orchard, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p.+65 +65 9856 6243.

Tux Bar and Lounge

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DANFMBFs77d/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Carlton Hotel Singapore unveils TUX Bar & Lounge, an elegant escape in the heart of the city. Catch up with friends or unwind at this 85-seater contemporary space with classic cocktails (from S$16++) crafted from their curated collection of premium spirits, wine, and champagnes.

And if you are looking for more intimate gatherings, book the exclusive Private Lounge, perfect for a party of eight.

Otherwise, soak up the city vibes at the alfresco area while chowing down on delectable selections like the Ribeye Beef Cubes (S$20++), Marmite Chicken Wing (S$26++), or have a bit of everything with the Combo Platter Selection (S$38++). Happy Hour runs daily from 4pm to 7pm, while every Thursdays is Cocktail Night.

Tux Bar and Lounge is located at Carlton Hotel Singapore, 76 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189558, +65 6311 8839. Open Sun - Thu 4pm -1am, Fri - Sat 4pm - 2am.

Ida's Bar

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_zSfHUyLqb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Ida's Bar brings nature, cocktails, and celebration to the arts hub at Gillman Barracks. Collaborating with the crew from Cat Bite Club, this lifestyle destination boasts a bar, an event space, and an in-house floral studio by Charlotte Puxley Flowers.

The space lights up at nightfall transforming the alfresco courtyard into a lively bar serving up botanical cocktails and summer-inspired bites. On top of classics like the Penicillin (S$26++), savour interesting twists like the Tequila Sunset (S$22++), topped blue pea lychee float.

Pair up with Mediterranean-style dishes such as the grilled Octopus (S$34++) sous-vide for 5 hours and delight in hearty selections like the Potato Gnocchi (S$14++) and the Iberico Pork (S$26++), served with pickled pear, arugula and walnut.

Ida's Bar is located at 9 Lock Rd, #02-21 Gillman Barracks, Singapore 108937, p.+65 8809 2752. Open Wed - Sun 5pm - 12am. Closed Mon & Tue.

[[nid:699825]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.